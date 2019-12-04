Frozen 2, Missing Link y Klaus entre las más nominadas en los Annie Awards 2020

La temporada de premios ya está aquí y el día de ayer la International Animated Film Association dio a conocer a las películas y series nominadas a los Premios Annie 2020, los cuales se entregarán el próximo 25 de enero en el Royce Hall de la Universidad de California, Los Ángeles.
Entre las más nominadas se encuentran Frozen 2 y Missing Link, películas que empataron con 8 nominaciones, y detrás de ellas está Klaus con 7. Mientras que Toy Story 4 y How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, dos títulos de grandes franquicias, quedaron con 6 cada una.
A continuación la lista completa de las 32 categorías que premia este galardón:
1. Mejor Película Animada
- Frozen 2
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
2. Mejor Película Animada Independiente
- Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles
- I Lost My Body
- Okko’s Inn
- Promare
- Weathering With You
3. Mejor Producción Especial
- Guava Island – “Titles and Prologue”
- How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming
- Infinity Train – “The Perennial Child”
- SpongeBob SquarePants – “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout”
4. Mejor Corto Animado
- Acid Rain
- DONT KNOW WHAT
- Je sors acheter des cigarettes
- Purpleboy
- Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days
5. Mejor Producción de Realidad Virtual
- Bonfire
- GLOOMY EYES
- Kaiju Confidential
6. Mejor Comercial Animado para TV
- Dove Self-Esteem Project x Steven Universe: “Social Media”
- Fortnite Season 7 Launch Spot
- The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ‘59 Telecaster
7. Mejor Producción Animada de TV para Niños de Preescolar
- Ask the Storybots – “Why Do We Have To Recycle?”
- Elena of Avalor – “Changing of the Guard”
- Let’s Go Luna! – “Dorsay Day/Honey in Paris”
- Norman Picklestripes – “Pizza Pickle/The Forest Next Door”
- Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – “I Am Amelia Earhart”
8. Mejor Producción Animada de TV para Niños
- Disney Mickey Mouse – “Carried Away”
- Niko and the Sword of Light – “The Caterpillar Train”
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – “Evil League of Mutants”
- Tales of Arcadia: 3Below – “A Glorious End Part 1”
- The Tom and Jerry Show – “Calamari Jerry”
9. Mejor Producción Animada de TV para Audiencia General
- Big Mouth – “Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!”
- BoJack Horseman – “The Client”
- Harley Quinn – “So You Need a Crew”
- Tuca & Bertie – “The Jelly Lakes”
- Undone – “The Hospital”
10. Mejor Película de un Estudiante
- Con Fuerza – Nichole Tate
- Gravedad – Anke Kletsch
- The Fox & the Pigeon – Michelle Chua
- Un diable dans la poche – Luce Grosjean
11. Mejores Efectos – TV/Media
- How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming – “How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming”
- Love, Death & Robots – “The Secret War”
- My Moon – “My Moon”
- Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures – “Stormtroopers vs. Rebels – Soldiers of the Galactic Empire”
- Tales of Arcadia: 3Below – “A Glorious End Part 1”
12. Mejores Efectos – Película
- Abominable
- Frozen 2
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
- Weathering With You
13. Mejor Animación de Personajes – TV/Media
- Ask the Storybots – “Where Do Planets Come From?”
- Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure – “Rapunzel and The Great Tree”
- His Dark Materials – “Episodio 8”
- How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming – “How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming”
- Robot Chicken – “Ginger Hill in: Bursting Pipes”
14. Mejor Animación de Personaje – Película
- Frozen 2 – Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Deathgrippers
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Grimmel, Ruffnutt, Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Baby Furies
- Klaus – Alva
- Missing Link – Multiple
15. Mejor Animación de Personaje – Live Action
- Alita: Battle Angel
- Avengers: Endgame
- Game of Thrones – “The Long Night”
- Pokémon Detective Pikachu
- Spider-Man: Far From Home
16. Mejor Animación de Personaje – Live Action
- Gears 5 – Cinematic Animation
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Sinclair Snake: Museum Mischief
- Unruly Heroes
17. Mejor Diseño de Personajes – TV/Media
- Carmen Sandiego – “The Chasing Paper Caper”
- DC Super Hero Girls – “#SweetJustice Pt. 1-4”
- T.O.T.S. – “You’ve Gotta Be Kitten Me”/”Whale, Hello There!”
