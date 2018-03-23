YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP and IBM Forge a Game-Changing Partnership to Create the Future of Online Luxury Fashion

A break-through technology platform for YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP to be
further empowered by IBM’s leading technology products to drive industry
innovation in an omni-channel world.
YNAP and IBM establish a Fashion & Luxury Innovation Committee to turn
ideas into real-life technology solutions.
MILAN & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP S.p.A. (MTA: YNAP), the world’s leading online
luxury fashion retailer, and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announce a long-term
strategic partnership that will enable YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP to
enhance its focus on delivering customer-centric innovation and
step-change in omni-channel capabilities for its high-value customers
and luxury brand partners. The agreement will allow IBM to leverage
YNAP’s capabilities in the fast-growing online luxury fashion space.
YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP’s strategic rationale behind this partnership is
threefold:
-
Lay the foundation for the development of one shared technology
platform across all the Group’s multi-brand and mono-brand online
stores that is robust, reliable and scalable, to support the
double-digit growth of a multi-billion euro business benefiting all of
its customers and brands
-
Expedite and facilitate the post-merger system integration process,
minimizing costs and execution risk
-
Channel in-house technology efforts toward the forefront of
industry innovation, in the areas of personalized customer and
tailored brand experiences, mobile and native app developments,
customer insights and analytics, social media marketing and cognitive
capabilities
As a result, YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP’s talented teams across Italy and
the UK will develop and deploy a distinctive proprietary technology
architecture that will combine IBM’s leading Commerce technology
products with YNAP’s in-house developed solutions uniquely
tailored to the needs of its high-value customers and luxury brand
partners.
As testament to their commitment to developing ground-breaking solutions
for online luxury fashion retail, YNAP and IBM have created a Fashion
& Luxury Innovation Committee, a think-tank where YOOX
NET-A-PORTER GROUP and its brand partners can contribute ideas and input
to IBM for the continuous development of bespoke e-commerce solutions.
Similarly, YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP will join the IBM Customer
Advisory Council, a forum for a select group of IBM customers, whose
input can directly influence future IBM product development.
“This game-changing alliance will benefit our customers and brand
partners, allowing us to push our ambitions even further as we continue
to create the future of fashion. The partnership with IBM will enable
our exceptionally talented technology team to focus on what it is
renowned for: industry-leading innovation, cutting-edge technology and
customer-centric solutions.”
– commented Alex Alexander, Chief Information Officer of YOOX
NET-A-PORTER GROUP.
“The fashion industry is constantly reinventing itself and creating
innovative ways to engage with digital savvy shoppers. By embracing IBM
Commerce capabilities, YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP is perfectly positioned
to engage with shoppers through personalized experiences that are based
on their unique style and shopping preferences and delivered across any
device or channel.”
– commented John Mesberg, General Manager, Offering Management and
Strategy IBM Commerce.
YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP will implement IBM’s Order Management
System, positioned as a leader in all the most reputed industry
analyst firm rankings and consistently considered the strongest
available on the market.
YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP operates multi-brand proprietary online stores
as well as numerous Online Flagship Stores of some of the leading global
fashion and luxury brands, from armani.com
to valentino.com
all “Powered by YNAP”. IBM Order Management will enable YNAP to enhance
its omni-channel offer, allowing for seamless inventory
integration between YNAP and the Brands’ distribution centers and
retail network. The future rollout of even more flexible fulfilment
options will deliver customers a truly omni-channel experience and a
wider range of services, such as same-day in-store pick-up or
home-delivery in an unbeatable time from the nearest store. For the
Group’s brand partners this will be a key enabler to develop a single
view of the customer across all touch points and will also translate
into long-lasting benefits through additional sales and more effective
inventory management. Thanks to its intelligent sourcing capabilities,
IBM Order Management will also be a key enabler for the realization
of the Group’s Global Stock synergies by allowing
customers from anywhere in the world to access one global virtual
inventory, translating into higher sell-through and retail margins.
The partnership will also extend to IBM WebSphere Commerce, IBM’s
e-commerce suite, which offers best-in-class features and sophisticated
business tools, including precision marketing and
merchandising, allowing full independence of usage by internal and
external business stakeholders. Flexible and customizable user
interfaces will also enable complete site personalization. Building on
IBM WebSphere Commerce, YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP will be able to create distinctive
and unique customer and brand experiences for all of its
multi-brand and mono-brand storefronts, across the different touch
points.
With IBM’s full support on premise and direct daily access to IBM’s
Development Labs in Toronto, Boston and across the world, YOOX
NET-A-PORTER GROUP will integrate IBM’s products into its technology
platform and customize them for the specific needs of its business.
YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP has a history of pioneering technology
innovation and establishing industry firsts for online luxury fashion,
including fostering mobile commerce and cross-channel since their
infancy. It has also introduced clickable content and “see now buy now”
from fashion shows, launched the first shopping social network and
created the first truly shoppable magazine. The partnership agreement
with IBM demonstrates the Group’s ongoing commitment to driving
customer-centric innovation and best-in-class shopping experiences.
YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP
YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP is the world’s leading online luxury fashion
retailer. The Group is the result of a game-changing merger which in
October 2015 brought together YOOX GROUP and THE NET-A-PORTER GROUP, two
companies that revolutionized the luxury fashion industry since their
birth in 2000.
YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP is a unique business with an unrivalled offering
including multi-brand in-season online stores NET-A-PORTER.COM,
MR
PORTER.COM, THECORNER.COM,
SHOESCRIBE.COM,
multi-brand off-season online stores YOOX.COM
and THE
OUTNET.COM, as well as numerous ONLINE FLAGSHIP STORES, all Powered
by YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP. Through a joint venture established in 2012,
YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP has partnered with Kering to manage the ONLINE
FLAGSHIP STORES of several of the French Group’s luxury brands.
Uniquely positioned in the high growth online luxury sector, YOOX
NET-A-PORTER GROUP has an unrivalled client base of more than 2.5
million high-spending customers, 27 million monthly unique visitors
worldwide and combined 2015 net revenues of €1.7 billion. The Group has
offices and operations in the United States, Europe, Japan, China and
Hong Kong and delivers to more than 180 countries around the world. YOOX
NET-A-PORTER GROUP is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange as YNAP. For
further information: www.ynap.com.
ABOUT IBM COMMERCE
IBM Commerce helps clients understand customer behavior and use insights
to help deliver highly personalized and relevant experiences at every
touch point. For more information on IBM Commerce, please click here.
