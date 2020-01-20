Ganadores del premio de Sindicato de Actores – 2020 – Screen Actors Guild Awards

Esta noche se llevó a cabo la ceremonia 26ª de los Screen Actors Guild Awards, el galardón entregado por el Sindicato de Actores (SAG) de Estados Unidos donde los actores premian a sus pares.
Durante la noche se entregaron 16 estatuillas: 6 para cine, 9 para televisión y el premio especial de la noche, el SAG Life Achievement que este año fue otorgado a Robert De Niro.
A continuación la lista completa de ganadores:
1. CINE
- Mejor Elenco: Parasite
- Mejor Actriz: Renée Zellweger – Judy
- Mejor Actor: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Mejor Actriz de Reparto: Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Mejor Actor de Reparto: Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Mejor Elenco de Especialistas (Stunts): Avengers: Endgame
Premios por Película:
- Avengers: Endgame – 1
- Joker – 1
- Judy – 1
- Marriage Story – 1
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – 1
- Parasite – 1
Premios por Distribuidora:
- LD Entertainment – 1
- NEON – 1
- Netflix – 1
- Sony Pictures Releasing – 1
- Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures – 1
- Warner Bros. Pictures – 1
2. TELEVISIÓN
- Mejor Elenco en Drama: The Crown
- Mejor Actriz en Drama: Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Mejor Actor en Drama: Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
- Mejor Elenco en Comedia: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Mejor Actriz en Comedia: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
- Mejor Actor en Comedia: Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada o Película para la TV: Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
- Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada o Película para la TV: Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
- Mejor Elenco de Especialistas (Stunts): Game of Thrones
Premios por Serie:
- Fosse/Verdon – 2
- Game of Thrones – 2
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – 2
- The Crown – 1
- Fleabag – 1
- The Morning Show – 1
Premios por Cadena/Streaming en TV:
- Prime Video – 3
- FX – 2
- HBO – 2
- Apple TV+ – 1
- Netflix – 1