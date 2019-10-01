Estrenos de Octubre 2019 en cine y TV

Por: Spoiler Time

Llega Octubre y con él la temporada de historias basadas en cómics tanto en cine como en televisión invadirán nuestra pantalla, además de viejos conocidos como Jesse Pinkman que vuelve para cerrar ¿definitivamente? su trama. ¿Qué es lo que más esperas ver?

Revisemos entonces el calendario y no perdamos fecha y detalle de los mejores estrenos en televisión y cine (calendario para México). Si quieres saber los estrenos de Netflix en nuestra región, puedes conocerlos dando click aquí.

🙂

PD: Recuerda que las fechas de los estrenos pueden estar sujetas a cambio sin previo aviso.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=57erdQ7aL9E

1 de octubre

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4raNtpThajA

2 de octubre

  • Almost Family (FOX) – ESTRENO
  • Living Undocumented (Netflix) – ESTRENO Documental
  • SEAL Team (CBS) – Temporada 3
  • S.W.A.T. (CBS) – Temporada 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oL-gvYvyWgA

3 octubre

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3lqUEICwQ7M

4 de octubre

  • Big Mouth (Netflix) – Temporada 3
  • The Blacklist (NBC) – Temporada 7
  • El Dragón: El Regreso de un Guerrero (Netflix) – ESTRENO
  • Goliath (Prime Video) – Temporada 3
  • In the Tall Grass (Netflix) – ESTRENO Película
  • Into the Dark: Uncanny Annie (Hulu) – ESTRENO Mensual
  • Peaky Blinders (Netflix) – Temporada 5
  • Raising Dion (Netflix) – ESTRENO

CINE:

  • Joker (Guasón)
  • Where’d You Go, Bernadette? (¿Dónde estás Bernadette?)
  • 108 Costuras
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ruyl8_PT_y8

6 de octubre

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YI6AtpWQM3k

7 de octubre

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4UN616BFDA

8 de octubre

  • Deon Cole: Cole Hearted (Netflix) – ESTRENO
  • The Flash (The CW) – Temporada 6
  • The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween (Netflix) – ESTRENO Especial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nrqStOyyvgI

9 de octubre

  • Nancy Drew (The CW) – ESTRENO
  • Rhythm + Flow (Netflix) – ESTRENO Reality
  • Riverdale (The CW/Warner Channel) – Temporada 4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_nXW-wupEE

10 de octubre

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mf-STGkqFRA

11 de octubre

CINE:

  • After the Wedding (El Pasado Que Nos Une)
  • Gemini Man (Proyecto Géminis)
  • Good Boys (Chicos Buenos)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bi3mMWw_cJ4

13 de octubre

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5F7l4WKWoO0

14 de octubre

  • Letterkenny (Hulu) – Temporada 7
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2n4daJ4mHpw

15 de octubre

  • Arrow (The CW) – Temporada Final (T8)
  • Palazuelos Mi Rey (MTVLA) – ESTRENO
  • The Purge (USA Network) – Temporada 2
  • Treadstone (USA Network) – ESTRENO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mb9YqIqkcN4

16 de octubre

  • Impulse (YouTube) – Temporada 2
  • Limetown (Facebook Watch) – ESTRENO
  • Why We Hate (Discovery) – ESTRENO Miniserie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W15LeSQKewM

18 de octubre

CINE:

  • Late Night (Ellas Mandan)
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Maléfica: Dueña Del Mal)
  • 47 Meters Uncaged (Terror a 47 Metros: Segundo Ataque)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_TFekLVmvA

20 de octubre

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1L8qyNkYLs

21 de octubre

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q08YgBZ__N8

23 de octubre

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8v19bLSQYI

24 de octubre

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NotIkZmpadM

25 de octubre

  • Brigada Costa del Sol (Netflix) – ESTRENO
  • Dolemite is my Name (Netflix) – ESTRENO Película
  • Irmandade (Netflix) – ESTRENO Película
  • The Kominsky Method (Netflix) – Temporada 2
  • Nailed It! España (Netflix) – ESTRENO
  • Nailed It! Francia (Netflix) – ESTRENO
  • Pennyworth (STARZPLAY)ESTRENO
  • Prank Encounters (Netflix) – ESTRENO

CINE:

  • Un Papá Pirata
  • Polvo
  • Zombieland: Double Tap
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaC9npDg-j0

27 de octubre

