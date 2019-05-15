Game of Thrones y Avengers: Endgame los más nominados en los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

Por: Spoiler Time

El próximo lunes 17 de junio se llevarán a cabo los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019, premios que celebran lo más relevante en cultura pop en cine y televisión durante el último año.

Estos premios tienen la particularidad de nominar en una misma categoría a cine y televisión, a diferencia de todos los demás premios que separan a cada una en diferentes secciones y categorías. Durante este año se entregarán 3 premios más: Reality Realeza (Mejor Reality), Momento Más Memeable y Mejor Héroe de la Vida Real.

La temporada final de Game of Thrones y Avengers: Endgame son las producciones más nominadas durante este año, cuatro nominaciones cada una. Ellas se enfrentan en una sola categoría: Mejor Héroe. En ella habrá duelo de Starks: Maisie Williams como Arya Stark y Robert Downey Jr. como Tony Stark/Iron Man. Ellos se enfrentarán a Zachary Levi, presentador de la ceremonia, quien está nominado por su papel de Billy Batson/Shazam.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8IyvSQcDeKg

A continuación el listado completo de nominados:

  • MEJOR PELÍCULA
    Avengers: Endgame
    BlacKkKlansman
    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
    To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
    Us
  • MEJOR SERIE
    Big Mouth
    Game of Thrones
    Riverdale
    Schitt’s Creek
    The Haunting of Hill House
  • MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN CINE 
    Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give
    Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born
    Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us
    Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody
    Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
  • MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA SERIE
    Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid’s Tale
    Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
    Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin
    Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi
    Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
  • MEJOR HÉROE
    Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel
    John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman
    Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones
    Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame
    Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
  • MEJOR VILLANO
    Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve
    Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid’s Tale
    Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame
    Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us
    Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You
  • MEJOR BESO
    Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale
    Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman
    Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education
    Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
    Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom
  • REALITY REALEZA (MEJOR REALITY)
    Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
    Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
    The Bachelor
    The Challenge
    Vanderpump Rules
  • MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE COMEDIA
    Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
    Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt’s Creek
    John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth
    Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little
    Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
  • ACTUACIÓN REVELACIÓN
    Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
    Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart
    Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose
    Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education
    Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
  • MEJOR PELEA
    Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos
    Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
    Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
    RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
    WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair
  • MEJOR HÉROE DE LA VIDA REAL
    Alex Honnold – Free Solo
    Hannah Gadsby – Nanette
    Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown
    Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG
    Serena Williams – Being Serena
  • MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE TERROR
    Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary
    Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona
    Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween
    Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
    Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House
  • MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
    At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
    McQueen
    Minding the Gap
    RBG
    Surviving R. Kelly
  • MEJOR ANFITRIÓN
    Gayle King – CBS This Morning
    Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out
    Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
    RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
    Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
  • MOMENTO MÁS MEMEABLE
    Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club – The Lilo Dance
    Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J’s Hat
    RBG – The Notorious RBG
    RuPaul’s Drag Race – Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail
    The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence

La ceremonia se transmitirá por MTV en punto de las 8 PM (MX/CO) y 10 PM (ARG) desde el Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California.

