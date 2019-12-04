Frozen 2, Missing Link y Klaus entre las más nominadas en los Annie Awards 2020

La temporada de premios ya está aquí y el día de ayer la International Animated Film Association dio a conocer a las películas y series nominadas a los Premios Annie 2020, los cuales se entregarán el próximo 25 de enero en el Royce Hall de la Universidad de California, Los Ángeles.

Entre las más nominadas se encuentran Frozen 2 y Missing Link, películas que empataron con 8 nominaciones, y detrás de ellas está Klaus con 7. Mientras que Toy Story 4 y How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, dos títulos de grandes franquicias, quedaron con 6 cada una.

A continuación la lista completa de las 32 categorías que premia este galardón: