Las mejores frases de series #16

Estamos de vuelta con una nueva entre de Las Mejores Frases de Series. En esta oportunidad tenemos una variedad interesante: asesinos seriales, niñas inocentes y hasta clones.
¿Preparados para leer?
American Horror Story
Sister Jude Martin: All monsters are human.
Hermana Jude Martin: Todos los monstruos son humanos.
American Horror Story
Welcome to Briarcliff
Año 2012, Temporada 02, Episodio 01
Anne with an E
Anne: It’s not what the world holds for you, it is what you bring to it.
Anne: No es lo que el mundo tiene para ti, es lo que tú traes a él.
Anne with an E
The Growing Good of the World
Año 2018, Temporada 02, Episodio 10
Merlí
Merlí: La vida es una fiesta en la que coincides con mucha gente. Van llegando nuevos invitados, pero también hay otros que, por la razón que sea, se van antes. A todos nos tocará irnos algún día, no se olviden. Lo peor de todo es asumir que la fiesta continúa sin nosotros. Como dice el refrán: “La vida continúa”.
Merlí
Nietzsche
Año 2015, Temporada 01, Episodio 13
Merlí: El amor propio de los hombres ha sufrido ha sufrido tres grandes heridas a lo largo de su historia: una, darse cuenta de que el hombre no es el centro del universo. Dos, descubrir que venimos del mono. Y tres, que el hombre no es el amo de sí mismo.
Merlí
Freud
Año 2016, Temporada 02, Episodio 08
Mr. Mercedes
Peter: Bill. How much you been drinkin’ lately?
Bill: Not enough.
Peter: Bill, ¿Cuánto has estado bebiendo últimamente?
Bill: No lo suficiente.
Mr. Mercedes
On your mark
Año 2017, Temporada 01, Episodio 02
Bill Hodges: What can you tell me about Brady?
Lou: Well, for starters, he’s probably the sweetest guy on earth.
Bill Hodges: ¿Qué puedes decirnos acerca de Brady?
Lou: Bueno, para empezar, él es probablemente el tipo más dulce en la Tierra.
Mr. Mercedes
Ice Cream, You Scream, We All Scream
Año 2017, Temporada 01, Episodio 09
My Mad Fat Diary
Rae: Every session you say that I need to love myself, to like myself more. For months now, you’re like a broken record. But you never tell me how to start or when to start or where to start.
Kester: Fine, we’ll start now. Not next week, not tomorrow, not after I’ve finished my cup of tea, we’ll start now. Now, close your eyes. Go on, close them. I want you to tell me what you don’t like about yourself but be honest with me. Don’t be clever, don’t be angry, be honest.
Rae: I’m fat… and I’m ugly… and I ruin things.
Kester: Try and find some sense of how long you’ve felt that way.
Rae: I dunno. Since I was about 9 or 10?
Kester: So this is an opinion you’ve formed, a long time ago about yourself. Open your eyes. Now I want you to imagine, a 10 year old version of yourself sitting right there on this couch. Now this is the little girl that first believe that she was fat and ugly and an embarrassment. I want you to imagine her sitting here right now. Now tell that little girl she’s fat.
Rae: I’m not going to do that.
Kester: Tell that little girl she’s ugly.
Rae: I don’t want to.
Kester: Tell that little girl she’s an embarrassment and worthless and useless, because that’s what you do every single day when you say that to yourself. When you convince yourself you’re an embarrassment and a burden. Don’t you think she’s ugly?
Rae: No.
Kester: Or fat?
Rae: No.
Kester: Or an embarrasment, or worthless?
Rae: No, just stop it. No, right. No.
Kester: What do you want to say to that little girl? If she said that she felt that way about herself, what would you tell her?Rae: That’s she’s fine, that she’s perfect.
Kester: Then that’s what you need to tell yourself. Every time you feel that panic, that anxiety. You need to soothe yourself as you would soothe the little girl. You need to tell yourself that everything is going to be okay. If you commit to that, then I promise you that you’ll be able to face anything, and it starts right now. Everything starts right now.
Rae: Cada sesión me dices que tengo que amarme a mí misma, que tengo que gustarme más. Por meses, eres como un disco rayado. Pero nunca me dices cómo empezar o cuándo empezar o dónde empezar.
Kester: Bien, empezaremos ahora. No la próxima semana, no mañana, no después de que termine mi taza de té. Empezaremos ahora. Ahora, cierra tus ojos. Vamos, ciérralos. Quiero que me digas lo que no te gusta de ti misma pero sé honesta conmigo. No te hagas la inteligente, no te enojes, sé honesta.
Rae: Soy gorda… y soy fea… y arruino cosas.
Kester: Intenta encontrar hace cuánto te sientes de esta manera.
Rae: No sé, ¿desde que tenía nueve o diez años?
Kester: Así que esta es una opinión que formaste hace mucho tiempo acerca de ti misma. Abre tus ojos. Ahora quiero que te imagines una versión de ti misma de 10 años sentada aquí mismo en este sillón. Ahora dile a esa niña que es gorda.
