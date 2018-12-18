Las mejores frases de series #15

¡Volvimos con una nueva entrega de Las mejores frases de series! En esta oportunidad repasaremos líneas de los guiones de series distópicas, como The Handmaid’s Tale o Black Mirror, como así también algunas comedias, Future Man, Grace and Frankie y mucho más… No perdamos más tiempo, vamos con las 15 seleccionadas de esta oportunidad.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Offred: Now I’m awake to the world. I was asleep before. That’s how we let it happen. When they slaughtered Congress, we didn’t wake up. When they blamed terrorists and suspended the Constitution, we didn’t wake up then either. They said it would be temporary. Nothing changes instantaneously. In a gradually heating bathtub, you’d be boiled to death before you knew it. Offred: Ahora estoy despierta al mundo. Estaba dormida antes. Así es cómo dejamos que sucediera. Cuando masacraron el Congreso, no despertamos. Cuando culparon a los terroristas y suspendieron la Constitución, no despertamos. Dijeron que sería temporario. Nada cambia instantáneamente. En una bañera calentándose gradualmente, te hervirías hasta la muerte antes de darte cuenta.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Late

Año 2017, Temporada 01, Episodio 03

Offred: It’s their fault. They should have never given us uniforms if they didn’t want us to be an army. Offred: Es su culpa. No deberían habernos dado uniformes si no querían que fuésemos un ejército.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Night

Año 2017, Temporada 01, Episodio 10

Big Little Lies

Madeline: No. I love my grudges. I tend to them like little pets. Madeline: No. Amo mis rencores. Los cuido como a pequeñas mascotas.

Big Little Lies

Serious Mothering

Año 2017, Temporada 01, Episodio 02

Dr. Reisman: You gonna leave him?

Celeste: He’s going away in the morning, so…

Dr. Reisman: OK

Celeste: We just have to go to this school gala and then…

Dr. Reisman: Oh, Jesus. It’s one thing should he kill you, but God forbid you miss a party. You know, your husband is ill, Celeste, but so are you. There are children in the house.

Celeste: I told you he will not hurt the children. He will never hurt the children! Dr. Reisman: ¿Vas a dejarlo?

Celeste: Él se va en la mañana, así que…

Dr. Reisman: Ok

Celeste: Sólo tenemos que ir a esta gala de la escuela y después…

Dr. Resiman: Oh, Jesús. Una cosa es que él te mate, pero ¡Dios te prohíba de perderte una fiesta! Sabes, tu esposo está enfermo, Celeste, pero tú también. Hay niños en la casa.

Celeste: Te dije que él no lastimará a los niños. ¡Él nunca lastimaría a los niños!

Big Little Lies

You Get What You Want

Año 2017, Temporada 01, Episodio 07

Black Mirror

Liam: You know when you suspect something, it’s always better when it turns out to be true. It’s like I’ve had a bad tooth for years and I’m just finally getting my tongue in there and I’m digging out all the rotten shit. Liam: Sabes, cuando sospechas algo, siempre es mejor cuando resulta ser cierto. Es como si hubiera tenido un diente malo y finalmente estoy metiendo mi lengua allí y sacando toda la mierda podrida.

Black Mirror

The Entire History Of You

Año 2011, Temporada 01, Episodio 03

Matt: People just want to be heard. That’s why 90% of seduction is just listening. Matt: La gente solo quiere ser escuchada. Es por eso que el 90% de la seducción es solo escuchar.

Black Mirror

White Christmas

Año 2014, Temporada 02, Special

Future Man

Josh Futterman: Can I see a dinosaur? Can I please see a dinosaur? Josh Futterman: ¿Puedo ver un dinosaurio? ¿Por favor, puedo ver un dinosaurio?

Future Man

Pilot

Año 2017, Temporada 01, Episodio 01

Gossip Girl

Gossip Girl: Sometimes you need to step outside, clear your head and remind yourself of who you are. And where you wanna be. And sometimes you have to venture outside your world in order to find yourself. As for me, I’m happy right where I am. I only wanna be with you. XoXo … Gossip Girl Gossip Girl: A veces necesitas salir afuera, limpiar tu cabeza y recordarte quién eres. Y dónde quieres estar. Y otras veces, tienes que aventurarte fuera de tu mundo para encontrarte. En cuanto a mí, soy feliz aquí donde estoy. Sólo quiero estar con ustedes. XoXo… Gossip Girl.

Gossip Girl

School Lies

Año 2008, Temporada 01, Episodio 12

Chuck: I was scared that if we spent the whole summer together that you’d see.

Blair: See what?

Chuck: Me. Please don’t leave with him.

Blair: Why? Give me a reason. And “I’m Chuck Bass” doesn’t count.