- The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle – “Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder: Chapter Five”
- Victor and Valentino – “Know It All”
18. Mejor Diseño de Personajes – Película
- Abominable – Nico Marlet
- Frozen 2 – Bill Schwab
- Klaus – Torsten Schrank
- Spies in Disguise – José Manuel Fernández Oli
- The Addams Family – Craig Kellman
19. Mejor Dirección – TV/Media
- Ask the Storybots – “How Do You Make Music?”/Jeff Gill
- DC Super Hero Girls – “#DCSuperHeroBoys”/Natalie Wetzig
- Disney Mickey Mouse – “For Whom the Booth Tolls”/Alonso Ramirez Ramos
- Rilakkuma & Kaoru – “Snowman”/Masahito Kobayashi
- Ultraman – “Episode 1″/Shinji Aramaki
20. Mejor Dirección – Película
- Frozen 2 – Jennifer Lee; Chris Buck
- I Lost My Body – Jérémy Clapin
- Klaus – Sergio Pablos
- Missing Link – Chris Butler
- Weathering With You – Makoto Shinkai
21. Mejor Música – TV/Media
- Carmen Sandiego – “The Chasing Paper Caper”/Jared Lee Gosselin; Steve D’Angelo; Lorenzo Castelli
- Love, Death & Robots – “Sonnie’s Edge”/Rob Cairns
- Seis Manos – “The Empty Place”/Carl Thiel
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power – “Beast Island”/Sunna Wehrmeijer
- The Tom and Jerry Show –”Eagle Eye Jerry”/Vivek Maddala
22. Mejor Música – Película
- Away – Gints Zilbalodis
- Frozen 2 – Christophe Beck; Frode Fjellheim; Kristen Anderson-Lopez; Robert Lopez
- I Lost My Body – Dan Levy
- Spies in Disguise – Mark Ronson; Theodore Shapiro
- Toy Story 4 – Randy Newman
23. Mejor Diseño de Producción – TV/Media
- Carmen Sandiego – “Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1″/Eastwood Wong; Sylvia Liu; Elaine Lee; Linda Fong; Emily Paik
- Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure – “Rapunzel and The Great Tree”/Alan Bodner; Brian Woods; Steven Nicodemus; Laura Price; Leonard Robledo
- Love, Death & Robots – “The Witness”/Alberto Mielgo
- Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart – “Ultraclops”/Khang Le; Chris Fisher; Gael Bertrand; Deodato Pangandoyon; Howard Chen
- The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle – “The Legend of the Power Gems: Chapter One”/Chris Mitchell; Chris Turnham; Tor Aunet; DanBob Thompson; Aaron Spurgeon
24. Mejor Diseño de Producción – Película
- Abominable – Max Boas; Paul Duncan; Christopher Brock; Cecline Da Hyeu Kim; Jane Li
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Pierre-Olivier Vincent; Kirsten Kawamura; Woonyoung Jung; Iuri Lioi
- Klaus – Szymon Biernaki; Marcin Jakubowski
- Missing Link – Nelson Lowry; Santiago Montiel; Trevor Dalmer
- The Addams Family – Patricia Atchison; Maisha Moore; Chris Souza; Jack Yu
25. Mejor Storyboarding – TV/Media
- Carmen Sandiego – “Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1″/Kenny Park
- Carole & Tuesday – “True Colors”/Shinichiro Watanabe
- Love, Death & Robots – “Sucker of Souls”/Owen Sullivan
- Snoopy in Space – “Mission 6: Space Sleepwalking”/Riccardo Durante
- Zog – Max Lang
26. Mejor Storyboarding – Película
- I Lost My Body – Julien Bisaro
- I Lost My Body – Jérémy Clapin
- Klaus – Sergio Pablos
- Missing Link – Julián Nariño
- Missing Link – Oliver Thomas
27. Mejor Actuación de Voz (Doblaje) – TV/Media
- Big City Greens – “Green Christmas”/Marieve Herington (Tilly)
- Bob’s Burgers – “Roamin’ Bob-iday”/H. Jon Benjamin (Bob)
- Steven Universe – “Steven Universe: The Movie”/Sarah Stiles (Spinel)
- Tigtone – “Tigtone and the Cemetery of the Dead”/Debi Derryberry (Helpy)
- Tuca & Bertie – “The Jelly Lakes,” – Ali Wong (Bertie)
28. Mejor Actuación de Voz (Doblaje) – Película
- Abominable – Tenzing Norgay Trainor (Jin)
- Frozen 2 – Josh Gad (Olaf)
- Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus – Richard Horvitz (Invader Zim)
- The Secret Life of Pets 2 – Jenny Slate (Gidget)
- Toy Story 4 – Tony Hale (Forky)
29. Mejor Guión – TV/Media
- Apple & Onion – “Apple’s Short”/George Gendi; Michael Gendi; Deepak Sethi; Eric Acosta; Sean Szeles
- BoJack Horseman – “Feel-Good Story”/Alison Tafel
- Pinky Malinky – “Secret”/Sheela Shrinivas; Aminder Dhaliwal; Rikke Asbjoern
- Tuca & Bertie – “The Jelly Lakes”/Shauna McGarry
- Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – “I Am Helen Keller”/Meghan Read
30. Mejor Guión – Película
- Frozen 2 – Jennifer Lee
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Dean DeBlois
- I Lost My Body – Jérémy Clapin; Guillaume Laurant
- Toy Story 4 – Andrew Stanton; Stephany Folsom
- Weathering With You – Makoto Shinkai
31. Mejor Editorial – TV/Media
- Big Hero 6: The Series – “Prey Date”/Dao Le; Joe Molinari; Charles T. Jones; David Vasquez
- DC Super Hero Girls – “#AdventuresInBunnysitting”/Torien Blackwolf
- Disney Mickey Mouse – “Carried Away”/Tony Molina
- Green Eggs and Ham – “Mouse”/Margaret Hou
- Love, Death & Robots – “Alternate Histories”/Bo Juhl; Stacy Auckland; Valerian Zamel
32. Mejor Editorial – Película
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – John K. Carr; Mark Hester; Mary Blee
- Klaus – Pablo García Revert
- Missing Link – Stephen Perkins
- The Secret Life of Pets 2 – Tiffany Hillkurtz
- Toy Story 4 – Axel Geddes; Torbin Xan Bullock; Greg Snyder