Estos son los estrenos de Mayo 2019

Llega Mayo y seguimos hablando de Game of Thrones. ¿Por qué? Porque el 19 de Mayo estrena el último episodio, el series finales: no habrá más. Bueno, solo un poco más porque a la semana siguiente tendremos un gran especial…
Pero además de ello es el mes en el que por fin regresa Lucifer –ahora en Netflix– después de tanta espera y dilema por su cancelación. ¡Ah! Además Prime Video nos presenta una nueva historia de Neil Gaiman llamada Good Omens que muero de ansías por vela.
No pierdas detalle y alista tu calendario. Además, si quieres saber los estrenos de Netflix en nuestra región, puedes conocerlos dando click aquí.
PD: Recuerda que las fechas de los estrenos pueden estar sujetas a cambio sin previo aviso.
1 de mayo
- 2019 Billboard Music Awards (TNT Latinoamérica) – ESPECIAL
2 de mayo
- iZombie (The CW) – Temporada 5
3 de mayo
- Cupcake & Dino – General Services (Netflix) – Temporada 2
- Dead to Me (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Into the Dark: All That We Destroy (Hulu) – ESTRENO Mensual
- Shark Tank México (Canal Sony) – Temporada 4
- Tuca & Bertie (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Undercover (Netflix) – ESTRENO
5 de mayo
- The Spanish Princess (Starz) – ESTRENO Miniserie
6 de mayo
- Abyss (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Big Hero 6 (Disney) – Temporada 2
- Club 57 (Nickelodeon Latinoamérica) – ESTRENO
- I’m Sorry (TBS Latinoamérica) – Temporada 2
- New Amsterdam (FOX Life Latinoamérica) – ESTRENO
- Stan Against Evil (AMC Latinoamérica) – Temporada 3
- State of the Union (Sundance) – ESTRENO
8 de mayo
- Lucifer (Netflix) – Temporada 4
10 de mayo
- Chernobyl (HBO Latinoamérica) – ESTRENO Miniserie
- Easy (Netflix) – Temporada 3
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC) – Temporada 6
- ReMastered: The Lion’s Share (Netflix) – ESTRENO Mensual
- Sneaky Pete (Prime Video) – Temporada 3
- The Society (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Warrior (MAX Prime Latinoamérica) – ESTRENO
- Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men (Showtime) – ESTRENO Docuserie
12 de mayo
- Our Cartoon President (Showtime) – Temporada 2
- Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj (Netflix) – Temporada 3
13 de mayo
- L.A.’s Finest (Spectrum) – ESTRENO
14 de mayo
- revisions (Netflix) – ESTRENO Anime
17 de mayo
21 de mayo
- Blood & Treasure (CBS) – ESTRENO
23 de mayo
- Elementary (CBS) – Temporada 7
- The Name of the Rose (Sundance) – ESTRENO Miniserie
- Vida (Starz) – Temporada 2
24 de mayo
- Alta Mar (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Pitching In (Acorn TV) – ESTRENO
- She’s Gotta Have It (Netflix) – Temporada 2
- What/If (Netflix) – ESTRENO
26 de mayo
- Game of Thrones: The Last Watch (HBO) – ESPECIAL
27 de mayo
- Historical Roasts (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- The Hot Zone (Nat Geo) – ESTRENO Miniserie
28 de mayo
- Animal Kingdom (TNT) – Temporada 4
- Running With Beto (HBO) – ESTRENO Docuserie
29 de mayo
- Archer: 1999 (FXX) – Temporada 10
- The InBetween (NBC) – ESTRENO
31 de mayo
- Deadwood: The Movie (HBO) – ESPECIAL
- Good Omens (Prime Video) – ESTRENO
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Swamp Thing (DC Universe) – ESTRENO
- When They See Us (Netflix) – ESTRENO Miniserie