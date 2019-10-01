Estrenos de Octubre 2019 en cine y TV

Llega Octubre y con él la temporada de historias basadas en cómics tanto en cine como en televisión invadirán nuestra pantalla, además de viejos conocidos como Jesse Pinkman que vuelve para cerrar ¿definitivamente? su trama. ¿Qué es lo que más esperas ver?
Revisemos entonces el calendario y no perdamos fecha y detalle de los mejores estrenos en televisión y cine (calendario para México). Si quieres saber los estrenos de Netflix en nuestra región, puedes conocerlos dando click aquí.
PD: Recuerda que las fechas de los estrenos pueden estar sujetas a cambio sin previo aviso.
1 de octubre
- Carmen Sandiego (Netflix)– Temporada 2
- Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ (Netflix) – ESPECIAL
- Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook Watch) – Temporada 2
2 de octubre
3 octubre
- Seis Manos (Netflix) – ESTRENO
4 de octubre
- Big Mouth (Netflix) – Temporada 3
- The Blacklist (NBC) – Temporada 7
- El Dragón: El Regreso de un Guerrero (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Goliath (Prime Video) – Temporada 3
- In the Tall Grass (Netflix) – ESTRENO Película
- Into the Dark: Uncanny Annie (Hulu) – ESTRENO Mensual
- Peaky Blinders (Netflix) – Temporada 5
- Raising Dion (Netflix) – ESTRENO
CINE:
- Joker (Guasón)
- Where’d You Go, Bernadette? (¿Dónde estás Bernadette?)
- 108 Costuras
6 de octubre
- Batwoman (The CW) – ESTRENO
- Get Shorty (Epix) – Temporada 3
- Madam Secretary (CBS) – Temporada Final (T6)
- Mr. Robot (USA Network) – Temporada Final (T4)
- Press (PBS) – ESTRENO
- Star Wars: Resistance (Disney Channel) – Temporada Final (T2)
- Supergirl (The CW) – Temporada 5
- The Walking Dead (AMC/FOX Channel) – Temporada 10
7 de octubre
- All American (The CW) – Temporada 2
- Black Lightning (The CW) – Temporada 3
- Primal (Adult Swim) – ESTRENO
8 de octubre
- Deon Cole: Cole Hearted (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- The Flash (The CW) – Temporada 6
- The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween (Netflix) – ESTRENO Especial
9 de octubre
- Nancy Drew (The CW) – ESTRENO
- Rhythm + Flow (Netflix) – ESTRENO Reality
- Riverdale (The CW/Warner Channel) – Temporada 4
10 de octubre
- Legacies (The CW) – Temporada 2
- Supernatural (The CW) – Temporada Final (T15)
11 de octubre
- Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Nickelodeon) – ESTRENO Miniserie
- The Birch (Facebook Watch) – ESTRENO
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix) – ESTRENO Película
- Charmed (The CW) – Temporada 2
- Dynasty (The CW) – Temporada 3
- Fractured (Netflix) – ESTRENO Película
- Haunted (Netflix)– Temporada 2
- Insatiable (Netflix)– Temporada 2
- Plan Coeur (Netflix) – Temporada 2
CINE:
- After the Wedding (El Pasado Que Nos Une)
- Gemini Man (Proyecto Géminis)
- Good Boys (Chicos Buenos)
13 de octubre
- La Vida Secreta de las Parejas (HBO) – Temporada 2
14 de octubre
- Letterkenny (Hulu) – Temporada 7
15 de octubre
- Arrow (The CW) – Temporada Final (T8)
- Palazuelos Mi Rey (MTVLA) – ESTRENO
- The Purge (USA Network) – Temporada 2
- Treadstone (USA Network) – ESTRENO
16 de octubre
- Impulse (YouTube) – Temporada 2
- Limetown (Facebook Watch) – ESTRENO
- Why We Hate (Discovery) – ESTRENO Miniserie
18 de octubre
- Avlu: The Yard (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Baby (Netflix) – Temporada 2
- La Casa de las Flores (Netflix) – Temporada 2
- The Laundromat – ESTRENO Película
- Living With Yourself (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Looking for Alaska (Hulu) – ESTRENO
- Modern Love (Prime Video) – ESTRENO
- De Viaje con los Derbez (Prime Video) – ESTRENO
CINE:
- Late Night (Ellas Mandan)
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Maléfica: Dueña Del Mal)
- 47 Meters Uncaged (Terror a 47 Metros: Segundo Ataque)
20 de octubre
- Leavenworth (Starz) – ESTRENO
- Watchmen (HBO) – ESTRENO
21 de octubre
- Catherine the Great (HBO) – ESTRENO Miniserie
23 de octubre
- Castle Rock (Hulu) – Temporada 2
- The Cry (Sundance) – ESTRENO Miniserie
24 de octubre
- Daybreak (Netflix) – ESTRENO
25 de octubre
- Brigada Costa del Sol (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Dolemite is my Name (Netflix) – ESTRENO Película
- Irmandade (Netflix) – ESTRENO Película
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix) – Temporada 2
- Nailed It! España (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Nailed It! Francia (Netflix) – ESTRENO
- Pennyworth (STARZPLAY) – ESTRENO
- Prank Encounters (Netflix) – ESTRENO
CINE:
- Un Papá Pirata
- Polvo
- Zombieland: Double Tap
27 de octubre
- Mrs. Fletcher (HBO) – ESTRENO
- Silicon Valley (HBO) – Temporada Final (T6)