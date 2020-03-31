Estrenos de Abril 2020: Cine y TV

Por: Spoiler Time

Nuevo mes, nuevos estrenos. Llega Abril con más series y películas que podrás disfrutar en la comodidad de tu hogar o en salas de cine dentro de México después del 20 de Abril de acuerdo a las medidas tomadas por el gobierno. Así que revisemos a detalle este calendario de series y cine.

🙂

PD: Recuerda que las fechas de los estrenos pueden estar sujetas a cambio sin previo aviso.

1 de abril

  • How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Netflix) – ESTRENO Docuserie
  • The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Netflix) – ESTRENO
  • Nailed It! (Netflix) – Temporada 4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zOzQZfBd9AU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zOzQZfBd9AU

2 de abril

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4LZBEVlSXA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4LZBEVlSXA

3 de abril

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1htuNZp82Ck

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1htuNZp82Ck

5 de abril

  • Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO) – MINISERIE Documental
  • The Magicians (SYFY) – Temporada Final
  • World on Fire (PBS) – MINISERIE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ttVQ_C8gvRg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ttVQ_C8gvRg

6 de abril

  • The Big Show Show (Netflix) – ESTRENO
  • Deadwater Fell (Acorn TV USA) – MINISERIE
  • Fortitude (Acorn TV) – Temporada 2-3
  • Land Girls (Acorn TV) – Temporada 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-A1w_8Q_Nvc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-A1w_8Q_Nvc

7 de abril

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8519P13qdQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G8519P13qdQ

8 de abril

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0lRjbrH-L8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0lRjbrH-L8

9 de abril

  • The Circle: France (Netflix) – ESTRENO
  • The Good Fight (CBS All Access) – Temporada 4
  • Hi Score Girl (Netflix) – ANIME Temporada 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aczv7OJO36w

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aczv7OJO36w

10 de abril

  • Brews Brothers (Netflix) – ESTRENO
  • Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert (YouTube) – PELÍCULA Documental
  • LA Originals (Netflix) – DOCUMENTAL
  • Love Wedding Repeat (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
  • The Main Event (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
  • The New Pope (FOX Premium) – ESTRENO
  • Il Processo (Netflix) – ESTRENO
  • Tigertail (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
  • Time to Hunt (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sIoK5D3Bums

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sIoK5D3Bums

12 de abril

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9gnW8TAP2U

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x9gnW8TAP2U

13 de abril

  • Baker and the Beauty (ABC) – ESTRENO
  • Celebrity IOU (HGTV) – ESTRENO Reality
  • Finding Joy (Acorn TV) – Temporada 1
  • Midsomer Murders (Acorn TV) – Temporada 5
  • Paradiste Lost (Spectrum) – ESTRENO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zD-nSdw1QmU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zD-nSdw1QmU

15 de abril

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFDrs1iuGmQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFDrs1iuGmQ

16 de abril

  • Fauda (Netflix) – Temporada 3
  • In the Dark (The CW) – Temporada 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxwiaaByRbo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pxwiaaByRbo

17 de abril

  • #blackAF (Netflix) – ESTRENO
  • Batwoman (HBO Latinoamérica) – Temporada 1
  • Bosch (Prime Video) – Temporada 6
  • Earth and Blood (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
  • Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth (Apple TV+) – PELÍCULA
  • Home (Apple TV+) – ESTRENO
  • The Last Kids on Earth (Netflix) – Temporada
  • Legacy in the Bones (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
  • Sergio (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CXYKuh6bu8g

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CXYKuh6bu8g

19 de abril

  • Entre Hombres (HBO Latinoamérica) – MINISERIE
  • The Longest War (Showtime) – PELÍCULA Documental

20 de abril

  • The Brokenwood Mysteries (Acorn TV) – Temporada 1
  • Cooked With Cannabis (Netflix) – ESTRENO Reality
  • Land Girls (Acorn TV) – Temporada 2
  • The Midnight Gospel (Netflix) – ESTRENO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQJQ3i9HafY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQJQ3i9HafY

CINE:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZN4WWNQy90

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZN4WWNQy90

21 de abril

  • Ana (Prime Video) – ESTRENO
  • Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix) – ESPECIAL Comedia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NjHBNOpbys

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NjHBNOpbys

22 de abril

  • Absurd Planet (Netflix) – ESTRENO
  • Circus of Books (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
  • The Plagues of Breslau (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
  • She Walks With Apes (BBC America) – PELÍCULA
  • The Silence of the Swamp (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
  • The Willoughbys (Netflix) – PELÍCULA

23 de abril

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DygH0ayowV8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DygH0ayowV8

24 de abril

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCyqR2RXoQU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCyqR2RXoQU

CINE:

  • Cuidado con lo que Deseas
  • Dark Waters (El Precio de la Verdad)
  • Donne Moi Des Ailes (Abre Tus Alas)
  • Paw Patrol. Ready, Race, Rescue
  • Photograph (Retratos De Amor)
  • Pupille (En Buenas Manos)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYwam4IOr-I

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYwam4IOr-I

25 de abril

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7-GGM-8QiYE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7-GGM-8QiYE

26 de abril

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_WqFMwMiF3I

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_WqFMwMiF3I

27 de abril

  • I Know This Much Is True (HBO) – MINISERIE
  • Never Have I Ever (Netflix) – ESTRENO
  • Mr. Selfridge (Acorn TV) – Temporada 1-2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8DolwO9WQA

29 de abril

  • Extracurricular (Netflix) – ESTRENO
  • Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (t) – DOCUMENTAL
  • Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Netflix) – ESTRENO
  • A Secret Love (Netflix) – DOCUMENTAL
  • Summertime (Netflix) – ESTRENO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jSTi0eCivJ8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jSTi0eCivJ8

30 de abril

  • Council of Dads (NBC) – ESTRENO
  • Dangerous Lies (Netflix) – ANIME
  • Drifting Dragons (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
  • The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Netflix) – ESTRENO
  • Ricos de Amor (Netflix) – PELÍCULA
  • The Victims’ Game (Netflix) – ESTRENO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3izUH25P-c

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3izUH25P-c

CINE:

  • Il Traditore (El Traidor De La Mafia)
  • Portrait De La Jeune Filla En Feu (Retrato De Una Mujer En Llamas)

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?