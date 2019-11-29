Estas son las canciones que se escuchan

Por: Spoiler Time

La nueva película de Martin Scorsese ya se estrenó en Netflix y está recibiendo numerosos comentarios positivos alrededor del mundo.

Parte de los argumentos a favor para The Irishman es su banda sonora, la cual como recorre diferentes décadas (particularmente los años 40 y 50), tiene una riqueza musical incomparable.

Seguramente ya escucharon algunas, pero esta es la lista completa de canciones que se escuchan durante las 3 horas y media que dura The Irishman:

  • “In the Still of the Night” – The Five Satins
  • “Tuxedo Junction” – Glenn Miller & His Orchestra
  • “I Hear You Knockin’” – Smiley Lewis
  • “The Fat Man” – Fats Domino
  • “El Negro Zumbón (From the Motion Picture Anna)” – Flo Sandon’s
  • “Le Grisbi” – Jean Wetzel
  • “Delicado” – Percy Faith & His Orchestra
  • “Have I Sinned” – Donnie Elbert
  • “Song of the Barefoot Contessa” – Hugo Winterhalter & His Orchestra
  • “A White Sport Coat (and a Pink Carnation)” – Marty Robbins with Ray Conniﬀ
  • “Canadian Sunset (Single Version)” – Eddie Heywood
  • “Honky Tonk, Pt. 1” – Bill Doggett
  • “Melancholy Serenade” – Jackie Gleason
  • “Qué Rico el Mambo” – Pérez Prado
  • “Cry” – Johnnie Ray & The Four Lads
  • “Sleep Walk” – Santo & Johnny
  • “The Time Is Now” – The Golddiggers
  • “Al Di La” – Jerry Vale & The Latin Casino All Stars
  • “Pretend You Don’t See Her” – The Latin Casino All Stars

¿Qué les parece? Ya puede escucharse y adquirirse esta espectacular banda sonora en Spotify, iTunes y Amazon Music… ¡y la película está en Netflix!

