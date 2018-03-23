Xfinity On Demand Top 20 TV for the Week of September 26 – October 2

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–During the week of September 26 – October 2, Comcast customers

watched 63 million hours of content on Xfinity On Demand. TV was the

most-watched category, representing 30 million (48 percent) of the total

hours viewed. The top 20 TV episodes on Xfinity On Demand that premiered

during this week were:

Rank Movement Series Network 1 – Westworld (Series Premiere) HBO 2 -1 This Is Us (ep 2) NBC 3 -1 Designated Survivor (ep 2) ABC 4 -1 Empire (ep 2) FOX 5 -1 American Horror Story: Roanoke (ep 3) FX 6 -2 The Big Bang Theory (ep 2) CBS 7 -1 Lethal Weapon (ep 2) FOX 8 +8 Grey’s Anatomy (ep 2) ABC 9 +8 Teen Mom OG (ep 7) MTV 10 +1 The Voice (ep 4) NBC 11 -2 Bull (ep 2) CBS 12 +3 The Blacklist (ep 2) NBC 13 – The Voice (ep 3) NBC 14 +13 Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (ep 7) VH1 15 +5 How to Get Away With Murder (ep 2) ABC 16 +15 South Park (ep 3) Comedy Central 17 +5 Queen Sugar (ep 5) OWN 18 +17 NCIS (ep 2) CBS 19 – Shameless (Premiere) Showtime 20 -13 The Good Place (ep 4) NBC

The top 20 TV series on Xfinity On Demand for the week of September 26 –

October 2 were:

Rank Series Network 1 Power STARZ 2 This Is Us NBC 3 Designated Survivor ABC 4 The Voice NBC 5 Game of Thrones HBO 6 American Horror Story: Roanoke FX 7 The Big Bang Theory CBS 8 Empire FOX 9 Atlanta FX 10 Ballers HBO 11 The Simpsons FXX, FOX 12 Younger TVLand 13 Queen Sugar OWN 14 Chrisley Knows Best USA 15 Shameless Showtime 16 Lethal Weapon FOX 17 The Good Place NBC 18 Bull CBS 19 Dancing With the Stars ABC 20 Rob & Chyna E!

With more than 3 billion hours viewed each year, Xfinity

On Demand is one of the most viewed platforms for time-shifting on

TV. It includes 85,000 choices, including a growing collection of

current season TV shows and hit movies, many now available to own and

access anytime.

Ranking for the top 20 TV episodes is based on the total Xfinity On

Demand views on the TV within seven days of an in-season show’s original

airing. Shows marked with an (*) indicate it premiered on Xfinity On

Demand in advance of the live airing. Views of most broadcast and cable

programming within the first three days are included in Nielsen L+3

ratings.

Ranking for the top 20 TV series is based on cumulative past or current

episode views of any TV series on Xfinity On Demand. This includes

programming that is no longer airing as well.

Both lists are inclusive of all TV programming across broadcast, cable

and premium networks.

