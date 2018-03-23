Xfinity TV to Deliver the Most Comprehensive Coverage in the U.S. of the Mexico 2012 Presidential Elections This Weekend

Comcast Corporation announced today that it plans to offer Xfinity
MultiLatino customers the most in-depth Spanish-language coverage of
Mexicos 2012 presidential elections beginning this weekend.
The company will bring its customers three news channels and nine
dedicated cable and broadcasting Spanish networks, including for the
first time for cable or satellite, 72 hours of Milenio TV coverage.
Starting Saturday, June 30, through Tuesday, July 3, MultiLatino
customers will be able to see three days of election polls, candidate
statements and appearances, live transmission of debates, post analysis,
and complete continuous election results.
Comcast is committed to bring the best content in Spanish to our
customers, said Ruben Mendiola, Comcast’s Vice President and General
Manager of Multicultural Video Services. We are excited to offer
unprecedented minute-by-minute coverage of these historical presidential
elections in Mexico.
Multimedios network, available to Xfinity Latino subscribers, has
already been incorporating Milenio Televisions election reporting in
its news programming. From June 30 throughout the Presidential election
on July 2, it will completely switch over to Milenio TVs extensive
election coverage from one of the most respected news bureaus in Mexico
and its wide national network of newspapers.
There is a burgeoning Mexican community in the U.S. 63 percent of
U.S. Hispanics are of Mexican origin that is keenly interested and
invested in what happens back home, so were excited that our
MultiLatino packages are able to bring customers the kind of relevant
and impactful programming they are looking for, added Mendiola.
