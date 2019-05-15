Game of Thrones y Avengers: Endgame los más nominados en los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

El próximo lunes 17 de junio se llevarán a cabo los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019, premios que celebran lo más relevante en cultura pop en cine y televisión durante el último año.
Estos premios tienen la particularidad de nominar en una misma categoría a cine y televisión, a diferencia de todos los demás premios que separan a cada una en diferentes secciones y categorías. Durante este año se entregarán 3 premios más: Reality Realeza (Mejor Reality), Momento Más Memeable y Mejor Héroe de la Vida Real.
La temporada final de Game of Thrones y Avengers: Endgame son las producciones más nominadas durante este año, cuatro nominaciones cada una. Ellas se enfrentan en una sola categoría: Mejor Héroe. En ella habrá duelo de Starks: Maisie Williams como Arya Stark y Robert Downey Jr. como Tony Stark/Iron Man. Ellos se enfrentarán a Zachary Levi, presentador de la ceremonia, quien está nominado por su papel de Billy Batson/Shazam.
A continuación el listado completo de nominados:
- MEJOR PELÍCULA
Avengers: Endgame
BlacKkKlansman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Us
- MEJOR SERIE
Big Mouth
Game of Thrones
Riverdale
Schitt’s Creek
The Haunting of Hill House
- MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN CINE
Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give
Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us
Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
- MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA SERIE
Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid’s Tale
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin
Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi
Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
- MEJOR HÉROE
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel
John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
- MEJOR VILLANO
Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve
Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid’s Tale
Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us
Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You
- MEJOR BESO
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom
- REALITY REALEZA (MEJOR REALITY)
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Bachelor
The Challenge
Vanderpump Rules
- MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE COMEDIA
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt’s Creek
John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth
Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
- ACTUACIÓN REVELACIÓN
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart
Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose
Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
- MEJOR PELEA
Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos
Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair
- MEJOR HÉROE DE LA VIDA REAL
Alex Honnold – Free Solo
Hannah Gadsby – Nanette
Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown
Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG
Serena Williams – Being Serena
- MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE TERROR
Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary
Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona
Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House
- MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
McQueen
Minding the Gap
RBG
Surviving R. Kelly
- MEJOR ANFITRIÓN
Gayle King – CBS This Morning
Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- MOMENTO MÁS MEMEABLE
Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club – The Lilo Dance
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J’s Hat
RBG – The Notorious RBG
RuPaul’s Drag Race – Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail
The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence
La ceremonia se transmitirá por MTV en punto de las 8 PM (MX/CO) y 10 PM (ARG) desde el Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California.