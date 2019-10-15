El anime más visto en Crunchyroll durante verano 2019

¿Qué tanto anime vieron el verano pasado? ¿Cuál fue su favorito?
Al contar con más de 50 millones de usuarios registrados, conocer las estadísticas de temporada de Crunchyroll sin duda es algo interesante.
Este es el top con los 20 anime más vistos a nivel mundial el pasado verano en esta plataforma:
- Attack on Titan
- Black Clover
- Bleach
- BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- DR. STONE
- Dragon Ball Super
- Fairy Tail
- Fire Force
- Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma
- Hunter x Hunter
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?
- Isekai Cheat Magician
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
- My Hero Academia
- Naruto
- Naruto Shippuden
- One Piece
- The Rising of the Shield Hero
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
Por otro lado, estos fueron los 10 títulos más vistos en México durante el mismo período (lo sentimos, Crunchyroll no emitió lista de Argentina ni otros países de América Latina, con excepción de Brasil):
- Attack on Titan
- Black Clover
- BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- DR. STONE
- Hunter x Hunter
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
- My Hero Academia
- Naruto Shippuden
- One Piece
¿Se perdieron alguno de estos títulos?