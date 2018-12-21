Las mejores frases de series #16

American Horror Story

Rae: Every session you say that I need to love myself, to like myself more. For months now, you’re like a broken record. But you never tell me how to start or when to start or where to start.

Kester: Fine, we’ll start now. Not next week, not tomorrow, not after I’ve finished my cup of tea, we’ll start now. Now, close your eyes. Go on, close them. I want you to tell me what you don’t like about yourself but be honest with me. Don’t be clever, don’t be angry, be honest.

Rae: I’m fat… and I’m ugly… and I ruin things.

Kester: Try and find some sense of how long you’ve felt that way.

Rae: I dunno. Since I was about 9 or 10?

Kester: So this is an opinion you’ve formed, a long time ago about yourself. Open your eyes. Now I want you to imagine, a 10 year old version of yourself sitting right there on this couch. Now this is the little girl that first believe that she was fat and ugly and an embarrassment. I want you to imagine her sitting here right now. Now tell that little girl she’s fat.

Rae: I’m not going to do that.

Kester: Tell that little girl she’s ugly.

Rae: I don’t want to.

Kester: Tell that little girl she’s an embarrassment and worthless and useless, because that’s what you do every single day when you say that to yourself. When you convince yourself you’re an embarrassment and a burden. Don’t you think she’s ugly?

Rae: No.

Kester: Or fat?

Rae: No.

Kester: Or an embarrasment, or worthless?

Rae: No, just stop it. No, right. No.

Kester: What do you want to say to that little girl? If she said that she felt that way about herself, what would you tell her?Rae: That’s she’s fine, that she’s perfect.

Kester: Then that’s what you need to tell yourself. Every time you feel that panic, that anxiety. You need to soothe yourself as you would soothe the little girl. You need to tell yourself that everything is going to be okay. If you commit to that, then I promise you that you’ll be able to face anything, and it starts right now. Everything starts right now.

Rae: Cada sesión me dices que tengo que amarme a mí misma, que tengo que gustarme más. Por meses, eres como un disco rayado. Pero nunca me dices cómo empezar o cuándo empezar o dónde empezar.

Kester: Bien, empezaremos ahora. No la próxima semana, no mañana, no después de que termine mi taza de té. Empezaremos ahora. Ahora, cierra tus ojos. Vamos, ciérralos. Quiero que me digas lo que no te gusta de ti misma pero sé honesta conmigo. No te hagas la inteligente, no te enojes, sé honesta.

Rae: Soy gorda… y soy fea… y arruino cosas.

Kester: Intenta encontrar hace cuánto te sientes de esta manera.

Rae: No sé, ¿desde que tenía nueve o diez años?

Kester: Así que esta es una opinión que formaste hace mucho tiempo acerca de ti misma. Abre tus ojos. Ahora quiero que te imagines una versión de ti misma de 10 años sentada aquí mismo en este sillón. Ahora dile a esa niña que es gorda.

Rae: No voy a hacer eso.

Kester: Dile a esa niñita que es fea.

Rae: No quiero.

Kester: Dile a esa niñita que es una vergüenza y que no vale nada y que no sirve para nada, porque eso es lo que haces cada día cuando te lo dices a ti misma. Cuando te convences de que eres una vergüenza y una carga. ¿Piensas que ella es fea?

Rae: No.

Kester: ¿O gorda?

Rae: No.

Kester: ¿O una vergüenza, o que no vale nada?

Rae: No, basta. No, está bien. No.

Kester: ¿Qué quieres decirle a esa niñita? Si ella te dijera que se siente de esa manera acerca de sí misma, ¿qué le dirías?

Rae: Que ella está bien, que es perfecta.

Kester: Entonces eso es lo que necesitas decirte a ti misma. Cada vez que sientas ese pánico, esa ansiedad. Necesitas confortarte a ti misma como confortarías a esa niñita. Necesitas decirte que todo va a estar bien. Si te comprometes a eso, te prometo que serás capaz de enfrentarte a cualquier cosa, y empieza ahora mismo. Todo empieza ahora mismo.