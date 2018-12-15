Las mejores frases de series #14

¡Volvemos con una nueva entrega de Las mejores frases de series! En esta oportunidad, visitaremos el mundo de los superhéroes, tanto de Marvel como de DC, algunos clásicos de comedia y otras joyitas escondidas. No perdamos más tiempo, ¡a leer se ha dicho!

Legion

Melanie Bird: We all die eventually. The real tragedy is forgetting to live. Melanie Bird: Todos morimos eventualmente. La verdadera tragedia es olvidarse de vivir.

Legion

Chapter 10

Año 2018, Temporada 02, Episodio 02

Syd Barret: It’s a war, baby. This life. The things we endure. You said you saw the future, and it’s an apocalypse. Who survives that, the lovers or the fighters? They sell us this lie that love’s gonna save us. All it does is make us stupid and weak. Look at me. Love isn’t gonna save us. It’s what we have

to save. Pain makes us strong enough to do it. All our scars, our anger, our despair. It’s armor. Baby, God loves the sinners best ‘cause our fire burns bright, bright, bright. Burn with me. Syd Barret: Es una guerra, nene. Esta vida. Las cosas que soportamos. Dijiste que habías visto el futuro y es un apocalipsis. ¿Quién sobrevive a eso, los amantes o los luchadores? Nos venden esta mentira de que el amor va a salvarnos. Todo lo que logran es volvernos estúpidos y débiles. Mirame. El amor no va a salvarnos. Es lo que nosotros tenemos que salvar. El dolor nos vuelve lo suficientemente fuertes para hacerlo. Todas nuestras cicatrices, nuestra ira, nuestra desesperación. Es una armadura. Nene, Dios ama más a los pecadores porque nuestro fuego quema más brillante, brillante, brillante. Quémate conmigo.

Legion

Chapter 12

Año 2018, Temporada 02, Episodio 04

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Hill: Everything’s changing. A little while ago, most people went to bed thinking that the craziest thing in the world was a

billionaire in a flying metal suit. Then aliens invade New York then were beaten back by, among others, a giant green monster, a costumed hero from the 40‘s, and a god.

Ward: I don’t think Thor‘s technically a god.

Hill: Well, you haven’t been near his arms. Hill: Todo está cambiando. Hace poco tiempo, la mayoría de las personas se iban a la cama pensando que lo más loco en el mundo era un billonario en un traje de metal volador. Luego, los aliens invadieron Nueva York y fueron derrotados por, entre otros, un enorme monstruo verde, un héroe de los 40‘s

disfrazado y un dios.

Ward: No creo que Thor sea técnicamente un dios.

Hill: Bueno, no estuviste cerca de sus brazos.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Pilot

Año 2013, Temporada 01, Episodio 01

Coulson: I spent a lot of years, sorry, I’ve lived a life surrounded by heroes. None bigger than all of you. Since the day you joined, same as anyone in the line of duty. Heroes, because you, because we sign up to lose each other. To get close to good people and have them taken away. We’ve all suffered losses. Never lose sight of that. Coulson: Pasé muchos años, perdón, viví una vida rodeado de héroes. Ninguno más grande que todos ustedes. Desde el día que se unieron, igual que cualquiera en la línea de fuego. Héroes, porque ustedes, porque nosotros nos enlistamos para perdernos los unos a los otros. Para acercarnos a buenas personas y perderlas. Todos sufrimos pérdidas. Nunca pierdan eso de vista.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The End

Año 2018, Temporada 02, Episodio 22

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Midge Maisel: Why do we have to pretend to be stupid when we’re not stupid? Why do we have to pretend to be helpless when we’re not helpless? Why do we have to pretend we’re not hungry when we’re hungry? Midge Maisel: ¿Por qué tenemos que pretender ser estúpidas cuando no somos estúpidas? ¿Por qué tenemos que pretender estar desesperadas cuando no estamos desesperadas? ¿Por qué tenemos que pretender que no tenemos hambre cuando tenemos hambre?

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Put That On Your Plate!

Año 2017, Temporada 01, Episodio 07

Jessica Jones

Jessica Jones: You think you’re the only ones who’ve lost people? You think you’re the only ones with pain? You think you can take your shit and dump it on me? You don’t get to do that! So you take your goddamn pain and you live with it, assholes! You lost your parents? Welcome to the goddamn club! I lost mine in some random accident! Do you see me trying to kill every shitty driver? No! Because I don’t work my shit out on other people! So keep your goddamn feelings to YOURSELF! Jessica Jones: ¿Piensan que son los únicos que perdieron gente? ¿Piensan que son los únicos con dolor? ¿Piensan que pueden tomar su mierda y tirármela a mí? ¡No pueden hacer eso! ¡Así que, agarren su maldito dolor y vivan con eso, imbéciles! ¿Perdieron a sus padres? ¡Bienvenidos al maldito club! ¡Yo perdí a los míos en un accidente cualquiera! ¿Me ves intentando matar a cualquier conductor de mierda? ¡No! Porque yo no tiro mis mierdas a otras personas! ¡Así que, guárdense sus malditos sentimientos PARA USTEDES!

Jessica Jones

AKA 99 Friends

Año 2015, Temporada 01, Episodio 04

Jessica Jones: I’m not a killer. I’m not you. I’m not my mother. I can control myself. Which means I’m more powerful than you ever were. Jessica Jones: No soy una asesina. No soy tú. No soy mi madre. Puedo controlarme. Lo que significa que soy más poderosa de lo que tú alguna vez fuiste.

