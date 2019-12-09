Estos son los nominados a la ceremonia 2020 – Golden Globes

Esta mañana en punto de las 5 AM, hora local de Los Angeles, la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA por sus siglas en inglés) dio a conocer los nominados en cine y televisión para su septuagésima séptima ceremonia que se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 5 de enero de 2020 a cargo de Ricky Gervais.
Los encargados de anunciar los nominados a las 25 categorías que conforma este premio –14 en cine y 15 en TV– fueron los actores: Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson y Tim Allen. Además se entregarán dos premios especiales: Tom Hanks (Cecil B. DeMille) y Ellen DeGeneres (Carol Burnett).
A continuación el listado completo:
CINE
Mejor Película – Drama
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Marriage Story
- The Two Popes
Mejor Película – Comedia o Musical
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives Out
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Rocketman
Mejor Película en Lengua no Inglesa
- The Farewell
- Les Miserables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Mejor director
- Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Todd Phillips – Joker
- Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejor actriz – Drama
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger – Judy
Mejor actor – Drama
- Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari
- Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Mejor actriz – Comedia o musical
- Ana de Armas – Knives Out
- Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go Bernadette?
- Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
- Emma Thompson – Late Night
- Awkwafina – The Farewell
Mejor actor – Comedia o musical
- Daniel Craig – Knives Out
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Taron Egerton – Rocketman
- Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
- Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening – The Report
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Mejor actor de reparto
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
- Al Pacino – The Irishman
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejor guion
- Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
- Bong Joon Ho; Jin Won Han – Parasite
- Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
Mejor banda sonora
- Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
- Randy Newman – Marriage Story
- Thomas Newman – 1917
- Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn
Mejor canción original
- “Beautiful Ghosts” — Taylor Swift; Andrew Lloyd Webber (Cats)
- “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” — Elton John; Bernie Taupin (Rocketman)
- “Into the Unknown” — Robert Lopez; Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen 2)
- “Spirit” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter; Timothy McKenzie; Ilya Salmanzadeh (The Lion King)
- “Stand Up” — Joshuah Brian Campbell; Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Mejor película animada
- Frozen 2
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
- The Lion King
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor Serie Dramática
- Big Little LIes
- The Crown
- Killing Eve
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Mejor Actriz de Drama
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Mejor Actor de Drama
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
- Tobias Menzies – The Crown
- Billy Porter – Pose
- Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Mejor Serie de Comedia
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Politician
Mejor Actriz de Comedia
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida
- Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Mejor Actor de Comedia
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Ben Platt – The Politician
- Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself
- Rami Youssef – Ramy
Mejor Serie Limitada y/o Película para la TV
- Catch 22
- Chernobyl
- Fosse/Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
Mejor Actriz de una Serie Limitada y/o Película para la TV
- Joey King – The Act
- Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable
- Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great
- Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
- Merritt Wever – Unbelievable
Mejor Actor de una Serie Limitada y/o Película para la TV
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Christopher Abbott – Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Patricia Arquette – The Act
- Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
- Emily Watson – Chernobyl
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Toni Collette – Unbelievable
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Tobias Menzies – The Crown
- Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl
- Henry Winkler – Barry