El próximo viernes 12 de octubre es el gran estreno de Titans, la primera serie de la plataforma de DC Universe que será transmitida internacionalmente vía Netflix. Sin embargo, hay algunos afortunados que ya han podido disfrutar de los primeros 2 episodios en la premiere que tuvo lugar durante la Comic Con de Nueva York, con el elenco y el equipo como invitados.
Con una segunda temporada ya confirmada antes del debut oficial, las primeras críticas destacan la química entre los miembros del team y el respeto hacía la novela gráfica. Asimismo, quien parece llevarse todos los aplausos no es el Robin de Brenton Thwaites sino la heroína Starfire, interpretada por Anna Diop.
A continuación, te presentamos algunas reacciones de los fans del universo superheroico.
1.
#Titans totally worth watching. @DCUTitans has done a fantastic job at breaking the mold and giving us something new but sticking to some classic content!
— BigZ at #AnimeFest then #nycc (@BigZunnin) October 4, 2018
#Titans es totalmente digna de ver. ¡@DCUTitans ha hecho un trabajo fantástico rompiendo el molde y dándonos algo nuevo, pero manteniendo un contenido clásico!
2.
The below GIF is an accurate representation of me after seeing the #WorldPremiere of @DCUTitans. You will NOT be disappointed!!!!!!!!!!! #Titans pic.twitter.com/GYfAQOus8T
— Ben Zander (@ZanderMander95) October 4, 2018
El siguiente GIF es una representación precisa de mí mismo después de ver la #PremiereMundal de @DCUTitans. ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡Usted no será decepcionado!!!!!!!!!!! #Titans
3.
My biggest issue with the #Titans pilot is that it borrows the Zack Snyder aesthetic but fails to deliver the flourishes that make Snyder a compelling and entertaining director. What are you are left with is a dark, violent world and a muddy color palette but no soul.
— Russ Burlingame (@russburlingame) October 4, 2018
Mi mayor problema con el piloto de #Titans es que toma prestada la estética de Zack Snyder pero no logra entregar los adornos que hacen de Snyder un director atractivo y entretenido. Lo que te queda es un mundo oscuro y violento y una paleta de colores embarrados pero sin alma.
4.
#Titans is genuinely fun to watch, & has an energy and authenticity to so much of what it does that’s so refreshing. This proves to me that we’ve only scratched the surface of DC TV storytelling. Anna Diop & @minkakelly give some of my favorite comic book TV performances ever. pic.twitter.com/nZfVJhv4ZC
— Jenna Anderson, but Spooky (@heyitsjennalynn) October 4, 2018
#Titans es realmente divertida de ver, y tiene una energía y autenticidad en gran parte de lo que hace que sea tan refrescante. Esto me demuestra que solo hemos arañado la superficie de la narración de DC en la TV. Anna Diop y @minkakelly dan algunas de mis actuaciones favoritas de la televisión de los cómics.
5.
All you need to know about #Titans in one word: Starfire. She is amazing and the best character in the show so far. My review will be out soon. #DCUTitans
— Mae Abdulbaki (@MaeAbdu) October 4, 2018
Todo lo que necesitas saber sobre #Titans en una palabra: Starfire. Ella es increíble y el mejor personaje en el show hasta ahora. Mi reseña saldrá pronto. #DCUTitans
6.
Yooo what a way to start #NYCC. #Titans is seriously next level. We got to see the first two episodes and damn, DCs got this You had my curiosity, NOW YOU GOT MY ATTENTION pic.twitter.com/LCemaL2opX
— Lola Dreambomb (@Lola_Dreambomb) October 4, 2018
Qué manera de comenzar #NYCC. #Titans es seriamente el siguiente nivel. Pudimos ver los dos primeros episodios y, maldita sea, los DC lo consiguieron. Tenías mi curiosidad, AHORA TIENES MI ATENCIÓN.
7.
I watched the first 3 episodes of #Titans & despite really disliking the #DCUniverse SDCC trailer, I ended up loving them. It was so well made and not as formulaic as the The CW shows which I’ve come to really dislike. The first trailer is not a fair representation of the show. https://t.co/cq7PBiM7lb
— Nirat (@NiratAnop) October 4, 2018
Vi los primeros 3 episodios de #Titans y, a pesar de que realmente me disgustaba el tráiler de #DCUniverse SDCC, terminé amándolos. Fue tan bien hecho y no tan formulado como lo muestra The CW, que realmente me ha disgustado. El primer tráiler no es una representación justa del espectáculo.
8.
DC’s #Titans is an awesome surprise. The first two episodes really set up something exciting and unique. The chemistry works amongst all the actors. Starfire and Robin are standouts #NYCC
— Ant (@AnAntLife) October 4, 2018
#Titans de DC es una sorpresa increíble. Los dos primeros episodios realmente crearon algo emocionante y único. La química funciona entre todos los actores. Starfire y Robin son destacados #NYCC.
9.
Ya after this Doom Patrol talk I should probably say something about #Titans itself huh?
I like it! It’s bloody and dark, but the tone is more cohesive than some Marvel shows. There’s humor & horror, and “fuck Batman” carries emotional weight in context https://t.co/34cjeKfBvx
— Christian Holub (@cmholub) October 4, 2018
El estreno de #Titans terminó con un adelanto en DOOM PATROL. Fueron solo unos segundos de ellos sentados alrededor de una mesa cenando, lo cual es más difícil de lo normal cuando todos son robots o momias.
10.
Had the opportunity to see the first 2 episodes of @DCUTitans tonight at #NYCC18 and loved it. Grayson and Raven are phenomenal. Can’t wait to see the rest. #titanspremiere #titans pic.twitter.com/wp9jpN0iiF
— Jason Gunning (@jasonmgunning) October 4, 2018
Tuve la oportunidad de ver los primeros 2 episodios de @DCUTitans esta noche en #NYCC18 y los amé. Grayson y Raven son fenomenales. No puedo esperar a ver el resto. #titanspremiere #titans
11.
Titans is…not bad. Nice cinematography and action choreography. Tries a bit too hard to be grim and gritty but it’s humor manage to balance the tone. VFX work is a mixed bag. Same goes for the acting/cast; Some are bad, some are good. And Anna Diop shines brightest as Starfire.
— Daniel R (@DanielRPK) October 4, 2018
Titans no es… mala. Lindas cinematografía y coreografía de acción. Trata un poco demasiado duro ser sombría y áspera, pero su humor logra equilibrar el tono. El trabajo de VFX es una bolsa mixta. Lo mismo ocurre con la actuación / reparto; algunos son malos, otros son buenos. Y Anna Diop brilla más como Starfire.