Rae: No voy a hacer eso.
Kester: Dile a esa niñita que es fea.
Rae: No quiero.
Kester: Dile a esa niñita que es una vergüenza y que no vale nada y que no sirve para nada, porque eso es lo que haces cada día cuando te lo dices a ti misma. Cuando te convences de que eres una vergüenza y una carga. ¿Piensas que ella es fea?
Rae: No.
Kester: ¿O gorda?
Rae: No.
Kester: ¿O una vergüenza, o que no vale nada?
Rae: No, basta. No, está bien. No.
Kester: ¿Qué quieres decirle a esa niñita? Si ella te dijera que se siente de esa manera acerca de sí misma, ¿qué le dirías?
Rae: Que ella está bien, que es perfecta.
Kester: Entonces eso es lo que necesitas decirte a ti misma. Cada vez que sientas ese pánico, esa ansiedad. Necesitas confortarte a ti misma como confortarías a esa niñita. Necesitas decirte que todo va a estar bien. Si te comprometes a eso, te prometo que serás capaz de enfrentarte a cualquier cosa, y empieza ahora mismo. Todo empieza ahora mismo.
My Mad Fat Diary
Glue
Año 2014, Temporada 02, Episodio 07
Rae Earl: When life is shit, turn to music.
Rae Earl: Cuando la vida es una mierda, recurre a la música.
My Mad Fat Diary
Rewind
Año 2015, Temporada 03, Episodio 02
Orphan Black
Alison: Fine. She wants in? [steps towards Sarah angrily] We’re clones! We’re someone’s experiment and they’re killing us off! Is that helpful? Hmm?
Alison: Bien. ¿Ella quiere formar parte? [Se acerca a Sarah enojada] ¡Somos clones! ¡Somos el experimento de alguien y nos están matando! ¿Eso te ayuda? ¿Hmm?
Orphan Black
Variation Under Nature
Año 2013, Temporada 01, Episodio 03
Helena: “My story is an embroidery, with many beginnings and no end. But I will start with the thread of my sestra Sarah, who stepped off a train one day and met herself.”
Helena: “Mi historia es un tejido, con muchos comienzos y sin final. Pero empezaré con el hilo de mi sestra Sarah, quien salió de un tren un día y se conoció a sí misma.”
Orphan Black
To Right the Wrongs of Many
Año 2017, Temporada 05, Episodio 10
Alias Grace
Mary Whitney: Some call this Eve‘s curse, but I think that is stupid because the real curse of Eve was having to put up with the nonsense of Adam.
Mary Whitney: Algunos llaman a esto la maldición de Eva, pero yo pienso que es estúpido, porque la verdadera maldición de Eva era aguantar el sinsentido de Adán.
Alias Grace
Part 2
Año 2017, Temporada 01, Episodio 02
Grace Marks: A girl should never let her guard down. Mary taught me that. so did the world, I suppose.
Grace Marks: Una chica nunca debe bajar su guardia. Mary me enseñó eso. También lo hizo el mundo, supongo.
Alias Grace
Part 2
Año 2017, Temporada 01, Episodio 02
Dexter
Dexter: Tonight’s the night. And it’s going to happen again and again. It has to happen. Oh, hi. My name is Dexter Morgan.
Dexter: Esta noche es la noche. Y va a volver a suceder otra vez y otra vez. Tiene que suceder. Oh, hola. Mi nombre es Dexter Morgan.
Dexter
Dexter
Año 2006, Temporada 01, Episodio 01
Dexter: I am a father, a son, a serial killer.
Travis: You’re going to burn in hell.
Dexter: No, I think I belong right here. Because maybe there is a place for me in this world – just as I am. Light cannot exist without darkness. Each has its purpose. And if there is a purpose to my darkness, maybe it’s to bring some…balance to this world. Because, let’s face it, the world is going to be a better place without you.
Dexter: Soy un padre, un hijo, un asesino serial.
Travis: Vas a quemarte en el Infierno.
Dexter: No, pienso que pertenezco justamente aquí. Porque, tal vez, hay un lugar para mí en este mundo, así como soy. La luz no puede existir sin la oscuridad. Y si hay algún propósito a mi oscuridad, tal vez sea traer algún tipo de… balance a este mundo. Porque, afrontémoslo, el mundo va a ser un mejor lugar sin ti.
Dexter
This is the Way the World Ends
Año 2011, Temporada 06, Episodio 12
Girls
Adam Sackler: What do you want?
Hannah Horvath: I just want someone who wants to hang out all the time, and thinks I’m the best person in the world, and wants to have sex with only me.
Adam Sackler: ¿Qué quieres?
Hannah Horvath: Sólo quiero a alguien que quiera pasar el rato todo el tiempo, y piense que soy la mejor persona en el mundo, y quiera tener sexo sólo conmigo.
Girls
Hanna’s Diary
Año 2012, Temporada 01, Episodio 04