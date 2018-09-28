Estos son los estrenos de Octubre de 2018

Por: Spoiler Time

¡Llega Octubre, llega Halloween!

El otoño ya está aquí, al menos para todos los que estamos al norte del Ecuador, y eso significa hojas cayendo de los árboles, calabazas que adornan los portones de las casas y, por supuesto, producciones con un halo de misterio y terror que a muchos encanta y a otros nos asusta, pero a nadie le es indiferente.

Con ello llegan algunas producciones dirigidas a la época de terror que se vive en EE.UU. a partir de Octubre y principios de Noviembre en otras partes del mundo. Así que tendremos historias de brujas, seres sobrenaturales, cuentos no aptos para niños y más. Por supuesto que aún queda la última parte de los estrenos de la temporada 2018 que llegarán en los primeros días del mes. ¿Te atreverás a no perderte ninguno?

1 de octubre

  • Happy Together (CBS) – ESTRENO
  • The Neighborhood (CBS) – ESTRENO
  • Us & Them (Crackle) – ESTRENO

2 de octubre

4 de octubre

5 de octubre

6 de octubre

  • Flight of the Conchords: Live at the London Apollo (HBO) – ESPECIAL
  • Versailles (Ovation) – Temporada 3

7 de octubre

*En Latinoamérica por FOX.

9 de octubre

  • 2018 American Music Awards (ABC) – ESPECIAL
  • Basketball: A Love Story (ESPN) – Miniserie ESTRENO
  • Black Lightning (The CW) – Temporada 2
  • The Flash (The CW) – Temporada 5

10 de octubre

  • All American (The CW) – ESTRENO
  • Riverdale (The CW) – Temporada 3

11 de octubre

  • Schitts Creek (Netflix) – Temporada 4
  • Supernatural (The CW) – Temprada 14

12 de octubre

14 de octubre

  • The Alec Baldwin Show (ABC) – Talk Show ESTRENO
  • AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horror (AMC) – Miniserie documental ESTRENO
  • Camping (HBO) – ESTRENO
  • Charmed (The CW) – ESTRENO
  • Harvey Birdman, Attorney General (Adult Swim) – ESPECIAL
  • Supergirl (The CW) – Temporada 4

15 de octubre

  • Arrow (The CW) – Temporada 7
  • Constantine: The Legend Continues (The CW) – ESPECIAL

16 de octubre

  • black-ish (ABC) – Temporada 5
  • The Conners (ABC) – ESTRENO
  • The Kids Are Alright (ABC) – ESTRENO
  • Loudermilk (DirecTV/AT&T) – Temporada 2
  • The Rookie (ABC) – ESTRENO
  • Splitting Up Together (ABC) – Temporada 2

19 de octubre

22 de octubre

23 de octubre

  • Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh (Netflix) – ESPECIAL
  • The Guest Book (TBS) – Temporada 2
  • Native America (PBS) – Docuserie ESTRENO

24 de octubre

25 de octubre

26 de octubre

28 de octubre

  • Busy Tonight (E!) – Talk Show ESTRENO
  • Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj (Netflix) – Talk Show ESTRENO
  • Ray Donovan (Showtime) – Temporada 6

29 de octubre

GREY’S ANATOMY – “With a Wonder and a Wild Desire”/”Broken Together”
KIM RAVER, ELLEN POMPEO, GREG GERMANN

31 de octubre

  • Stan Against Evil (IFC) – Temporada 3
  • Tell Me a Story (CBS All Access) – ESTRENO

