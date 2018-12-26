Las mejores frases de series #17

¡Feliz Navidad! ¡En It’s Spoiler Time les regalamos una nueva entrega de Las Mejores Frases de Series! Esperamos que, entre las quince elegidas de esta oportunidad, encuentres alguna favorita…

Atypical

Sam: I’m a weirdo.

That’s what everyone says.

Sometimes, I don’t know what people mean when they say things, and that can make me feel alone even when there are other people in the room.

And all I can do is sit and twiddle, which is what I call my self-stimulatory behavior, when I flick a pencil against a rubber band at a certain frequency and think about all the things that I could never do, like research penguins in Antarctica or have a girlfriend.

I don’t know.

I’d like to go to Antarctica.

It’s quiet there except in the rookeries, where the penguins breed. Sam: Soy un raro.

Eso es lo que todo el mundo dice.

A veces, no entiendo lo que la gente quiere decir cuando hablan, y eso puede hacerme sentir solo, incluso cuando hay otras personas en la habitación.

Y todo lo que puedo hacer es sentarme y juguetear, que es lo que yo llamo mi comportamiento auto-estimulatorio, cuando golpeo un lápiz contra una bandita elástica a cierta frecuencia y pienso acerca de todas estas cosas que nunca podré hacer, como investigar los pingüinos en la Antártida o tener una novia.

No lo sé.

Me gustaría ir a la Antártida.

Es silencioso allí, excepto en las colonias donde los pingüinos se aparean.

Atypical

Antartica

Año 2017, Temporada 01, Episodio 01

Sam: The changes that I’m dealing with are that my mom left home, and my sister doesn’t go to my school anymore.

And my therapist won’t see me, and my ex-girlfriend wanted to have a casual relationship, and then no relationship.

And, well the reason prey animals hang around in a pack is for safety.

So they don’t get eaten.

And I was feeling like a prey animal with no pack.

And on top of all of that, I’m graduating into The Abyss.

And that’s scary.

That’s all. Sam: Los cambios que estoy atravesando son que mi madre se fue de mi casa, y mi hermana no va más a mi escuela.

Y mi terapeuta no me quiere ver, y mi ex- novia quería tener una relación casual y después ninguna relación.

Y, bueno, la razón por la que los animales que son presas van en manada es por seguridad.

Así no son devorados.

Y yo me estaba sintiendo como una presa sin manada.

Y encima de todo eso, me estoy graduando hacia El Abismo.

Y eso es aterrador.

Eso es todo.

Atypical

Little Dude and The Lion

Año 2018, Temporada 02, Episodio 03

Cardcaptor Sakura

Sakura: [turns around] Li-kun!

Syaoran: [turns even redder and runs away] She was just… just standing there and my heart goes. Could it be? The same feelings as I had for him? Yukito was the only one that made me feel fuzzy warm and now she… [hops over a fence]

Yue: You have Clow’s blood and confuse that with seeing Yukito. You are only attracted to his power of the moon.

Syaoran: Power of the moon?

Yue: Right. If you look deep inside your heart, you will see the one you truely love. Your true feelings.

Syaoran: True feelings? What about…

Yue: Figure out the rest on your own [turns back into Yukito]

Yukito: [looking dazed] How did I get to such a place? Oh [hands Syaoran the bear he made for Sakura] You dropped this. You should give it to the person you made it for. Sakura: [se da vuelta] ¡Li-kun!

Syaoran: [se pone más rojo que de costumbre y sale corriendo] Ella estaba… solo ahí parada y mi corazón se puso. ¿Puede ser? ¿Los mismos sentimientos que tenía por él? Yukito es el único que me ha hecho sentir confusamente cálido y ahora ella… [salta sobre una valla]

Yue: Tienes la sangre de Clow y confundiste eso con ver a Yukito. Solo te sientes atraído a su poder de la luna.

Syaoran: ¿Poder de la luna?

Yue: Claro. Si miras profundo dentro de tu corazón, verás a la única persona que realmente amas. Tus verdaderos sentimientos.

Syaoran: ¿Verdaderos sentimientos? ¿Qué pasa con…?

Yue: Descubre el resto tú mismo. [Se transforma nuevamente en Yukito]

Yukito: [confundido] ¿Cómo llegué a este lugar? ¡Oh! [le entrega a Syaoran el osito que hizo para Sakura] Se te cayó esto. Deberías dárselo a la persona para quien lo hiciste.

