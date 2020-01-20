Ganadores del premio de Sindicato de Actores – 2020 – Screen Actors Guild Awards

Por: Spoiler Time

Esta noche se llevó a cabo la ceremonia 26ª de los Screen Actors Guild Awards, el galardón entregado por el Sindicato de Actores (SAG) de Estados Unidos donde los actores premian a sus pares.

Durante la noche se entregaron 16 estatuillas: 6 para cine, 9 para televisión y el premio especial de la noche, el SAG Life Achievement que este año fue otorgado a Robert De Niro.

A continuación la lista completa de ganadores:

1. CINE

  • Mejor Elenco: Parasite
  • Mejor Actriz: Renée Zellweger – Judy
  • Mejor Actor: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
  • Mejor Actriz de Reparto: Laura Dern – Marriage Story
  • Mejor Actor de Reparto: Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Mejor Elenco de Especialistas (Stunts): Avengers: Endgame
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPCINaD2cnQ

Premios por Película:

  • Avengers: Endgame – 1
  • Joker – 1
  • Judy – 1
  • Marriage Story – 1
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – 1
  • Parasite – 1

Premios por Distribuidora:

  • LD Entertainment – 1
  • NEON – 1
  • Netflix – 1
  • Sony Pictures Releasing – 1
  • Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures – 1
  • Warner Bros. Pictures – 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=znk2OICHbjY

2. TELEVISIÓN

  • Mejor Elenco en Drama: The Crown
  • Mejor Actriz en Drama: Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
  • Mejor Actor en Drama: Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
  • Mejor Elenco en Comedia: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Mejor Actriz en Comedia: Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
  • Mejor Actor en Comedia: Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada o Película para la TV: Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
  • Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada o Película para la TV: Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
  • Mejor Elenco de Especialistas (Stunts): Game of Thrones
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZNKBHGpyUk

Premios por Serie:

  • Fosse/Verdon – 2
  • Game of Thrones – 2
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – 2
  • The Crown – 1
  • Fleabag – 1
  • The Morning Show – 1

Premios por Cadena/Streaming en TV:

  • Prime Video – 3
  • FX – 2
  • HBO – 2
  • Apple TV+ – 1
  • Netflix – 1

