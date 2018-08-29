Con un total de 10 años en el aire y una reputación como una de las comedias de televisión más vistas, Friends acumuló un impresionante número de estrellas invitadas de alto perfil en su momento. Sin embargo, el recuento final de la serie de 236 episodios también hace que esas caras famosas sean un poco difíciles de seguir. Así que, como un nuevo homenaje a una de las series más emblemáticas de los últimos 25 años, te dejamos esta lista con 33 mega estrellas del espectáculo que fueron invitados al programa y no recuerdas.

1 . Ben Stiller – The One with the Screamer, S3E22

2 . Julia Roberts – The One After the Superbowl: Part 2, S2E13

3 . Gary Oldman – The One with Monica and Chandler’s Wedding, S7E23-24

4 . Jean-Claude Van Damme – The One After the Superbowl: Part 2, S2E13

5 . Jeff Goldblum – The One with the Mugging, S9E15

6 . Sean Penn – The One with the Halloween Party, S8E6

7 . Helen Hunt – The One with Two Parts: Part 1, S1E16

8 . Selma Blair – The One with Christmas in Tulsa, S9E10

9 . Winona Ryder – The One with Rachel’s Big Kiss, S7E20

10 . Brad Pitt – The One with the Rumor, S8E9

11 . Jennifer Coolidge – The One with Ross’s Tan, S10E3

12 . Greg Kinnear – The One with Ross’s Grant, S10E6

13 . Brooke Shields – The One After the Superbowl: Part 1, S2E12

14 . Freddie Prinze Jr. – The One with the Male Nanny, S9E6

15 . Kristin Davis – The One with Ross’s Library Book, S7E7

16 . David Arquette – The One with the Jam, S3E3

17 . Jane Lynch – The One Where Estelle Dies, S10E15

18 . Jennifer Grey – The One with the Evil Orthodontist, S1E20

19 . Denise Richards – The One with Ross and Monica’s Cousin, S7E19

20 . John Stamos – The One with the Donor, S9E22

21 . Hugh Laurie – The One with Ross’s Wedding: Part 2, S4E24

22 . George Clooney – The One with Two Parts, S1E16-17

23 . Dakota Fanning – The One with Princess Consuela, S10E14

24 . Susan Sarandon – The One with Joey’s New Brain, S7E15

25 . Jason Alexander – The One Where Rosita Dies, S7E13

26 . Ellen Pompeo – The One Where the Stripper Cries, S10E11

27 . Alec Baldwin – 2 episodios, S8E17 y S8E18

28 . Danny DeVito – The One Where the Stripper Cries, S10E11

29 . Michael McKean – The One with the List, S2E8

30 . Tom Selleck – Apareció en 9 episodios

31 . Jill Goodacre – The One with the Blackout, S1E7

32 . Bruce Willis – 3 episodios que van desde S6E21 hasta S6E23