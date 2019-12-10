Lista de nominados a la ceremonia de 2020 – Critics’ Choice Awards

Por: Spoiler Time

Siguiendo con los nominados para la temporada de premios, la Asociación de Críticos de Cine y Televisión de Estados Unidos y Canadá presentaron el día de ayer los nominados a las 42 categorías que entregan anualmente.

La vigésima quinta edición de este galardón conocido como el Critics’ Choice Awards será entregado el próximo domingo 12 de enero en la ciudad de Los Angeles. Cabe resaltar que Netflix se consolida nuevamente como la compañía más nominada con 33 nombramientos, siendo The Irishman la producción que alcanza 14 nominaciones este año.

A continuación el listado completo:

1. CINE

Mejor Película

Mejor Actor

  • Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
  • Robert De Niro – The Irishman
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Adam Driver – Marriage Story
  • Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
  • Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
  • Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems

Mejor Actriz

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Laura Dern – Marriage Story
  • Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
  • Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
  • Florence Pugh – Little Women
  • Margot Robbie – Bombshell
  • Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQhodglSo0E

Mejor Actor/Actriz Joven

  • Julia Butters – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
  • Noah JupeHoney Boy
  • Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit
  • Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us
  • Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbi

Mejor Elenco

  • Bombshell
  • The Irishman
  • Knives Out
  • Little Women
  • Marriage Story
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Mejor Director

  • Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
  • Greta Gerwig – Little Women
  • Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
  • Sam Mendes – 1917
  • Josh Safdie; Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
  • Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
  • Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejor Guion Original

  • Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
  • Rian Johnson – Knives Out
  • Bong Joon Ho; Jin Won Han – Parasite
  • Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Lulu Wang – The Farewell

Mejor Guion Adaptado

  • Greta Gerwig – Little Women
  • Noah Harpster; Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
  • Todd Phillips; Scott Silver – Joker
  • Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
  • Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7l6yFbLyKzY

Mejor Fotografía

  • Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
  • Roger Deakins – 1917
  • Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari
  • Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
  • Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Lawrence Sher – Joker

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • Mark Friedberg; Kris Moran – Joker
  • Dennis Gassner; Lee Sandales – 1917
  • Jess Gonchor; Claire Kaufman – Little Women
  • Lee Ha Jun – Parasite
  • Barbara Ling; Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Bob Shaw; Regina Graves – The Irishman
  • Donal Woods; Gina CromwellDownton Abbey

Mejor Edición

  • Ronald Bronstein; Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
  • Andrew Buckland; Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari
  • Yang Jinmo – Parasite
  • Fred Raskin – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman
  • Lee Smith – 1917

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

  • Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name
  • Julian DayRocketman
  • Jacqueline Durran – Little Women
  • Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman
  • Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey

Mejor Peluquería y Maquillaje

  • Bombshell
  • Dolemite Is My Name
  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • Judy
  • Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
  • Rocketman

Mejores Efectos Visuales

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=plh31-GExC8

Mejor Película Animada

Mejor Película de Acción

Mejor Comedia

  • Booksmart (United Artists Releasing)
  • Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)
  • The Farewell (A24)
  • Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
  • Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Mejor Película de Sci-Fi u Horror

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PyakRSni-c0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PyakRSni-c0

Mejor Película en Lengua No Inglesa

  • Atlantics (Netflix) – Francia
  • Les Misérables (Amazon Studios) – Francia
  • Pain and Glory (Sony Pictures Classics) – España
  • Parasite (NEON) – Corea del Sur
  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire (NEON) – Francia

Mejor Canción

  • “Glasgow (No Place Like Home)”Wild Rose
  • “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman
  • “I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough
  • “Into the Unknown” – Frozen II
  • “Speechless” – Aladdin
  • “Spirit” – The Lion King 
  • “Stand Up” – Harriet

Mejor Banda Sonora

  • Michael Abels – Us
  • Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
  • Randy Newman – Marriage Story
  • Thomas Newman – 1917
  • Robbie Robertson – The Irishman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TobNCFMK_bs

2. TELEVISIÓN

Mejor Serie Drama

Mejor Actor en Serie Drama

  • Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
  • Mike ColterEvil
  • Paul GiamattiBillions
  • Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
  • Freddie HighmoreThe Good Doctor
  • Tobias Menzies – The Crown
  • Billy Porter – Pose
  • Jeremy Strong – Succession

Mejor Actriz en Serie Drama

  • Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
  • Olivia Colman – The Crown
  • Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
  • Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
  • Regina King – Watchmen
  • Mj Rodriguez – Pose
  • Sarah Snook – Succession
  • ZendayaEuphoria

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie Drama

  • Asante Blackk – This Is Us
  • Billy CrudupThe Morning Show
  • Asia Kate Dillon – Billions
  • Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
  • Justin Hartley – This Is Us
  • Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight
  • Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie Drama

  • Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
  • Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones
  • Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
  • Audra McDonald – The Good Fight
  • Jean Smart – Watchmen
  • Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
  • Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UiF8mYJGeII

Mejor Serie Comedia

Mejor Actor en Serie Comedia

Mejor Actriz en Serie Comedia

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie Comedia

  • Andre BraugherBrooklyn Nine-Nine
  • Anthony Carrigan – Barry
  • William Jackson Harper – The Good Place
  • Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
  • Nico SantosSuperstore
  • Andrew Scott – Fleabag
  • Henry Winkler – Barry

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie Comedia

  • Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place
  • Sian Clifford – Fleabag
  • Betty Gilpin – GLOW
  • Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time
  • Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
  • Molly Shannon – The Other Two
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpyKtJqOl58

Mejor Serie Limitada

Mejor Película para la TV

Mejor Actor en Serie Limitada o Película para la TV

  • Christopher Abbott – Catch-22
  • Mahershala AliTrue Detective
  • Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
  • Jared Harris – Chernobyl
  • Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us
  • Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
  • Noah WyleThe Red Line

Mejor Actriz en Serie Limitada o Película para la TV

  • Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable
  • Anne HathawayModern Love
  • Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta
  • Joey KingThe Act
  • Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta
  • Merritt Wever – Unbelievable
  • Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon

Mejor Actor de Reparto en Serie Limitada o Película para la TV

  • Asante Blackk – When They See Us
  • George Clooney – Catch-22
  • John Leguizamo – When They See Us
  • Dev Patel – Modern Love
  • Jesse Plemons – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
  • Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl
  • Russell Tovey – Years and Years

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en Serie Limitada o Película para la TV

  • Patricia Arquette – The Act
  • Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us
  • Toni Collette – Unbelievable
  • Niecy Nash – When They See Us
  • Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon
  • Emma Thompson – Years and Years
  • Emily Watson – Chernobyl
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-qtyw449OE

Mejor Serie Animada

Mejor Talk Show

  • Desus & Mero (Showtime)
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
  • The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
  • The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Mejor Especial de Comedia

  • Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)
  • Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)
  • Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)
  • Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)
  • Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)
  • Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)
  • Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

