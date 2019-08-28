Episodio por episodio, TODAS las canciones que suenan en la tercera temporada – 13 Reasons Why

Ha pasado más de un año desde que la temporada 2 de 13 Reasons Why debutó en Netflix, y ahora la temporada 3 ha traído al público un arco de la historia realmente confuso pero que a muchos cautivó. Más allá de si gustó o no (ya hemos opinado sobre el tema aquí), la nueva temporada de 13 Reasons Why significa aún más canciones para los fanáticos, algo que se ha convertido en un aspecto central de la serie. Dado que hay 13 episodios en cada temporada de 13 Reasons Why, ciertamente hay bastantes canciones que suenan en cada una. Aquí están todas las canciones de la banda sonora de la última entrega de 13 Reasons Why desglosadas por episodio. Nota: para evitar spoilers, no aparece en la lista cuándo se reproduce cada canción en los episodios.

1 . Yeah. I’m the New Girl

New Order – Regret

Wolf Parade – Incantation

The Clash – Straight to Hell

The Decemberists – Severed

2 . If You’re Breathing, You’re a Liar

Beabadoobee – Tired

Perfume Genius – The Other Side

Publicist UK – Slow Dancing to This Bitter Earth

3 . The Good Person Is Indistinguishable from the Bad

John and the Volta – Paralized

Ceremony – Exit Fears

Alice Boman – Heartbeat

Jacuzzi Boys – Boys Like Blood

Karen O and Danger Mouse – Woman

K. Flay – This Baby Don’t Cry

Malaga – Girls Names

David Bowie – Valentine’s Day

4 . Angry, Young and Man

TR/ST – Colossal

R.E.M. – Sweetness Follows

A Place To Bury Strangers – Never Coming Back

5 . Nobody’s Clean

The Cure – A Forest

Cable Ties – Tell Them Where To Go

Daydream Masi – Favorite Drug

Sir Sly – &Run

LCD Soundsystem – No Love Lost

Phoebe Bridgers – Funeral

Hüsker Dü – Something I Learned Today

6 . You Can Tell the Heart of a Man by How He Grieves

Low – Dancing and Blood

Ride – Sennen

Mitski – Remember My Name

7 . There Are a Number of Problems with Clay Jensen

The Midnight – Lost Boy

Alexander 23 – Another Summer Night Without You

Health – Slaves Of Fear

8 . In High School, Even on a Good Day, It’s Hard to Tell Who’s on Your Side

Bauhaus – Dark Entries

9 . Always Waiting for the Next Bad News

Chromeo – Bad Decision

Hembree – Culture

Nothing But Thieves – Forever & Ever More

Twin Shadow – Walk Forever By My Side

Yungblud – Die A Little

10 . The World Closing In

Echo & The Bunnymen – The Killing Moon

Cautious Clay – Swim Home

Jr Jr – Young Forever

11 . There Are a Few Things I Haven’t Told You

FIDLAR – Flake

5 Seconds of Summer – Teeth

Sleater-Kinney – Bad Dance

Interpol – Party’s Over

12 . And Then the Hurricane Hit

These New Puritans – Into The Fire

13 . Let the Dead Bury the Dead

The Moth & The Flame – The New Great Depression

Charli XCX – Miss U

Angelo De Augustine – All Your Life

Chelsea Wolfe – Survive

Frightened Rabbit – Still Want To Be Here

R.E.M. – Find The River

Eskmo ft. White Sea – Ordinary World