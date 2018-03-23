Xfinity On Demand Top 20 TV for the Week of September 26 – October 2

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–During the week of September 26 – October 2, Comcast customers
watched 63 million hours of content on Xfinity On Demand. TV was the
most-watched category, representing 30 million (48 percent) of the total
hours viewed. The top 20 TV episodes on Xfinity On Demand that premiered
during this week were:
|
Rank
|
Movement
|
Series
|
Network
|1
|–
|Westworld (Series Premiere)
|HBO
|2
|-1
|This Is Us (ep 2)
|NBC
|3
|-1
|Designated Survivor (ep 2)
|ABC
|4
|-1
|Empire (ep 2)
|FOX
|5
|-1
|
American Horror Story: Roanoke (ep 3)
|FX
|6
|-2
|The Big Bang Theory (ep 2)
|CBS
|7
|-1
|Lethal Weapon (ep 2)
|FOX
|8
|+8
|Grey’s Anatomy (ep 2)
|ABC
|9
|+8
|Teen Mom OG (ep 7)
|MTV
|10
|+1
|The Voice (ep 4)
|NBC
|11
|-2
|Bull (ep 2)
|CBS
|12
|+3
|The Blacklist (ep 2)
|NBC
|13
|–
|The Voice (ep 3)
|NBC
|14
|+13
|Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (ep 7)
|VH1
|15
|+5
|How to Get Away With Murder (ep 2)
|ABC
|16
|+15
|South Park (ep 3)
|Comedy Central
|17
|+5
|Queen Sugar (ep 5)
|OWN
|18
|+17
|NCIS (ep 2)
|CBS
|19
|–
|Shameless (Premiere)
|Showtime
|20
|-13
|The Good Place (ep 4)
|NBC
The top 20 TV series on Xfinity On Demand for the week of September 26 –
October 2 were:
|
Rank
|
Series
|
Network
|1
|Power
|STARZ
|2
|This Is Us
|NBC
|3
|Designated Survivor
|ABC
|4
|The Voice
|NBC
|5
|Game of Thrones
|HBO
|6
|American Horror Story: Roanoke
|FX
|7
|The Big Bang Theory
|CBS
|8
|Empire
|FOX
|9
|Atlanta
|FX
|10
|Ballers
|HBO
|11
|The Simpsons
|FXX, FOX
|12
|Younger
|TVLand
|13
|Queen Sugar
|OWN
|14
|Chrisley Knows Best
|USA
|15
|Shameless
|Showtime
|16
|Lethal Weapon
|FOX
|17
|The Good Place
|NBC
|18
|Bull
|CBS
|19
|Dancing With the Stars
|ABC
|20
|Rob & Chyna
|E!
With more than 3 billion hours viewed each year, Xfinity
On Demand is one of the most viewed platforms for time-shifting on
TV. It includes 85,000 choices, including a growing collection of
current season TV shows and hit movies, many now available to own and
access anytime.
Ranking for the top 20 TV episodes is based on the total Xfinity On
Demand views on the TV within seven days of an in-season show’s original
airing. Shows marked with an (*) indicate it premiered on Xfinity On
Demand in advance of the live airing. Views of most broadcast and cable
programming within the first three days are included in Nielsen L+3
ratings.
Ranking for the top 20 TV series is based on cumulative past or current
episode views of any TV series on Xfinity On Demand. This includes
programming that is no longer airing as well.
Both lists are inclusive of all TV programming across broadcast, cable
and premium networks.
About Comcast Cable:
Comcast Cable is one of the nation’s largest video, high-speed Internet
and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand and
also provides these services to businesses. Comcast has invested in
technology to build an advanced network that delivers among the fastest
broadband speeds, and brings customers personalized video,
communications and home management offerings. Comcast Corporation
(Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com
for more information.
