Las mejores frases de series #18

¡Nueva entrega de Las mejores frases de series! Para despedir el año, tenemos 15 fragmentos de series que nos han gustado mucho. Algunas nuevas, otras un poco más clásicas, algunas comedias, algunos superhéroes… ¡Para todos los gustos!

The Alienist

Sara: They don’t have the appetite to approach matters from this new perspective of yours: the why rather than the what.

Kreizler: Every new thinker is condemned at first by those for whom change is more terrifying than the murder of children. Sara: No tienen el deseo de acercarse a las cosas desde esta nueva perspectiva suya: el porqué en lugar del qué.

Kreizler: Cada nuevo pensador es condenado al principio por aquellos para los que el cambio es más aterrador que la muerte de niños.

The Alienist

Silver Smile

Año 2018, Temporada 01, Episodio 03

Kreizler: Those who are seen dancing are thought insane by those who cannot hear the music. It’s just a matter of finding a way to hear the music. Kreizler: Aquellos que son vistos bailando son pensados como locos por aquellos que no pueden escuchar la música. Es sólo cuestión de encontrar una manera de escuchar la música.

The Alienist

Ascension

Año 2018, Temporada 01, Episodio 06

Veep

Gary: You’re not gonna believe this. Selina is on next years list of hurricanes.

Selina: Ugh, shit! What if it hits and we get a headline saying “Selina causing large scale devastation.”

Amy: People won’t equate you with a natural disaster, ma’am.

Selina: Really, Amy? Cause I’ve met some people. Okay, real people. And I gotta tell ya a lot of ‘em are fucking idiots. Gary: No van a creer esto. Selina está próxima en la lista de huracanes.

Selina: ¡Ugh, mierda! ¿Y que si golpea uno y tenemos titulares diciendo “Selina causa devastación a gran escala”?

Amy: La gente no va a igualarla con desastres naturales, señora.

Selina: ¿De verdad, Amy? Porque he conocido alguna gente. Okay, gente de verdad. Y tengo que decírtelo, muchos de ellos son malditos idiotas.

Veep

Catherin

Año 2012, Temporada 01, Episodio 03

Selina: Hey, where is this photo op, Amy?

Amy: It’s at a factory that makes protective gear for firefighters.

Gary: I think that’s great, ma’am. Everybody loves firefighters. Everybody wants to keep them safe.

Selina: Yeah, everybody wants to fuck ‘em, too. God, I would love to fuck a firefighter. Hey, I’m the President. I can fuck anybody I want now, right?

Amy: All the other ones have. Selina: Hey, ¿dónde se sacó esta foto, Amy?

Amy: Es en una fábrica que produce equipo de protección para bomberos.

Gary: Creo que eso es fantástico, señora. Todo el mundo ama a los bomberos. Todos quieren mantenerlos a salvo.

Selina: Sí, todo el mundo quiere acostarse con ellos también. Dios, me encantaría acostarme con un bombero. Hey, soy el Presidente. ¿Puedo acostarme con quien quiera, no es cierto?

Amy: Todos los demás lo han hecho.

Veep

Ne Hampshire

Año 2014, Temporada 03, Episodio 10

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Kimmy Schmidt: We should go out to celebrate. I mean, I got a job today. I got an apartment. I met you! Titus Andromedon: I envy you. I’ve never been able to meet me. Kimmy Schmidt: Deberíamos salir a celebrar. Digo, conseguí trabajo hoy. conseguí un departamento. ¡Te conocí a ti! Titus Andromedon: Te envidio. Nunca pude conocerme a mí.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Kimmy Goes Outside!

Año 2015, Temporada 01, Episodio 01

True Blood

Bill: [leans in close] What are you?

Sookie: Well, I-I’m Soo-I’m Sookie Stackhouse, and I’m a waitress. What’s your name?

Bill: Bill.

Sookie:[giggles] Bill? I thought it might be Antoine, or Basil, or – or like Langford, maybe. But Bill? Vampire Bill! [laughs] Bill: [se acerca] ¿Qué eres?

Sookie: Bueno, s-soy Soo- Soy Sookie Stackhouse, y soy una camarera. ¿Cuál es tu nombre?

Bill: Bill.

Sookie [risa sofocada] ¿Bill? Pensé que sería Antoine, o Basil o… o algo así como Langford. ¿Pero Bill? ¡El vampiro Bill! [ríe]

True Blood

Strange Love

Año 2009, Temporada 01, Episodio 01

Eric: ‘Baby?’ I am over 1,000 years old. Eric: ¿”Nene”? Tengo más de 1000 años.

True Blood

Hard-Hearted Hannah

Año 2009, Temporada 02, Episodio 06

The Purge

Radio Broadcaster: The Purge IS America, so be an American and Purge. Voz en la radio: La Purga ES América, así que sé un americano y purga.

The Purge

Take What’s Yours

Año 2018, Temporada 01, Episodio 02

Pete: Every year I wonder if this will be The Purge when I finally go numb, and every year there is something keeping me in it. Tonight, I met you. Pete: Cada año me pregunto si esta será La Purga en la que finalmente me vuelva insensible, y cada año hay algo que me mantiene aquí. Esta noche, te conocí a ti.

