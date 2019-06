Amazon llevará The Boys, The Expanse y Carnival Row a San Diego Comic-Con 2019

#TheBoysTV is heading to San Diego Comic Con for the Fan Premiere on 7/19! RSVP to the premiere via the link below. Jump into the world of The Boys at the Amazon @primevideo Experience, and catch the cast & creators at The Boys panels. #SDCC2019 https://t.co/CIAvqQGNYr pic.twitter.com/icDzBtD6Vo

— The Boys (@TheBoysTV) June 26, 2019