Chuck: ‘Cause you don’t want to.

Blair: Not enough.

Chuck: ‘Cause I don’t want you to.

Blair: That’s not enough.

Chuck: What else is there?

Blair: The true reason I should stay right where I am and not get in the car. Three words. Eight letters. Say it, and I’m yours.

Chuck: I… I…

Blair: Thank you. That’s all I needed to hear. Chuck: Temía que si pasábamos todo el verano juntos lo notaras.

Blair: ¿Notara qué?

Chuck: A mí. Por favor, no te vayas con él.

Blair: ¿Por qué? Dame una razón. Y “Soy Chuck Bass” no cuenta.

Chuck: Porque no quieres.

Blair: No es suficiente.

Chuck: Porque yo no quiero.

Blair: Eso no es suficiente.

Chuck: ¿Qué más hay?

Blair: La verdadera razón por la que debería quedarme donde estoy y no subir a ese auto. Tres palabras. Ocho letras. Dilas, y soy tuya.

Chuck: Yo… Yo…

Blair: Gracias. Eso es todo lo que necesitaba escuchar.

Gossip Girl

Summer Kind of Wonderful

Año 2008, Temporada 02, Episodio 01

Bones

Booth: What’s it going to take?

Brennan: Full participation in the case.

Booth: Fine.

Brennan: Not just lab work. Everything.

Booth: What? You want me to spit in my hand? We’re Scully and Mulder.

Brennan: I don’t know what that means. Booth: ¿Qué me va a costar?

Brennan: Participación completa en el caso.

Booth: Está bien.

Brennan: No solo trabajo de laboratorio. Todo.

Booth: ¿Qué? ¿Quieres que me escupa la mano? Somos Scully y Mulder.

Brennan: No sé lo que eso significa.

Bones

Pilot

Año 2005, Temporada 01, Episodio 01

Brennan: When Hodgins and I were buried alive we each wrote a message to someone we loved in case our bodies were ever found. Hodgins wrote to Angela. And I wrote to you. ‘Dear Agent Booth, you are a confusing man, you are irrational, compulsive, superstitious and exasperating. You believe in ghosts and angels, and maybe even Santa Claus. And because of you I’ve started to see the universe differently. How’s it possible to simply look into your fine face gives me so much joy. Why does it make me so happy that every time I try to sneak a peak at you, you’re already looking at me. Like you, it makes no sense. And like you, it feels right. If I ever get out of here. I will find a time and place to tell you that you make my life messy and confusing, and unfocused and irrational and wonderful.’ This is that time. This is that place. Brennan: Cuando Hodgins y yo estábamos enterrados vivos, cada uno escribió un mensaje a alguien que quisiéramos, en caso de que nuestros cuerpos nunca fuesen hallados. Hodgins le escribió a Ángela. Y yo te escribí a ti. “Querido Agente Booth, eres un hombre confuso, irracional, compulsivo, supersticioco y exasperante. Crees en fantasmas y ángeles y tal vez hasta en Santa Claus. Y debido a ti, he empezado a ver el universo de forma diferente. ¿Cómo es posible que solo mirar tu apuesta cara me de tanta alegría? ¿Por qué me hace tan feliz que cada vez que trato de espiarte, tu ya estás mirándome? Como tú, no tiene sentido. Y como tú, se siente bien. Si alguna vez salgo de aquí, encontraré un tiempo y lugar para decirte que haces mi vida más desordenada y confusa y fuera de foco e irracional y maravillosa”. Este es ese tiempo. Este es ese lugar.

Bones

The Woman in White

Año 2013, Temporada 09, Episodio 06

Castle Rock

Dale Lacy: When they find you, ask for Henry Deaver. Henry Matthew Deaver. Dale Lacy: Cuando te encuentren, pregunta por Henry Deaver. Henry Matthew Deaver.

Castle Rock

Severance

Año 2018, Temporada 01, Episodio 01

Grace and Frankie

Grace: Hope is over-rated. Grace: La esperanza está sobrevalorada.

Grace and Frankie

The Road Trip

Año 2016, Temporada 02, Episodio 04

Frankie: She’s having knee replacement surgery in two days, and her doctor wants her to do a full detox.

Grace: My angels. Frankie: Va a tener una cirugía de reemplazo de rodilla en dos días y su doctor quiere que haga una desintoxicación completa.

Grace: Mis ángeles.

Grace and Frankie

The Lockdown

Año 2018, Temporada 04, Episodio 08

Freaks and Geeks

Ken Miller: I just want to be older so I can go to bars. Everything fun in this world happens in bars. Ken Miller: Solo quiero ser más grande así puedo ir a bares. Todo lo divertido de este mundo sucede en bares.