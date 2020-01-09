Aristemo y Juliantina son nominados a los GLAAD Media Awards

Por: Spoiler Time

El día de hoy se dieron a conocer los nominados a la 31ª entrega de los GLAAD Media Awards, donde por segunda vez consecutiva los Aristemo vuelven a aparecer entre los nombrados a competir por el premio de Mejor Serie Guionizada de Lengua Española, esta vez por su serie El Corazón Nunca Se Equivoca, y vuelven a competir contra Élite como sucedió en la ceremonia del año pasado.

La otra gran sorpresa para los mexicanos fue la nominación de la telenovela Amar a Muerte, la cual presentó la historia de Juliana y Valentina, mejor conocidas como Juliantina. Los otros dos competidores son las series El Juego de las Llaves y Los Espookys.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCilStoP-zg

Este premio creado por la Alianza Gay y Lésbica contra la Difamación es otorgado para reconocer a los miembros del mundo del espectáculo que han apoyado los derechos de la comunidad LGBT y los asuntos que afectan sus vidas.

La ceremonia de entrega se dividirá en dos, la primera parte será entregada en la ciudad de Nueva York el 19 de marzo y la segunda el 16 de abril en la ciudad de Los Angeles.

A continuación te presentamos las categorías de cine y televisión:

1. Mejor Película – Lanzamiento Extenso

  • Bombshell (Lionsgate)
  • Booksmart (United Artists Releasing)
  • Downton Abbey (Focus Features)
  • Judy (Roadside Attractions)
  • Rocketman (Paramount Pictures)

2. Mejor Película – Lanzamiento Limitado

  • Adam (Wolfe Releasing)
  • Brittany Runs a Marathon (Amazon Studios)
  • End of the Century (The Cinema Guild)
  • The Heiresses (1844 Entertainment)
  • Kanarie (Breaking Glass Pictures)
  • Pain and Glory (Sony Pictures Classics)
  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire (NEON)
  • Rafiki (Film Movement)
  • Socrates (Breaking Glass Pictures)
  • This Is Not Berlin (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

3. Mejor Documental

  • 5B (RYOT Films)
  • Gay Chorus Deep South (MTV)
  • Leitis in Waiting (PBS)
  • State of Pride (YouTube)
  • Wig (HBO)

4. Mejor Serie Dramática

  • Batwoman (The CW)
  • Billions (Showtime)
  • Euphoria (HBO)
  • Killing Eve (AMC)
  • The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime)
  • The Politician (Netflix)
  • Pose (FX)
  • Shadowhunters (Freeform)
  • Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)
  • Supergirl (The CW)

5. Mejor Serie de Comedia

  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
  • Dear White People (Netflix)
  • Dickinson (Apple TV+)
  • One Day at a Time (Netflix)
  • The Other Two (Comedy Central)
  • Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
  • Sex Education (Netflix)
  • Superstore (NBC)
  • Vida (Starz)
  • Work in Progress (Showtime)

6. Mejor Episodio

  • “Love,” Drunk History (Comedy Central)
  • “Murdered at a Bad Address,” Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
  • “Spontaneous Combustion,” Easy (Netflix)
  • “This Extraordinary Being,” Watchmen (HBO)
  • “Two Doors Down,” Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Netflix)

7. Mejor Película para Televisión

  • Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
  • Let It Snow (Netflix)
  • Rent: Live (FOX)
  • Transparent: Musicale Finale (Amazon)
  • Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (Lifetime)

8. Mejor Serie Limitada

  • Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)
  • The Red Line (CBS)
  • Tales of the City (Netflix)
  • When They See Us (Netflix)
  • Years and Years (HBO)

9. Mejor Programa Infantil

  • Andi Mack (The Disney Channel)
  • The Bravest Knight (Hulu)
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+)
  • The Loud House (Nickelodeon)
  • “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone,” Arthur (PBS)
  • Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling (Netflix)
  • She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)
  • Steven Universe: The Movie (Cartoon Network)
  • “A Tale of Two Nellas,” Nella the Princess Knight (Nick Jr.)
  • Twelve Forever (Netflix)

10. Mejor Reality

  • Are You the One? (MTV)
  • Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)
  • I Am Jazz (TLC)
  • Queer Eye (Netflix)
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

11. Mejor Programa de Variedades

  • “Billy Porter Serves Cataract Realness, Fashion, and Tonys,” The View (ABC)
  • “Ellen Meets Inspiring Mormon Valedictorian,” The Ellen Show (Syndicated/Telepictures Productions)
  • “Jacob Tobia – Promoting a ‘Gender-Chill’ Exploration of Identity With ‘Sissy,’” The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
  • “Jonathan Van Ness: Honey, She’s an Onion With All Sorts of Layers,” The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
  • “Lilly Is Struggling to Date Women,” A Little Late With Lilly Singh (NBC)

12. Mejor Serie Guionizada de Lengua Española

  • Amar a Muerte (Univision)
  • El Corazón Nunca Se Equivoca (Univision)
  • El Juego de las Llaves (Pantaya)
  • Élite (Netflix)
  • Los Espookys (HBO)

13. Reconocimiento Especial

  • Special (Netflix)
  • Karen Ocamb, news editor, Los Angeles Blade
  • Mark Segal, founder and publisher, Philadelphia Gay News

