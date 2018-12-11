Las mejores frases de series #13

¡Sí! ¡Hemos vuelto! Las mejores frases de tus series favoritas vuelven a It’s Spoiler Time. En esta oportunidad, pasearemos por algunos policiales muy conmovedores, como The Killing o The Fall, por series delirantes como Misfits, y hasta por éxitos recientes como La Casa de las Flores. ¿Están preparados? ¡Aquí van las 15 mejores frases de esta nueva entrega!

The Killing

Holder: So why are you here? For real? Hm? Linden: I never… had a real house to grow up in. You know, home. I never belonged anywhere. And all my life, I was looking for that thing… you know. Thinking that it was out there somewhere. That all I had to do was find it. But I think, maybe… that home was us. It was you and me together in that stupid car… riding around, smoking cigarettes. I think that was everything. I’m sorry. I should have known that you were one person who always stays. And you were my best friend. Holder: Why don’t you stay? Stay. Holder: ¿Entonces por qué estás aquí? ¿De verdad? ¿Hm Linden: Yo nunca… tuve una verdadera casa en la cual crecer. Ya sabes, un hogar. Nunca pertenecí a ningún lugar. Y toda mi vida, estuve buscando eso… Tú sabes. Pensando que estaba allí afuera, en algún sitio. Que todo lo que tenía que hacer era encontrarlo. Pero pienso, quizás… Ese hogar éramos nosotros. Eramos tú y yo juntos en ese estúpido auto… manejando, fumando cigarrillos. Creo que eso era todo. Lo siento. Debí saber que tú eras la única persona que siempre se quedaría. Y fuiste mi mejor amigo. Holder: ¿Por qué no te quedas? Quédate.

The Killing

Eden

Año 2014, Temporada 04, Episodio 06

Linden: If one more person asks me if I was alright, I swear… Holder: Are you alright? Linden: Yeah, I´m fine. Holder: I thought I lost you there for a second. Just when I was getting used to you. That was scary, huh? Linden: Si una persona más me preguntaba si estaba bien, lo juro… Holder: ¿Estás bien? Linden: Sí, estoy bien. Holder: Pensé que te perdía ahí por un segundo. Justo cuando estaba empezando a acostumbrarme a ti. Fue aterrador, ¿eh?

The Killing

Try

Año 2013, Temporada 03, Episodio 08

The Strain

Abraham Setrakian: Hunger, a poet once said, is the most important thing we know, the first lesson we learn. But hunger can be easily quieted down, easily satiated. There is another force, a different type of hunger, an unquenchable thirst that cannot be extinguished. It’s very existence is what defines us, what makes us human. That force is love. Abraham Setrakian: El hambre, un poeta una vez dijo, es la cosa más importante que conocemos, la primera lección que aprendemos. Pero el hambre puede ser fácilmente acallado, fácilmente saciado. Hay otra fuerza, un diferente tipo de hambre, una insaciable sed que no puede ser extinguida. Su propia existencia es lo que nos define, lo que nos hace humanos. Esa fuerza es el amor.

The Strain

Night Zero

Año 2014, Temporada 01, Episodio 01

The Fall

Stella Gibson: That’s what really bothers you isn’t it? The one-night stand? Man fucks woman. Subject man, verb fucks, object woman. That’s okay. Woman fucks man. Woman subject, man object. That’s not so comfortable for you is it? Stella Gibson: ¿Eso es lo que realmente te molesta, no es cierto? ¿El sexo de una noche? El hombre se chinga a una mujer. Sujeto, hombre, verbo chingar, objeto mujer. Eso está bien. La mujer se chinga a un hombre. Mujer sujeto, hombre objeto. ¿Eso ya no es tan cómodo para ti, no es cierto?

The Fall

Episode 3

Año 2013, Temporada 01, Episodio 03

Jim Burns: Why are women emotionally and spiritually so much stronger than men? Stella Gibson: Because the basic human form is female. Maleness is… a kind of birth defect. Jim Burns: ¿Por qué las mujeres son emocional y espiritualmente tanto más fuertes que los hombres? Stella Gibson: Porque la forma humana básica es femenina. La masculinidad es… una suerte de defecto de nacimiento.

The Fall

Episode 3

Año 2014, Temporada 02, Episodio 03

Sharp Objects

Camille Preaker: If somebody says, ‘Bless your heart,’ what they really mean is ‘fuck you.’ Camille Preaker: Si alguien dice “Bendito tu corazón”, en realidad quieren decir “jódete”.

Sharp Objects

Dirt

Año 2018, Temporada 01, Episodio 02

Amma Crellin: My mama says all of history was written by men, so of course they’re gonna make themselves look good. Amma Crellin: Mi mamá dice que toda la historia fue escrita por hombres, así que por supuesto que se van a hacer ver bien.