The Purge

Release The Beast

Año 2018, Temporada 01, Episodio 04

The Punisher

David Lieberman: You would rather be dead than feeling? Frank Castle, The Punisher, on a suicide mission because, what, he doesn’t like when, uh, he gets his feelings hurt? Frank Castle: Damn. I am not gonna miss the sound of your voice. [Goes to leave, David stands in his way] Frank Castle: What are you doing? David Lieberman: That skull? That’s a memento mori. It’s Latin for “Remember, you will die.” In Rome, victorious generals, they would return from war, and so they didn’t get blinded by glory, they would have a slave behind them that would just say, “Remember, you are only human. You are gonna die.” Frank Castle: Well, that sounds good to me. David Lieberman: Well, it’s meant as an admonition to value your life, to live it well. Frank Castle: Move, David. David Lieberman: All right. You do what you gotta do. Frank Castle: That’s right. David Lieberman: Just one more thing. What about them? What about Zach and Leo? And Sarah? You know when we first started this, it wasn’t about the dead, it was about the living. David Lieberman: ¿Prefieres estar muerto a sentir algo? ¿Frank Castle, El Castigador, en una misión suicida porque, qué, no le gusta cuando, uh, lastiman sus sentimientos? Frank Castle: Maldición. No voy a extrañar el sonido de tu voz. [Se prepara para irse, David se interpone] Frank Castle: ¿Qué estás haciendo? David Lieberman: ¿Esa calavera? Eso es un memento mori. Es latín para “Recuerda, morirás”. En Roma, los generales victoriosos, volvían de la guerra, y para que no los cegara la gloria, tenían un esclavo detrás de ellos que sólo decía, “Recuerda, sólo eres mortal. Vas a morir”. Frank Castle: Bueno, eso suena bien para mí. David Lieberman: Bueno, estaba pensado como una advertencia para valorar tu vida, vivirla bien. Frank Castle: Muévete, David. David Lieberman: Está bien. Tienes que hacer lo que tienes que hacer. Frank Castle: Así es. David Lieberman: Sólo una cosa más. ¿Qué pasa con ellos? ¿Qué pasa con Zach y Leo? ¿Y Sarah? Sabes, cuando recién empezamos esto, no era acerca de los muertos, era acerca de los vivos.

The Punisher

Danger Close

Año 2017, Temporada 01, Episodio 11

Billy Russo: Kill me. Frank Castle: I’m not gonna let you die today. Billy Russo: Please… Frank Castle: Dying’s easy. You’re gonna learn about pain. [smashes him into the mirror several times] Frank Castle: You’re gonna learn about loss! Every morning, I look for ‘em, Bill. I look for ‘em… but then I remember. It’s gonna be the same for you. When you look at your ugly, mangled face. You’re gonna remember what you did. You’re gonna remember, Bill! YOU’RE GONNA REMEMBER ME! Billy Russo: Mátame. Frank Castle: No te voy a dejar morir hoy. Billy Russo: Por favor… Frank Castle: Morir es fácil. Tú vas a aprender acerca del dolor. [lo estrella contra el vidrio múltiples veces] Frank Castle: ¡Vas a aprender acerca de la pérdida! Cada mañana, los busco, Bill. Los busco… pero después recuerdo. Va a ser lo mismo para ti. Cuando mires tu horrenda, destrozada cara. Vas a recordar lo que hiciste. Vas a recordar Bill! ¡VAS A RECORDARME A MÍ!

The Punisher

Memento Mori

Año 2017, Temporada 01, Episodio 13

Black Lightning

Jefferson: Where’s the future?

Students: Right here.

Jefferson: And whose life is this?

Students: Mine.

Jefferson: And what are you gonna do with it?

Students: Live it by any means necessary. Jefferson: ¿Dónde está el futuro?

Estudiantes: Aquí mismo.

Jefferson: ¿Y de quién es esta vida?

Estudiantes: Mía.

Jefferson: ¿Y qué harán con ella?

Estudiantes: Vivirla por cualquier medio necesario.

Black Lightning

The Resurrection

Año 2018, Temporada 01, Episodio 01

Anissa: Alright, whatchu see?

Lynn: It’s not a malfunction.

Anissa: Okay, so Dad’s scans look like this?

Lynn: No they don’t. Jefferson’s like a battery. He takes electricity from the source and channels it through his body. According to this MRI, Jennifer’s a generator.

Anissa: What are you saying?

Lynn: Her cells are creating pure energy. Anissa: Está bien, ¿qué ves?

Lynn: No es un desperfecto.

Anissa: Okay, ¿entonces los estudios de papá se ven así?

Lynn: No, no lo hacen. Jefferson es como una batería. Toma electricidad de las fuentes y la canaliza a través de su cuerpo. De acuerdo a esta resonancia magnética, Jennifer es un generador.

Anissa: ¿Qué estás diciendo?

Lynn: Sus células están creando energía pura.

Black Lightning

Sins of The Father: The Book of Resurrection

Año 2018, Temporada 01, Episodio 10

Sons of Anarchy

Tara Knowles: We don’t know who we are until we’re connected to someone else. We’re just better human beings when we’re with the person we’re supposed to be with. I wasn’t supposed to leave. I belong here. Tara Knowles: No sabemos quiénes somos hasta que estamos conectados con alguien más. Sólo somos mejores seres humanos cuando estamos con la persona que se supone que debemos estar. No se suponía que me fuera. Pertenezco aquí.

Sons of Anarchy

So

Año 2010, Temporada 03, Episodio 01

Jax Teller: Today I will be the man my father tried to be. I will make you proud. Jax Teller: Hoy seré el hombre mi padre intentó ser. Estarán orgullosos.