Estas son las canciones que se escuchan

La nueva película de Martin Scorsese ya se estrenó en Netflix y está recibiendo numerosos comentarios positivos alrededor del mundo.
Parte de los argumentos a favor para The Irishman es su banda sonora, la cual como recorre diferentes décadas (particularmente los años 40 y 50), tiene una riqueza musical incomparable.
Seguramente ya escucharon algunas, pero esta es la lista completa de canciones que se escuchan durante las 3 horas y media que dura The Irishman:
- “In the Still of the Night” – The Five Satins
- “Tuxedo Junction” – Glenn Miller & His Orchestra
- “I Hear You Knockin’” – Smiley Lewis
- “The Fat Man” – Fats Domino
- “El Negro Zumbón (From the Motion Picture Anna)” – Flo Sandon’s
- “Le Grisbi” – Jean Wetzel
- “Delicado” – Percy Faith & His Orchestra
- “Have I Sinned” – Donnie Elbert
- “Song of the Barefoot Contessa” – Hugo Winterhalter & His Orchestra
- “A White Sport Coat (and a Pink Carnation)” – Marty Robbins with Ray Conniﬀ
- “Canadian Sunset (Single Version)” – Eddie Heywood
- “Honky Tonk, Pt. 1” – Bill Doggett
- “Melancholy Serenade” – Jackie Gleason
- “Qué Rico el Mambo” – Pérez Prado
- “Cry” – Johnnie Ray & The Four Lads
- “Sleep Walk” – Santo & Johnny
- “The Time Is Now” – The Golddiggers
- “Al Di La” – Jerry Vale & The Latin Casino All Stars
- “Pretend You Don’t See Her” – The Latin Casino All Stars
¿Qué les parece? Ya puede escucharse y adquirirse esta espectacular banda sonora en Spotify, iTunes y Amazon Music… ¡y la película está en Netflix!