El arte de la última película de la saga parece tener conexiones con el clásico de 1977

For everyone asking if the Y-wing shot from #TheRiseOfSkywalker trailer was a homage to this 1975 production painting by Ralph McQuarrie, I checked with @ILMVFX design supervisor on TROS, James Clyne, and he doesn’t believe anyone had that in mind. Just a coincidence. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/x7auj2d3sA

— Phil Szostak (@PhilSzostak) October 22, 2019