Episodio por episodio, TODAS las canciones que suenan en la tercera temporada – 13 Reasons Why

Ha pasado más de un año desde que la temporada 2 de 13 Reasons Why debutó en Netflix, y ahora la temporada 3 ha traído al público un arco de la historia realmente confuso pero que a muchos cautivó. Más allá de si gustó o no (ya hemos opinado sobre el tema aquí), la nueva temporada de 13 Reasons Why significa aún más canciones para los fanáticos, algo que se ha convertido en un aspecto central de la serie.
Dado que hay 13 episodios en cada temporada de 13 Reasons Why, ciertamente hay bastantes canciones que suenan en cada una. Aquí están todas las canciones de la banda sonora de la última entrega de 13 Reasons Why desglosadas por episodio.
Nota: para evitar spoilers, no aparece en la lista cuándo se reproduce cada canción en los episodios.
1. Yeah. I’m the New Girl
- New Order – Regret
- Wolf Parade – Incantation
- The Clash – Straight to Hell
- The Decemberists – Severed
2. If You’re Breathing, You’re a Liar
- Beabadoobee – Tired
- Perfume Genius – The Other Side
- Publicist UK – Slow Dancing to This Bitter Earth
3. The Good Person Is Indistinguishable from the Bad
- John and the Volta – Paralized
- Ceremony – Exit Fears
- Alice Boman – Heartbeat
- Jacuzzi Boys – Boys Like Blood
- Karen O and Danger Mouse – Woman
- K. Flay – This Baby Don’t Cry
- Malaga – Girls Names
- David Bowie – Valentine’s Day
4. Angry, Young and Man
- TR/ST – Colossal
- R.E.M. – Sweetness Follows
- A Place To Bury Strangers – Never Coming Back
5. Nobody’s Clean
- The Cure – A Forest
- Cable Ties – Tell Them Where To Go
- Daydream Masi – Favorite Drug
- Sir Sly – &Run
- LCD Soundsystem – No Love Lost
- Phoebe Bridgers – Funeral
- Hüsker Dü – Something I Learned Today
6. You Can Tell the Heart of a Man by How He Grieves
- Low – Dancing and Blood
- Ride – Sennen
- Mitski – Remember My Name
7. There Are a Number of Problems with Clay Jensen
- The Midnight – Lost Boy
- Alexander 23 – Another Summer Night Without You
- Health – Slaves Of Fear
8. In High School, Even on a Good Day, It’s Hard to Tell Who’s on Your Side
- Bauhaus – Dark Entries
9. Always Waiting for the Next Bad News
- Chromeo – Bad Decision
- Hembree – Culture
- Nothing But Thieves – Forever & Ever More
- Twin Shadow – Walk Forever By My Side
- Yungblud – Die A Little
10. The World Closing In
- Echo & The Bunnymen – The Killing Moon
- Cautious Clay – Swim Home
- Jr Jr – Young Forever
11. There Are a Few Things I Haven’t Told You
- FIDLAR – Flake
- 5 Seconds of Summer – Teeth
- Sleater-Kinney – Bad Dance
- Interpol – Party’s Over
12. And Then the Hurricane Hit
- These New Puritans – Into The Fire
13. Let the Dead Bury the Dead
- The Moth & The Flame – The New Great Depression
- Charli XCX – Miss U
- Angelo De Augustine – All Your Life
- Chelsea Wolfe – Survive
- Frightened Rabbit – Still Want To Be Here
- R.E.M. – Find The River
- Eskmo ft. White Sea – Ordinary World