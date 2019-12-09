Estos son los nominados a la ceremonia 2020 – Golden Globes

Por: Spoiler Time

Esta mañana en punto de las 5 AM, hora local de Los Angeles, la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA por sus siglas en inglés) dio a conocer los nominados en cine y televisión para su septuagésima séptima ceremonia que se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 5 de enero de 2020 a cargo de Ricky Gervais.

Los encargados de anunciar los nominados a las 25 categorías que conforma este premio –14 en cine y 15 en TV– fueron los actores: Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson y Tim Allen. Además se entregarán dos premios especiales: Tom Hanks (Cecil B. DeMille) y Ellen DeGeneres (Carol Burnett).

A continuación el listado completo:

CINE

Mejor Película – Drama

  • 1917
  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • Marriage Story
  • The Two Popes

Mejor Película – Comedia o Musical

  • Dolemite Is My Name
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Knives Out
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Rocketman

Mejor Película en Lengua no Inglesa

  • The Farewell
  • Les Miserables
  • Pain and Glory
  • Parasite
  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Mejor director

  • Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
  • Sam Mendes – 1917
  • Todd Phillips – Joker
  • Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
  • Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejor actriz – Drama

  • Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
  • Charlize Theron – Bombshell
  • Renée Zellweger – Judy

Mejor actor – Drama

  • Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari
  • Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
  • Adam Driver – Marriage Story
  • Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Mejor actriz – Comedia o musical

  • Ana de Armas – Knives Out
  • Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go Bernadette?
  • Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
  • Emma Thompson – Late Night
  • Awkwafina – The Farewell

Mejor actor – Comedia o musical

  • Daniel Craig – Knives Out
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Taron Egerton – Rocketman
  • Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
  • Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
  • Annette Bening – The Report
  • Laura Dern – Marriage Story
  • Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
  • Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino – The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci – The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejor guion

  • Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
  • Bong Joon Ho; Jin Won Han – Parasite
  • Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
  • Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Mejor banda sonora

  • Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
  • Randy Newman – Marriage Story
  • Thomas Newman – 1917
  • Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn

Mejor canción original

  • “Beautiful Ghosts” — Taylor Swift; Andrew Lloyd Webber (Cats)
  • “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” — Elton John; Bernie Taupin (Rocketman)
  • “Into the Unknown” — Robert Lopez; Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen 2)
  • “Spirit” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter; Timothy McKenzie; Ilya Salmanzadeh (The Lion King)
  • “Stand Up” — Joshuah Brian Campbell; Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Mejor película animada

  • Frozen 2
  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4
  • The Lion King

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor Serie Dramática

  • Big Little LIes
  • The Crown
  • Killing Eve
  • The Morning Show
  • Succession

Mejor Actriz de Drama

  • Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
  • Olivia Colman – The Crown
  • Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
  • Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
  • Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Mejor Actor de Drama

  • Brian Cox – Succession
  • Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
  • Tobias Menzies – The Crown
  • Billy Porter – Pose
  • Rami Malek – Mr. Robot

Mejor Serie de Comedia

  • Barry
  • Fleabag
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • The Politician

Mejor Actriz de Comedia

  • Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida
  • Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Mejor Actor de Comedia

  • Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
  • Bill Hader – Barry
  • Ben Platt – The Politician
  • Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself
  • Rami Youssef – Ramy

Mejor Serie Limitada y/o Película para la TV

  • Catch 22
  • Chernobyl
  • Fosse/Verdon
  • The Loudest Voice
  • Unbelievable

Mejor Actriz de una Serie Limitada y/o Película para la TV

  • Joey King – The Act
  • Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable
  • Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great
  • Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
  • Merritt Wever – Unbelievable

Mejor Actor de una Serie Limitada y/o Película para la TV

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Christopher Abbott – Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Patricia Arquette – The Act
  • Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
  • Emily Watson – Chernobyl
  • Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
  • Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
  • Kieran Culkin – Succession
  • Tobias Menzies – The Crown
  • Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl
  • Henry Winkler – Barry

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?