Aristemo y Juliantina son nominados a los GLAAD Media Awards

El día de hoy se dieron a conocer los nominados a la 31ª entrega de los GLAAD Media Awards, donde por segunda vez consecutiva los Aristemo vuelven a aparecer entre los nombrados a competir por el premio de Mejor Serie Guionizada de Lengua Española, esta vez por su serie El Corazón Nunca Se Equivoca, y vuelven a competir contra Élite como sucedió en la ceremonia del año pasado.
La otra gran sorpresa para los mexicanos fue la nominación de la telenovela Amar a Muerte, la cual presentó la historia de Juliana y Valentina, mejor conocidas como Juliantina. Los otros dos competidores son las series El Juego de las Llaves y Los Espookys.
Este premio creado por la Alianza Gay y Lésbica contra la Difamación es otorgado para reconocer a los miembros del mundo del espectáculo que han apoyado los derechos de la comunidad LGBT y los asuntos que afectan sus vidas.
La ceremonia de entrega se dividirá en dos, la primera parte será entregada en la ciudad de Nueva York el 19 de marzo y la segunda el 16 de abril en la ciudad de Los Angeles.
A continuación te presentamos las categorías de cine y televisión:
1. Mejor Película – Lanzamiento Extenso
- Bombshell (Lionsgate)
- Booksmart (United Artists Releasing)
- Downton Abbey (Focus Features)
- Judy (Roadside Attractions)
- Rocketman (Paramount Pictures)
2. Mejor Película – Lanzamiento Limitado
- Adam (Wolfe Releasing)
- Brittany Runs a Marathon (Amazon Studios)
- End of the Century (The Cinema Guild)
- The Heiresses (1844 Entertainment)
- Kanarie (Breaking Glass Pictures)
- Pain and Glory (Sony Pictures Classics)
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire (NEON)
- Rafiki (Film Movement)
- Socrates (Breaking Glass Pictures)
- This Is Not Berlin (Samuel Goldwyn Films)
3. Mejor Documental
- 5B (RYOT Films)
- Gay Chorus Deep South (MTV)
- Leitis in Waiting (PBS)
- State of Pride (YouTube)
- Wig (HBO)
4. Mejor Serie Dramática
- Batwoman (The CW)
- Billions (Showtime)
- Euphoria (HBO)
- Killing Eve (AMC)
- The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)
- The Politician (Netflix)
- Pose (FX)
- Shadowhunters (Freeform)
- Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)
- Supergirl (The CW)
5. Mejor Serie de Comedia
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
- Dear White People (Netflix)
- Dickinson (Apple TV+)
- One Day at a Time (Netflix)
- The Other Two (Comedy Central)
- Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
- Sex Education (Netflix)
- Superstore (NBC)
- Vida (Starz)
- Work in Progress (Showtime)
6. Mejor Episodio
- “Love,” Drunk History (Comedy Central)
- “Murdered at a Bad Address,” Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
- “Spontaneous Combustion,” Easy (Netflix)
- “This Extraordinary Being,” Watchmen (HBO)
- “Two Doors Down,” Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Netflix)
7. Mejor Película para Televisión
- Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
- Let It Snow (Netflix)
- Rent: Live (FOX)
- Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon)
- Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (Lifetime)
8. Mejor Serie Limitada
- Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)
- The Red Line (CBS)
- Tales of the City (Netflix)
- When They See Us (Netflix)
- Years and Years (HBO)
9. Mejor Programa Infantil
- Andi Mack (The Disney Channel)
- The Bravest Knight (Hulu)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)
- The Loud House (Nickelodeon)
- “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone,” Arthur (PBS)
- Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling (Netflix)
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)
- Steven Universe: The Movie (Cartoon Network)
- “A Tale of Two Nellas,” Nella the Princess Knight (Nick Jr.)
- Twelve Forever (Netflix)
10. Mejor Reality
- Are You the One? (MTV)
- Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)
- I Am Jazz (TLC)
- Queer Eye (Netflix)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
11. Mejor Programa de Variedades
- “Billy Porter Serves Cataract Realness, Fashion, and Tonys,” The View (ABC)
- “Ellen Meets Inspiring Mormon Valedictorian,” The Ellen Show (Syndicated/Telepictures Productions)
- “Jacob Tobia – Promoting a ‘Gender-Chill’ Exploration of Identity With ‘Sissy,’” The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- “Jonathan Van Ness: Honey, She’s an Onion With All Sorts of Layers,” The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- “Lilly Is Struggling to Date Women,” A Little Late With Lilly Singh (NBC)
12. Mejor Serie Guionizada de Lengua Española
- Amar a Muerte (Univision)
- El Corazón Nunca Se Equivoca (Univision)
- El Juego de las Llaves (Pantaya)
- Élite (Netflix)
- Los Espookys (HBO)
13. Reconocimiento Especial
- Special (Netflix)
- Karen Ocamb, news editor, Los Angeles Blade
- Mark Segal, founder and publisher, Philadelphia Gay News