Estas son las primeras reacciones luego del estreno exclusivo de la serie de DC Universe – Titans
Por: Spoiler Time

El próximo viernes 12 de octubre es el gran estreno de Titans, la primera serie de la plataforma de DC Universe que será transmitida internacionalmente vía Netflix. Sin embargo, hay algunos afortunados que ya han podido disfrutar de los primeros 2 episodios en la premiere que tuvo lugar durante la Comic Con de Nueva York, con el elenco y el equipo como invitados.

Con una segunda temporada ya confirmada antes del debut oficial,  las primeras críticas destacan la química entre los miembros del team y el respeto hacía la novela gráfica. Asimismo, quien parece llevarse todos los aplausos no es el Robin de Brenton Thwaites sino la heroína Starfire, interpretada por Anna Diop.

A continuación, te presentamos algunas reacciones de los fans del universo superheroico.

1.

#Titans es totalmente digna de ver. ¡@DCUTitans ha hecho un trabajo fantástico rompiendo el molde y dándonos algo nuevo, pero manteniendo un contenido clásico!

2.

El siguiente GIF es una representación precisa de mí mismo después de ver la #PremiereMundal de @DCUTitans. ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡Usted no será decepcionado!!!!!!!!!!! #Titans

3.

Mi mayor problema con el piloto de #Titans es que toma prestada la estética de Zack Snyder pero no logra entregar los adornos que hacen de Snyder un director atractivo y entretenido. Lo que te queda es un mundo oscuro y violento y una paleta de colores embarrados pero sin alma.

4.

#Titans es realmente divertida de ver, y tiene una energía y autenticidad en gran parte de lo que hace que sea tan refrescante. Esto me demuestra que solo hemos arañado la superficie de la narración de DC en la TV. Anna Diop y @minkakelly dan algunas de mis actuaciones favoritas de la televisión de los cómics.

5.

Todo lo que necesitas saber sobre #Titans en una palabra: Starfire. Ella es increíble y el mejor personaje en el show hasta ahora. Mi reseña saldrá pronto. #DCUTitans

6.

Qué manera de comenzar #NYCC. #Titans es seriamente el siguiente nivel. Pudimos ver los dos primeros episodios y, maldita sea, los DC lo consiguieron. Tenías mi curiosidad, AHORA TIENES MI ATENCIÓN.

7.

Vi los primeros 3 episodios de #Titans y, a pesar de que realmente me disgustaba el tráiler de #DCUniverse SDCC, terminé amándolos. Fue tan bien hecho y no tan formulado como lo muestra The CW, que realmente me ha disgustado. El primer tráiler no es una representación justa del espectáculo.

8.

#Titans de DC es una sorpresa increíble. Los dos primeros episodios realmente crearon algo emocionante y único. La química funciona entre todos los actores. Starfire y Robin son destacados #NYCC.

9.

El estreno de #Titans terminó con un adelanto en DOOM PATROL. Fueron solo unos segundos de ellos sentados alrededor de una mesa cenando, lo cual es más difícil de lo normal cuando todos son robots o momias.

10.

Tuve la oportunidad de ver los primeros 2 episodios de @DCUTitans esta noche en #NYCC18 y los amé. Grayson y Raven son fenomenales. No puedo esperar a ver el resto. #titanspremiere #titans

11.

Titans no es… mala. Lindas cinematografía y coreografía de acción. Trata un poco demasiado duro ser sombría y áspera, pero su humor logra equilibrar el tono. El trabajo de VFX es una bolsa mixta. Lo mismo ocurre con la actuación / reparto; algunos son malos, otros son buenos. Y Anna Diop brilla más como Starfire.