Sharp Objects

Ripe

Año 2018, Temporada 01, Episodio 04

Please Like Me

Josh reading Aunt Peg‘s eulogy: “My family, Rose and Josh, aren’t ideal. Rose has pretty much been a cuckoo her whole life, and Josh has decided to become a homosexual, but they’re all I’ve got. The two of them have taught me the most important lesson of my life, and that is that you don’t love the people you love because they do what you want, but because of who they are. If you’re hearing this sorry little speech, it’s because I’m dead, and the terrible thing about that is that I won’t be sharing my life with the two people I love most in the world, my almost daughter Rose, and my almost grandson Josh.” Josh leyendo la eulogía de la Tía Peg: “Mi familia, Rose y Josh, no es ideal. Rose ha sido una loca casi toda su vida, y Josh ha decidido convertirse en un homosexual, pero son todo lo que tengo. Ellos dos me enseñaron la lección más importante de mi vida, y es que tú no quieres a la gente que te quiere porque hacen lo que deaseas, sino por quiénes son. Si estás escuchando este pobre discurso, es porque estoy muerta, y lo terrible de eso es que no estaré compartiendo mi vida con las dos personas que más amo en el mundo, mi casi hija Rose y mi casi nieto Josh.”

Please Like Me

Horrible Sandwiches

Año 2013, Temporada 01, Episodio 06

Josh: Ok, so there’s a 1 in 29 million chance I am going to meet someone that I love them and their going to love me back. How many people are there in the world? Arnold: 7 billion. Josh: What’s the chance of us meeting amongst that 7 billion, by the chance of us, the 29 million? Arnold: Well that’s just not really a thing, but the calculation would be like a very very very small number. Josh: A tiny number. Very small number. That’s not even taking into account whether or not I was charming on that day or if they were charming on that day ok? So there is a very small chance that that number is a dope called Ben that I met on Grinder, yes? I love you and you love me and it’s just the most remarkable coincidence. Josh: Está bien, entonces hay una en 29 millones chances de que vaya a conocer a alguien que ame y que ellos me amen también. ¿Cuántas personas hay en el mundo? Arnold: 7 billones. Josh: ¿Cuál es la probabilidad de que nosotros nos conociéramos, entre 7 billones de personas, por nuestras posibilidades, de 29 millones? Arnold: Bueno, eso nos realmente algo, pero el resultado sería algo así como un muy muy muy pequeño número. Josh: Un número pequeño. Un número muy pequeño. Eso es sin considerar si yo estaba encantador en ese día, o si le otro fue encantador ese día, ¿está bien? Entonces, hay una muy pequeña chance de que ese número sea un cualquiera llamado Ben que conocí en Grinder, ¿sí? Te amo y tú me amas y es la coincidencia más remarcable.

Please Like Me

Champagne

Año 2015, Temporada 03, Episodio 09

Misfits

Nathan Young: Save me, Barry! Nathan Young: ¡Sálvame, Barry!

Misfits

Episode Six

Año 2009, Temporada 01, Episodio 06

Hannibal

Will Graham: This is my design. Will Graham: Este es mi diseño.

Hannibal

Apéritif

Año 2013, Temporada 01, Episodio 01

Hannibal Lecter: This is all I ever wanted for you, Will. For both of us. Will Graham: It’s beautiful. Hannibal Lecter: Esto es todo lo que yo siempre quise para ti, Will. Para los dos. Will Graham: Es hermoso.

Hannibal

The Wrath of The Lamb

Año 2015, Temporada 03, Episodio 13

American Gods

Technical Boy: Is that all? [coughing] Wednesday is history. Forgotten and old. He should just let it happen. We are the future, and we don’t give a fuck about him or anyone else like him anymore. They are consigned to the dumpster. Now we have reprogrammed reality. Language is a virus. Religion, an operating system, and prayers are just so much fucking spam. Technical Boy: ¿Eso es todo? [tose] Wednesday es historia. Olvidado y viejo. Debería simplemente dejar que suceda. Nosotros somos el futuro, y no nos importa más una mierda acerca de él o cualquier otro como él. Están consignados a la basura. Ahora nosotros reprogramamos la realidad. El lenguaje es un virus. La religión, un sistema operativo, y las plegarias son solo una jodida cantidad de spam.

American Gods

The Bone Orchard

Año 2017, Temporada 01, Episodio 01

Final Space

Gary: What a dagger to the heart. I’m the guy who, for the past five years, has been sending daily documentaries to the woman who has no idea who I am! Quinn: Wow, that sucks. I never got any of them. Now, if you could just show me where the bridge is It’s all good. Gary: Life, you know? [walks away] Quinn: Hmm, cute guy, but issues, definite issues. Gary: Qué daga al corazón. ¡Soy el tipo que, por los últimos cinco años, ha estado enviando documentales diarios a la mujer que ni siquiera tiene idea de quién soy! Quinn: Wow, eso apesta. Nunca recibí ninguno de ellos. Ahora, si pudieras mostrarme dónde se encuentra el puente de comando, todo está bien. Gary: La vida, ¿sabes? [se aleja] Quinn: Hmm, lindo tipo, pero, problemas, definitivamente problemas.

Final Space

Chapter Four

Año 2018, Temporada 01, Episodio 04

La Casa de las Flores

María José: Nunca te sientes más solo que cuando sales al mundo y dices quién eres.