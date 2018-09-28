Estos son los estrenos de Octubre de 2018

¡Llega Octubre, llega Halloween!
El otoño ya está aquí, al menos para todos los que estamos al norte del Ecuador, y eso significa hojas cayendo de los árboles, calabazas que adornan los portones de las casas y, por supuesto, producciones con un halo de misterio y terror que a muchos encanta y a otros nos asusta, pero a nadie le es indiferente.
Con ello llegan algunas producciones dirigidas a la época de terror que se vive en EE.UU. a partir de Octubre y principios de Noviembre en otras partes del mundo. Así que tendremos historias de brujas, seres sobrenaturales, cuentos no aptos para niños y más. Por supuesto que aún queda la última parte de los estrenos de la temporada 2018 que llegarán en los primeros días del mes. ¿Te atreverás a no perderte ninguno?
1 de octubre
- Happy Together (CBS) – ESTRENO
- The Neighborhood (CBS) – ESTRENO
- Us & Them (Crackle) – ESTRENO
2 de octubre
- Un Extraño Enemigo (Prime Video) – ESTRENO
- Criminal Minds (CBS) – Temporada 14
- SEAL Team (CBS) – Temporada 2
4 de octubre
- I Feel Bad (NBC) – ESTRENO
- Star Trek: Short Treks (CBS All Access) – Miniserie ESTRENO
- Station 19 (ABC) – Temporada 2
- Superstore (NBC) – Temporada 4
- Will & Grace (NBC) – Temporada 11
5 de octubre
- Big Mouth (Netflix) – Temporada 2
- Élite (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Fresh Off the Boat (ABC) – Temporada 5
- Into the Dark (Hulu) – ESTRENO
- Little Things (Netflix) – Temporada 2
- The Man in the High Castle (Prime Video) – Temporada 3
- Speechless (ABC) – Temporada 3
- Van Helsing (SYFY) – Temporada 3
- YG Future Strategy Office (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Z Nation (SYFY) – Temporada 5
6 de octubre
- Flight of the Conchords: Live at the London Apollo (HBO) – ESPECIAL
- Versailles (Ovation) – Temporada 3
7 de octubre
- Doctor Who (BBC America) – Temporada 11
- Madam Secretary (CBS) – Temporada 5
- Shark Tank (ABC) – Temporada 10
- Star Wars: Resistance (Disney) – ESTRENO
- The Walking Dead (AMC) – Temporada 9*
*En Latinoamérica por FOX.
9 de octubre
- 2018 American Music Awards (ABC) – ESPECIAL
- Basketball: A Love Story (ESPN) – Miniserie ESTRENO
- Black Lightning (The CW) – Temporada 2
- The Flash (The CW) – Temporada 5
10 de octubre
- All American (The CW) – ESTRENO
- Riverdale (The CW) – Temporada 3
11 de octubre
- Schitts Creek (Netflix) – Temporada 4
- Supernatural (The CW) – Temprada 14
12 de octubre
- Blindspot (NBC) – Temporada 4
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW) – Temporada 4 (Temporada Final)
- Dynasty (The CW) – Temporada 2
- The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Light as a Feather (Hulu) – ESTRENO
- Pod Save America (HBO) – Talk Show ESTRENO
- ReMastered (Netflix) – Docuserie ESTRENO
- The Romanoffs (Prime Video) – ESTRENO
- Titans (DC Universe) – ESTRENO
14 de octubre
15 de octubre
- Arrow (The CW) – Temporada 7
- Constantine: The Legend Continues (The CW) – ESPECIAL
16 de octubre
- black-ish (ABC) – Temporada 5
- The Conners (ABC) – ESTRENO
- The Kids Are Alright (ABC) – ESTRENO
- Loudermilk (DirecTV/AT&T) – Temporada 2
- The Rookie (ABC) – ESTRENO
- Splitting Up Together (ABC) – Temporada 2
19 de octubre
- Lore (Prime Video) – Temporada 2
- Marvel’s Daredevil (Netflix) – Temporada 3
- Wanderlust (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Distrito Salvaje (Netflix) – ESTRENO
22 de octubre
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW) – Temporada 4
23 de octubre
- Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh (Netflix) – ESPECIAL
- The Guest Book (TBS) – Temporada 2
- Native America (PBS) – Docuserie ESTRENO
24 de octubre
- Bodyguard (Netflix/BBC) – ESTRENO
25 de octubre
- Legacies (The CW) – ESTRENO
26 de octubre
- Castlevania (Netflix) – Temporada 2
- Channel Zero: The Dream Door (SYFY) – Temporada 4
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Midnight, Texas (NBC) – Temporada 2
28 de octubre
- Busy Tonight (E!) – Talk Show ESTRENO
- Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj (Netflix) – Talk Show ESTRENO
- Ray Donovan (Showtime) – Temporada 6
29 de octubre
- Grey’s Anatomy (Canal Sony Latinoamérica) – Temporada 15
31 de octubre
- Stan Against Evil (IFC) – Temporada 3
- Tell Me a Story (CBS All Access) – ESTRENO