Director de Metal Gear Solid revela avances y una historia… ¿estilo Kojima?

BONUS IF YOU MADE IT TO THE END: I’m sorry can’t update you on the MGS film more regularly… but:

-We just turned in a new draft. It’s full Kojima-quirk and full Military surrealism. I won’t say more

-I’m hoping to meet a specific actor very soon

-Let's make this movie!

— Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) December 3, 2019