Cardcaptor Sakura

Sakura and The Giant Teddy Bear

Año 1999, Temporada 03, Episodio 06

Glow

Cherry Bang: How about you tell us what the hell we’re doing here? Sam Sylvia: Oh… hi, Cherry. Cherry Bang: Hey, baby. Sam Sylvia: How you doin’, baby? Mm-hmm. Cherry Bang: Good. This another one of your trashy vampire movies? Sam Sylvia: What? No. This is not a movie. This is GLOW. Ruth: Sorry, what’s GLOW? Sam Sylvia: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. This is a wrestling television show. Only ladies. Lady wrestling. Just like the big guys, but girls. Get it? Girl on girl. Arthie Premkumar: So like, Hulk Hogan? Sam Sylvia: If one of you turns out to be like Hulk Hogan, I’ve hit the fucking jackpot. Cherry Bang: ¿Y qué si nos dices qué demonios estamos haciendo aquí? Sam Sylvia: Oh… Hola, Cherry. Cherry Bang: Hola, nene. Sam Sylvia: ¿Cómo estás, nena? Mm-hmm. Cherry Bang: Bien. ¿Es esta otra de tus películas de vampiros de porquería? Sam Sylvia: ¿Qué? No. Esto no es una película. Esto es GLOW. Ruth: Perdón, ¿qué es GLOW? Sam Sylvia: Hermosas Mujeres de la Lucha (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling). Es un programa de televisión de lucha. Sólo mujeres. Lucha de mujeres. Como los tipos, pero mujeres. ¿Entienden? Chica contra chica. Arthie Premkumar: ¿Así que como Hulk Hogan? Sam Sylvia: Si alguna de ustedes resulta ser como Hulk Hogan me habré sacado la maldita lotería.

Glow

Pilot

Año 2017, Temporada 01, Episodio 01

Debbie Eagan: Are we sure this is the right channel? Cherry Bang: Yes. Melanie Rosen: Yes. Arthie Premkumar: Are people gonna like it? What if no one watches? What if it turns out we can’t wrestle, and we only thought we could. I don’t wanna watch. [Arthie tries to get up] Ruth Wilder: Shh, shh. It’s starting! Bash: [from TV] Bash Howard Productions and Patio Town Inc. proudly present, from The Hayworth Hotel in Los Angeles, California, It’s GLOW, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling! Debbie Eagan: ¿Estamos seguras de que este es el canal correcto? Cherry Bang: Sí. Melanie Rosen: Sí. Arthie Premkumar: ¿Le gustará a la gente? ¿Qué pasa si nadie lo mira? ¿Qué pasa si no podemos luchar, y sólo pensábamos que podíamos? No quiero mirar. [Arthie intenta levantarse] Ruth Wilder: Shh, shh. ¡Está empezando! Bash: [desde la TV] Bash Howard Productions y Patio Town Inc. presenta orgullosamente, desde The Hayworth Hotel en Los Angeles, California, ¡Es GLOW, las Hermosas Mujeres de la Lucha!

Glow

Money’s On The Chase

Año 2017, Temporada 01, Episodio 10

The Fall

Stella Gibson: A woman, I forget who, once asked a male friend why men felt threatened by women. He replied that they were afraid that women might laugh at them. When she asked a group of women why women felt threatened by men, they said “We’re afraid they might kill us”. Stella Gibson: Una mujer, no recuerdo quién, una vez le preguntó a un amigo porqué los hombres se sentían amenazados por las mujeres. Él respondió que ellos tenían miedo de que las mujeres se rieran de ellos. Cuando le preguntó a un grupo de mujeres porqué se sentían amenazadas por los hombres, ellas dijeron “Tenemos miedo de que nos maten”.

The Fall

What is in me Dark Illumine

Año 2014, Temporada 02, Episodio 06

Bob’s Burgers

Louise: Hello and welcome to Bob’s Burgers. The burger of the day is the “Child Molester”—it comes with candy. Get it?

Hugo: [clicks teeth] Yes.

Ron: No.

Louise: Because sometimes they use candy to lure their victims…

Hugo: YES! WE GET IT!