Jessica Jones

AKA Three Lives and Counting

Año 2018, Temporada 02, Episodio 11

Penny Dreadful

Vanessa: Do you believe there is a demimonde, Mr. Chandler? A half world between what we know and what we fear? A place in the shadows, rarely seen, but deeply felt. Do you believe that?

Ethan: Yes.

Vanessa: That’s where we were last night, where some unfortunate souls are cursed to live always. If you believe in curses, that is. Vanessa: ¿Cree usted que existe un demimundo, Sr. Chandler? ¿Un mundo a medias entre lo que conocemos y lo que tememos? ¿Un lugar en las sombras, pocas veces visto, pero muy sentido? ¿Usted cree en eso?

Ethan: Sí.

Vanessa: Allí es donde estuvimos la otra noche. Donde algunas almas desafortunadas están condenadas a vivir para siempre. Si cree en las condenas, son eso.

Penny Dreadful

Night Work

Año 2014, Temporada 01, Episodio 01

Víctor Frankestein: It is too easy being monsters. Let us try to be human. Víctor Frankestein: Es muy fácil ser monstruos. Permitámonos intentar ser humanos.

Penny Dreadful

Perpetual Night

Año 2016, Temporada 03, Episodio 08

Patrick Melrose

Patrick Melrose: I’ve decided I’m bored of ghosts. I want to see people instead.

Mary Melrose: Oh, I see. OK.

Patrick Melrose: Or is it too late to change my mind?

Mary Melrose: Not at all. After all, that’s what it’s for. The boys will be delighted to see you. Patrick Melrose: Decidí que estoy cansado de los fantasmas. En su lugar, quiero ver gente.

Mary Melrose: Oh, ya veo. Ok.

Patrick Melrose: ¿O es muy tarde para cambiar de parecer?

Mary Melrose: Para nada. Después de todo, está para eso. Los niños estarán encantados de verte.

Patrick Melrose

At last

Año 2018, Temporada 01, Episodio 05

Iron Fist

Danny Rand: I’m not just an ordinary fighter, okay? I’m the Iron Fist. Danny Rand: No soy un luchador cualquiera, ¿está bien? Soy el Puño de Hierro.

Iron Fist

Immortal Emerges from Cave

Año 2017, Temporada 01, Episodio 06

Legends of Tomorrow

Rip Hunter: I know it’s difficult for you to fathom, but where – when I’m from, the year 2166, you and everyone on this roof aren’t just considered heroes… You’re legends. Rip Hunter: Sé que es difícil para ustedes de comprender, pero de dónde- cuándo vengo, el año 2166, ustedes y cada uno en este techo no son solo considerados héroes… Son leyendas.

Legends of Tomorrow

Pilot Part 1

Año 2016, Temporada 01, Episodio 01

Arrested Development

Lucille: Get me a vodka rocks.

Michael: Mom, it’s breakfast.

Lucille: And a piece of toast. Lucille: Traéme un vodka rocks

Michael: Mamá, es el desayuno

Lucille: Y un pedazo de tostada.

Arrested Development

Switch Hitter

Año 2005, Temporada 02, Episodio 07

Michael: Well, um, I was going to say that you don’t know who my father really is and that what has happened to us is a great injustice, that we were never really given a fair chance. But that’s not the truth. We’ve been given plenty of chances. And maybe the Bluths just aren’t worth saving, maybe we’re not that likable, you know. We’re very self- centered. And my father may be the worst of us. Me, too. You know, I seem to… I threaten people who I don’t feel support me. He poisons them. Anyway, here’s my advice to you. Go ahead and take yourself a goody bag and get out of here while you can. Michael: Bueno, um,iIba a decir que no saben quién es mi padre realmente y que lo que nos sucedió es una gran injusticia, que nunca nos dieron una oportunidad. Pero esa no es la verdad. Nos dieron un montón de oportunidades. Y tal vez los Bluth no somos dignos de ser salvados, tal vez no somos agradables, saben. Somos muy egoístas. Y mi padre es tal vez el peor de nosotros. Yo también. Ya saben, tiendo a… amenazar a las personas que siento que no me apoyan. Mi padre los envenena. De cualquier forma, este es mi consejo para ustedes. Vayan y agarren una bolsa de regalos y salgan de aquí mientras puedan.

Arrested Development

S.O.B.s.

Año 2006, Temporada 03, Episodio 09

Black Sails

Captain Flint: This is how they survive. You must know this. You’re too smart not to know this. They paint the world full of shadows… and then tell their children to stay close to the light. Their light. Their reasons, their judgments. Because in the darkness, there be dragons. But it isn’t true. We can prove that it isn’t true. In the dark, there is discovery, there is possibility, there is freedom in the dark once someone has illuminated it. And who has been so close to doing it as we are right now? Capitán Flint: Así es como sobreviven. Debes saber esto. Eres demasiado inteligente para no saberlo. Ellos pintan el mundo lleno de sombras… y le dicen a sus hijos que se queden cerca de la luz. Su luz. Sus razones, sus opiniones. Porque en la oscuridad, habrá dragones. Pero no es cierto. Podemos probar que no es cierto. En la oscuridad, está el descubrimiento, está la posibilidad, está la libertad en la oscuridad una vez que alguien la ilumina. ¿Y quién ha estado tan cerca de hacerlo como nosotros lo estamos ahora mismo?