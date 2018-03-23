Xfinity TV to Deliver the Most Comprehensive Coverage in the U.S. of the Mexico 2012 Presidential Elections This Weekend

Comcast Corporation announced today that it plans to offer Xfinity

MultiLatino customers the most in-depth Spanish-language coverage of

Mexicos 2012 presidential elections beginning this weekend.

The company will bring its customers three news channels and nine

dedicated cable and broadcasting Spanish networks, including for the

first time for cable or satellite, 72 hours of Milenio TV coverage.

Starting Saturday, June 30, through Tuesday, July 3, MultiLatino

customers will be able to see three days of election polls, candidate

statements and appearances, live transmission of debates, post analysis,

and complete continuous election results.

Comcast is committed to bring the best content in Spanish to our

customers, said Ruben Mendiola, Comcast’s Vice President and General

Manager of Multicultural Video Services. We are excited to offer

unprecedented minute-by-minute coverage of these historical presidential

elections in Mexico.

Multimedios network, available to Xfinity Latino subscribers, has

already been incorporating Milenio Televisions election reporting in

its news programming. From June 30 throughout the Presidential election

on July 2, it will completely switch over to Milenio TVs extensive

election coverage from one of the most respected news bureaus in Mexico

and its wide national network of newspapers.

There is a burgeoning Mexican community in the U.S.  63 percent of

U.S. Hispanics are of Mexican origin  that is keenly interested and

invested in what happens back home, so were excited that our

MultiLatino packages are able to bring customers the kind of relevant

and impactful programming they are looking for, added Mendiola.

