YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP and IBM Forge a Game-Changing Partnership to Create the Future of Online Luxury Fashion

A break-through technology platform for YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP to be

further empowered by IBM’s leading technology products to drive industry

innovation in an omni-channel world.

YNAP and IBM establish a Fashion & Luxury Innovation Committee to turn

ideas into real-life technology solutions.

MILAN & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP S.p.A. (MTA: YNAP), the world’s leading online

luxury fashion retailer, and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announce a long-term

strategic partnership that will enable YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP to

enhance its focus on delivering customer-centric innovation and

step-change in omni-channel capabilities for its high-value customers

and luxury brand partners. The agreement will allow IBM to leverage

YNAP’s capabilities in the fast-growing online luxury fashion space.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP’s strategic rationale behind this partnership is

threefold:

Lay the foundation for the development of one shared technology

platform across all the Group’s multi-brand and mono-brand online

stores that is robust, reliable and scalable, to support the

double-digit growth of a multi-billion euro business benefiting all of

its customers and brands

minimizing costs and execution risk

, minimizing costs and execution risk Channel in-house technology efforts toward the forefront of

industry innovation, in the areas of personalized customer and

tailored brand experiences, mobile and native app developments,

customer insights and analytics, social media marketing and cognitive

capabilities

As a result, YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP’s talented teams across Italy and

the UK will develop and deploy a distinctive proprietary technology

architecture that will combine IBM’s leading Commerce technology

products with YNAP’s in-house developed solutions uniquely

tailored to the needs of its high-value customers and luxury brand

partners.

As testament to their commitment to developing ground-breaking solutions

for online luxury fashion retail, YNAP and IBM have created a Fashion

& Luxury Innovation Committee, a think-tank where YOOX

NET-A-PORTER GROUP and its brand partners can contribute ideas and input

to IBM for the continuous development of bespoke e-commerce solutions.

Similarly, YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP will join the IBM Customer

Advisory Council, a forum for a select group of IBM customers, whose

input can directly influence future IBM product development.

“This game-changing alliance will benefit our customers and brand

partners, allowing us to push our ambitions even further as we continue

to create the future of fashion. The partnership with IBM will enable

our exceptionally talented technology team to focus on what it is

renowned for: industry-leading innovation, cutting-edge technology and

customer-centric solutions.”

– commented Alex Alexander, Chief Information Officer of YOOX

NET-A-PORTER GROUP.

“The fashion industry is constantly reinventing itself and creating

innovative ways to engage with digital savvy shoppers. By embracing IBM

Commerce capabilities, YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP is perfectly positioned

to engage with shoppers through personalized experiences that are based

on their unique style and shopping preferences and delivered across any

device or channel.”

– commented John Mesberg, General Manager, Offering Management and

Strategy IBM Commerce.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP will implement IBM’s Order Management

System, positioned as a leader in all the most reputed industry

analyst firm rankings and consistently considered the strongest

available on the market.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP operates multi-brand proprietary online stores

as well as numerous Online Flagship Stores of some of the leading global

fashion and luxury brands, from armani.com

to valentino.com

all “Powered by YNAP”. IBM Order Management will enable YNAP to enhance

its omni-channel offer, allowing for seamless inventory

integration between YNAP and the Brands’ distribution centers and

retail network. The future rollout of even more flexible fulfilment

options will deliver customers a truly omni-channel experience and a

wider range of services, such as same-day in-store pick-up or

home-delivery in an unbeatable time from the nearest store. For the

Group’s brand partners this will be a key enabler to develop a single

view of the customer across all touch points and will also translate

into long-lasting benefits through additional sales and more effective

inventory management. Thanks to its intelligent sourcing capabilities,

IBM Order Management will also be a key enabler for the realization

of the Group’s Global Stock synergies by allowing

customers from anywhere in the world to access one global virtual

inventory, translating into higher sell-through and retail margins.

The partnership will also extend to IBM WebSphere Commerce, IBM’s

e-commerce suite, which offers best-in-class features and sophisticated

business tools, including precision marketing and

merchandising, allowing full independence of usage by internal and

external business stakeholders. Flexible and customizable user

interfaces will also enable complete site personalization. Building on

IBM WebSphere Commerce, YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP will be able to create distinctive

and unique customer and brand experiences for all of its

multi-brand and mono-brand storefronts, across the different touch

points.

With IBM’s full support on premise and direct daily access to IBM’s

Development Labs in Toronto, Boston and across the world, YOOX

NET-A-PORTER GROUP will integrate IBM’s products into its technology

platform and customize them for the specific needs of its business.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP has a history of pioneering technology

innovation and establishing industry firsts for online luxury fashion,

including fostering mobile commerce and cross-channel since their

infancy. It has also introduced clickable content and “see now buy now”

from fashion shows, launched the first shopping social network and

created the first truly shoppable magazine. The partnership agreement

with IBM demonstrates the Group’s ongoing commitment to driving

customer-centric innovation and best-in-class shopping experiences.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP

YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP is the world’s leading online luxury fashion

retailer. The Group is the result of a game-changing merger which in

October 2015 brought together YOOX GROUP and THE NET-A-PORTER GROUP, two

companies that revolutionized the luxury fashion industry since their

birth in 2000.

YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP is a unique business with an unrivalled offering

including multi-brand in-season online stores NET-A-PORTER.COM,

MR

PORTER.COM, THECORNER.COM,

SHOESCRIBE.COM,

multi-brand off-season online stores YOOX.COM

and THE

OUTNET.COM, as well as numerous ONLINE FLAGSHIP STORES, all Powered

by YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP. Through a joint venture established in 2012,

YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP has partnered with Kering to manage the ONLINE

FLAGSHIP STORES of several of the French Group’s luxury brands.

Uniquely positioned in the high growth online luxury sector, YOOX

NET-A-PORTER GROUP has an unrivalled client base of more than 2.5

million high-spending customers, 27 million monthly unique visitors

worldwide and combined 2015 net revenues of €1.7 billion. The Group has

offices and operations in the United States, Europe, Japan, China and

Hong Kong and delivers to more than 180 countries around the world. YOOX

NET-A-PORTER GROUP is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange as YNAP. For

further information: www.ynap.com.

ABOUT IBM COMMERCE

IBM Commerce helps clients understand customer behavior and use insights

to help deliver highly personalized and relevant experiences at every

touch point. For more information on IBM Commerce, please click here.

