¡El soundtrack de la serie ya tiene fecha de lanzamiento! – The Witcher

When a humble bard

Wrote a catchy song

You tweeted and asked us

What’s taking so long?

The Witcher Soundtrack Vol. 1 debuts everywhere 24 January.

“Toss A Coin” single out now: https://t.co/Id6mEUhRf0 pic.twitter.com/PNMxBeFlkS

— The Witcher (@witchernetflix) January 22, 2020