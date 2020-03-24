Disney+ llegó a Europa con estas producciones

Pese a los problemas que vive el mundo por el Coronavirus, el servicio de streaming Disney+ logró este día llegar a 6 países en Europa Occidental: Reino Unido, Irlanda, España, Alemania, Italia y Suiza con un 25% de ancho de banda menos para no causar colapso en la red. En el caso de Francia, que también iba a estrenar en esta fecha, el lanzamiento fue retrasado para el martes 7 de abril ha pedido del gobierno francés (vía).
Como ya se sabe desde su lanzamiento en EE.UU., la plataforma está enfocada en público familiar, es así que las mayorías de sus producciones que alberga este servicio están exentas de violencia gráfica que sea sensible a la audiencia.
El servicio se divide en originales de Disney+ donde se destaca el estreno The Mandalorian, la primera serie live-action de Star Wars, que estrenará episodios semanales, pese a ya haber terminado su emisión original. Siguiendo con las marcas también se podrán ver clásicos de Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic y otros, contenidos de las nuevas propiedades de FOX y más.
Disney+ llega con un costo mensual de €6.99 o un solo pago anual de €69.99, con lo cual el usuario puede ahorrarse casi un 20% del costo.
A continuación te presentamos algunos de los estrenos más destacados del servicio:
1. Disney+ Originales
- PELÍCULAS
Lady and the Tramp / One Day at Disney / Stargirl / Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made / Togo
- SERIES
Diary of a Future President / Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings / High School Musical: The Musical: The Series / The Mandalorian / Star Wars: Clone Wars / The World According to Jeff Goldblum
2. Disney
- PELÍCULAS
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea / Aladdín / Alice in Wonderland / The Aristocats / Atlantis / Bambi / Beauty and the Beast / Big Hero 6 / Brother Bear / Camp Rock / Chicken Little / A Christmas Carol / The Chronicles of Narnia / Cinderella / Beverly Hills Chihuahua / Dinosaur / Ducktales: La Película / Dumbo / Fantasía / First Kid / The Fox and the Hound / Frankenweenie / Frozen / Hannah Montana: The Movie / Herbie / Hércules / High School Musical / The Hunchback of Notre Dame / Inspector Gadget / Into the Woods / John Carter / The Jungle Book / Kim Possible / Lady and the Tramp / Lilo & Stitch / The Lion King / The Little Mermaid / Maleficent / Mary Poppins / Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas / Mulán / The Muppets / One Hundred and One Dalmatians / The Parent Trap / Pete’s Dragon / Peter Pan / Pinocho / Pirates of the Caribbean / Pocahontas / The Princess and the Frog / The Princess Diaries / Recess / Robin Hood / Saving Mr. Banks / Secretariat / Sleeping Beauty / Tangled / Tarzan / Tinkerbell / Tomorrowland / Tron / Tron: Legacy / Winnie the Pooh / Zootopia
3. Pixar
- PELÍCULAS
Toy Story / A Bug’s Life / Toy Story 2 / Monsters, Inc. / Finding Nemo / The Incredibles / Cars / Ratatouille / WALL-E / Up / Toy Story 3 / Cars 2 / Brave / Monsters University / Inside Out / The Good Dinosaur / Finding Dory / Cars 3 / Coco / The Incredibles 2 / Toy Story 4
4. Marvel
- PELÍCULAS
Iron Man / The Incredible Hulk / Iron Man 2 / Thor / Captain America: The First Avenger / Marvel’s The Avengers / Iron Man 3 / Thor: The Dark World / Captain America: The Winter Soldier / Guardians of the Galaxy / Avengers: Age of Ultron / Ant-Man / Captain America: Civil War / Doctor Strange / Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 / Thor: Ragnarok / Black Panther / Avengers: Infinity War / Ant-Man and the Wasp / X-Men / X-Men 2 / X-Men: The Last Stand / X-Men Origins: Wolverine / X-Men: First Class / The Wolverine / X-Men: Days of Future Past / Fantastic Four / Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer / Fantastic Four
- SERIES
Marvel’s Agent Carter / Marvel’s Inhumans / Avengers Assemble / Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest / Guardians of the Galaxy / Spider-Man / Ultimate Spider-Man
5. Star Wars
- PELÍCULAS
Episode I – The Phantom Menace / Episode II – Attack of the Clones / Episode III – Revenge of the Sith / Episode IV – A New Hope / Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back / Episode VI – Return of the Jedi / Episode VII – The Force Awakens / Episode VIII – The Last Jedi / Rogue One: A Star Wars Story / Solo: A Star Wars Story
- SERIES
Star Wars: The Clone Wars / Star Wars Rebels / Star Wars Forces of Destiny
6. National Geographic
- PELÍCULAS
Apolo: Misiones a la Luna / Diana: In Her Own Words / Expedición a Marte / Free Solo / Jane / Kingdom Of The Blue Whale
- SERIES
Aeropuerto de Dubai / Brain Games / One Strange Rock / Nuestros Orígenes / Planeta Hostil
7. Otros
- PELÍCULAS
Anastasia / Avatar / Doctor Dolittle / Mrs. Doubtfire / Garfield / Home Alone / Ice Age / Jack / Who Framed Roger Rabbit / Sister Act / Three Men and a Baby
- SERIES
Once Upon a Time / The Simpsons (Temporadas 1 – 30)