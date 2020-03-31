Estrenos de Abril 2020: Cine y TV

Nuevo mes, nuevos estrenos. Llega Abril con más series y películas que podrás disfrutar en la comodidad de tu hogar o en salas de cine dentro de México después del 20 de Abril de acuerdo a las medidas tomadas por el gobierno. Así que revisemos a detalle este calendario de series y cine.
PD: Recuerda que las fechas de los estrenos pueden estar sujetas a cambio sin previo aviso.
1 de abril
- How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix) – ESTRENO Docuserie
- The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Nailed It! (Netflix) – Temporada 4
2 de abril
- Broke (CBS) – ESTRENO
- Cursed Films (Shudder) – Documental
- How to Get Away With Murder (ABC) – Temporada 6B
- Man With a Plan (CBS) – Temporada 4
- Siren (Freeform) – Temporada 3
3 de abril
- Agatha Raisin (Acorn TV) – Temporada 3
- Coffee & Kareem (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
- Future Man (Hulu) – Temporada FINAL (T3)
- Harley Quinn (DC Universe) – Temporada 2
- Home Before Dark (Apple TV+) – ESTRENO
- La Casa de Papel (Netflix) – Parte 4
- La Casa de Papel: The Phenomenon (Netflix) – PELÍCULA Documental
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Netflix)
- StarBeam (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Tales From the Loop (Prime Video) – ESTRENO
5 de abril
- Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO) – MINISERIE Documental
- The Magicians (SYFY) – Temporada Final
- World on Fire (PBS) – MINISERIE
6 de abril
- The Big Show Show (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Deadwater Fell (Acorn TV USA) – MINISERIE
- Fortitude (Acorn TV) – Temporada 2-3
- Land Girls (Acorn TV) – Temporada 1
7 de abril
- The Last O.G. (TBS) – Temporada 3
8 de abril
- Liar (Sundance) – Temporada 2
- Modern Family (ABC) – Episodio FINAL
9 de abril
- The Circle: France (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- The Good Fight (CBS All Access) – Temporada 4
- Hi Score Girl (Netflix) – ANIME Temporada 2
10 de abril
- Brews Brothers (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert (YouTube) – PELÍCULA Documental
- LA Originals (Netflix) – DOCUMENTAL
- Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
- The Main Event (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
- The New Pope (FOX Premium) – ESTRENO
- Il Processo (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Tigertail (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
- Time to Hunt (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
12 de abril
- Belgravia (Epix) – MINISERIE
- Insecure (HBO) – Temporada 4
- Killing Eve (BBC America) – Temporada 3
- Run (HBO) – ESTRENO
13 de abril
- Baker and the Beauty (ABC) – ESTRENO
- Celebrity IOU (HGTV) – ESTRENO Reality
- Finding Joy (Acorn TV) – Temporada 1
- Midsomer Murders (Acorn TV) – Temporada 5
- Paradiste Lost (Spectrum) – ESTRENO
15 de abril
- The Innocence Files (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Mrs. America (Hulu) – MINISERIE
- Outer Banks (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX) – Temporada 2
16 de abril
- Fauda (Netflix) – Temporada 3
- In the Dark (The CW) – Temporada 2
17 de abril
- #blackAF (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Batwoman (HBO Latinoamérica) – Temporada 1
- Bosch (Prime Video) – Temporada 6
- Earth and Blood (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
- Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth (Apple TV+) – PELÍCULA
- Home (Apple TV+) – ESTRENO
- The Last Kids on Earth (Netflix) – Temporada
- Legacy in the Bones (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
- Sergio (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
19 de abril
- Entre Hombres (HBO Latinoamérica) – MINISERIE
- The Longest War (Showtime) – PELÍCULA Documental
20 de abril
- The Brokenwood Mysteries (Acorn TV) – Temporada 1
- Cooked With Cannabis (Netflix) – ESTRENO Reality
- Land Girls (Acorn TV) – Temporada 2
- The Midnight Gospel (Netflix) – ESTRENO
CINE:
- Parasite (Blanco/Negro)
21 de abril
- Ana (Prime Video) – ESTRENO
- Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix) – ESPECIAL Comedia
22 de abril
- Absurd Planet (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Circus of Books (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
- The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
- She Walks With Apes (BBC America) – PELÍCULA
- The Silence of the Swamp (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
- The Willoughbys (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
23 de abril
- La Casa de las Flores (Netflix) – Temporada FINAL
- Manhunt: Deadly Games (STARZPLAY) – Temporada 2
24 de abril
- After Life (Netflix) – Temporada 2
- Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+) – DOCUMENTAL
- Defending Jacob (Apple TV+) – MINISERIE
- Extraction (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
CINE:
- Cuidado con lo que Deseas
- Dark Waters (El Precio de la Verdad)
- Donne Moi Des Ailes (Abre Tus Alas)
- Paw Patrol. Ready, Race, Rescue
- Photograph (Retratos De Amor)
- Pupille (En Buenas Manos)
25 de abril
- Bad Education (HBO) – PELÍCULA
26 de abril
- The Last Kingdom (Netflix) – Temporada 4
- Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Showtime) – ESTRENO
- Vida (Starz) – Temporada FINAL
27 de abril
- I Know This Much Is True (HBO) – MINISERIE
- Never Have I Ever (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Mr. Selfridge (Acorn TV) – Temporada 1-2
29 de abril
- Extracurricular (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (t) – DOCUMENTAL
- Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- A Secret Love (Netflix) – DOCUMENTAL
- Summertime (Netflix) – ESTRENO
30 de abril
- Council of Dads (NBC) – ESTRENO
- Dangerous Lies (Netflix) – ANIME
- Drifting Dragons (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
- The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Ricos de Amor (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
- The Victims’ Game (Netflix) – ESTRENO
CINE:
- Il Traditore (El Traidor De La Mafia)
- Portrait De La Jeune Filla En Feu (Retrato De Una Mujer En Llamas)