Ron: Ohhhhh… hmmmm… Louise: Hola y bienvenidos a Bob’s Burgers. La hamburguesa del día es “Abusador de niños”- viene con dulces. ¿Entienden?

Hugo: [chasquea los dientes] Sí.

Ron: No.

Louise: Porque algunas veces utilizan dulces para atraer a sus víctimas…

Hugo: ¡SÍ! ¡ENTENDEMOS!

Ron: Ohhhhh… hmmmm…

Bob’s Burgers

Human Flesh

Año 2011, Temporada 01, Episodio 01

Bob: Kids are horrible. Why do we keep making them? Bob: Los niños son horribles. ¿Por qué seguimos haciéndolos?

Bob’s Burgers

Bob and Deliver

Año 2013, Temporada 04, Episodio 07

Into The Badlands

Veil: Any woman who forces girls to kill to show their love is not a mother. Veil: Cualquier mujer que fuerce niñas a matar para demostrar su amor no es una madre.

Into The Badlands

Chapter VI: Hand of Five Poisons

Año 2015, Temporada 01, Episodio 06

Bajie: Azra. Azra.

Into The Badlands

Chapter XVI: Wolf’s Breath, Dragon Fire

Año 2013, Temporada 04, Episodio 07

Killing Eve

Eve: Another female operative broke into my house and attacked me. Konstantin: What did she want? Eve: Dinner. Eve: Otro agente femenino se metió en mi casa y me atacó. Konstantine: ¿Qué quería? Eve: Cenar.

Killing Eve

Bob and Deliver

Año 2018, Temporada 01, Episodio 06

Konstantin: Villanelle. Don’t break my heart.

Villanelle: Don’t break mine. [looks at Eve] You either. [to Konstantin] Who’s your favorite?

Konstantin: What?

Villanelle: Me or her [Irina]? It’s me, huh, a little bit? Kosntantin: Villanelle. No rompas mi corazón.

Villanelle: No rompas el mío. [La mira a Eve] Tú tampoco. [A Kosntantin] ¿Quién es tu favorita?

Konstantin: ¿Qué?

Villanelle: ¿Yo o ella [Irina]? Soy yo, huh, ¿un poco?

Killing Eve

God, I’m So Tired

Año 2018, Temporada 01, Episodio 08

Luke Cage

Henry “Pop” Hunter: Take my advice, brother. The past is the past. And the only direction in life that matters is forward. Never backwards. Henry “Pop” hunter: Toma mi consejo, hermano. El pasado es el pasado. Y la única dirección en la vida que importa es hacia adelante. Nunca hacia atrás.

Luke Cage

Moment of Truth

Año 2016, Temporada 01, Episodio 01

Luke: This burden is bigger than you. Or me. People are scared but they can’t be paralyzed by that fear. You have to fight for what’s right every single day, bulletproof skin or not. You can’t just not snitch, or turn away or take money under the table because life has turned you sour. When did people stop caring? Harlem is supposed to represent our hopes and dreams. It’s the pinnacle of black art, politics, innovation. It’s supposed to be a shining light to the world. It’s our responsibility to push forward, so that the next generation will be further along than us. Pop said his mantra aloud twice a day. Kids in the shop were pissed, but they could never unhear it. Never backwards. Luke: Esta carga es más grande que tú. O yo. La gente está asustada pero no pueden paralizarse por el miedo. Tienes que pelear por lo que está bien cada día, piel a prueba de balas o no. No puedes sólo no delatar, o darte vuelta, o aceptar dinero debajo de la mesa porque la vida te volvió agrio. ¿Cuándo a la gente dejó de importarle? Harlem se supone que representa nuestras esperanzas y sueños. Es la cumbre del arte negro, política, innovación. Se supone que sea una luz brillante en el mundo. Es nuestra responsabilidad empujar hacia adelante, así la próxima generación estará más adelantada que nosotros. Pop decía su mantra en voz alta adelante. Los niños en la tienda estaban enojados, pero nunca dejaban de oírlo. Nunca hacia atrás.

Luke Cage

You Know My Steez

Año 2016, Temporada 01, Episodio 13

Prison Break

Michael Scofield: Preparation will only take you so far. After that you got to take a few leaps of faith. Michael Scofield: La preparación sólo te llevará tan lejos. Después de eso, debes tomar algunos saltos de fe.