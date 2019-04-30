Estos son los estrenos de Mayo 2019

Por: Spoiler Time

Llega Mayo y seguimos hablando de Game of Thrones. ¿Por qué? Porque el 19 de Mayo estrena el último episodio, el series finales: no habrá más. Bueno, solo un poco más porque a la semana siguiente tendremos un gran especial…

Pero además de ello es el mes en el que por fin regresa Lucifer –ahora en Netflix después de tanta espera y dilema por su cancelación. ¡Ah! Además Prime Video nos presenta una nueva historia de Neil Gaiman llamada Good Omens que muero de ansías por vela.

🙂

No pierdas detalle y alista tu calendario. Además, si quieres saber los estrenos de Netflix en nuestra región, puedes conocerlos dando click aquí.

PD: Recuerda que las fechas de los estrenos pueden estar sujetas a cambio sin previo aviso.

1 de mayo

  • 2019 Billboard Music Awards (TNT Latinoamérica) – ESPECIAL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=85FfWR9hz0I

2 de mayo

  • iZombie (The CW) – Temporada 5
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1c86N2bkMA

3 de mayo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0YFVL0USZGM

5 de mayo

  • The Spanish Princess (Starz) – ESTRENO Miniserie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQp27JgzJpg

6 de mayo

  • Abyss (Netflix) – ESTRENO
  • Big Hero 6 (Disney) – Temporada 2
  • Club 57 (Nickelodeon Latinoamérica) – ESTRENO
  • I’m Sorry (TBS Latinoamérica) – Temporada 2
  • New Amsterdam (FOX Life Latinoamérica) – ESTRENO
  • Stan Against Evil (AMC Latinoamérica) – Temporada 3
  • State of the Union (Sundance) – ESTRENO

8 de mayo

  • Lucifer (Netflix) – Temporada 4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTczevKn4yc

10 de mayo

  • Chernobyl (HBO Latinoamérica) – ESTRENO Miniserie
  • Easy (Netflix) – Temporada 3
  • Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC) – Temporada 6
  • ReMastered: The Lion’s Share (Netflix) – ESTRENO Mensual
  • Sneaky Pete (Prime Video) – Temporada 3
  • The Society (Netflix) – ESTRENO
  • Warrior (MAX Prime Latinoamérica) – ESTRENO
  • Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men (Showtime) – ESTRENO Docuserie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s9APLXM9Ei8

12 de mayo

  • Our Cartoon President (Showtime) – Temporada 2
  • Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj (Netflix) – Temporada 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ecmSKBQVZQ

13 de mayo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z151vaP7bfQ

14 de mayo

  • revisions (Netflix) – ESTRENO Anime

17 de mayo

  • 1994 (Netflix) – ESTRENO Miniserie
  • Catch-22 (Hulu) – ESTRENO Miniserie
  • Chip & Potato (Netflix) – ESTRENO
  • Fleabag (Prime Video) – Temporada 2
  • It’s Bruno (Netflix) – ESTRENO
  • Nailed It! (Netflix) – Temporada 3Fleabag
  • The Rain (Netflix) – Temporada 2
  • White Gold (Netflix) – Temporada 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DRavq78Ef_U

21 de mayo

  • Blood & Treasure (CBS) – ESTRENO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DxWOhuBSYIk

23 de mayo

  • Elementary (CBS) – Temporada 7
  • The Name of the Rose (Sundance) – ESTRENO Miniserie
  • Vida (Starz) – Temporada 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nIqwKQRTBmA

24 de mayo

  • Alta Mar (Netflix) – ESTRENO
  • Pitching In (Acorn TV) – ESTRENO
  • She’s Gotta Have It (Netflix) – Temporada 2
  • What/If (Netflix) – ESTRENO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d-IJH9ZfK0Y

26 de mayo

27 de mayo

  • Historical Roasts (Netflix) – ESTRENO
  • The Hot Zone (Nat Geo) – ESTRENO Miniserie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YxNYnHTxAg

28 de mayo

  • Animal Kingdom (TNT) – Temporada 4
  • Running With Beto (HBO) – ESTRENO Docuserie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SaQhx0jBPyE

29 de mayo

  • Archer: 1999 (FXX) – Temporada 10
  • The InBetween (NBC) – ESTRENO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7pEDRqQ3KQs

31 de mayo

  • Deadwood: The Movie (HBO) – ESPECIAL
  • Good Omens (Prime Video) – ESTRENO
  • How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Netflix) – ESTRENO
  • Swamp Thing (DC Universe) – ESTRENO
  • When They See Us (Netflix) – ESTRENO Miniserie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8UkvFdNjjl8

