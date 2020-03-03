Lista de nominados a los BAFTA Games Awards 2020

Aunque poco relevantes en un principio, los BAFTA Games Awards han ido ganando terreno en los últimos años, en especial por colocarse fuera de la temporada regular de premios (de cualquier clase).

Y como mucho tienen que ver los BAFTA con el mundo del cine y la TV, además de la creciente cercanía de la industria del videojuego con las ya mencionadas, es obligatorio checar los nominados a lo mejor en interactivos revelados la noche de ayer, en el Reino Unido:

Mejor juego

Control

Disco Elysium

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Untitled Goose Game

Mejor actor

Laura Bailey – Gears 5

Courtney Hope – Control

Logan Marshall-Green – Telling Lies

Gonzalo Martin – Life Is Strange 2

Barry Sloane – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Norman Reedus – Death Stranding

Mejor actor de soporte

Jolene Andersen – Life Is Strange 2

Sarah Bartholomew – Life Is Strange 2

Troy Baker – Death Stranding

Lea Seydoux – Death Stranding

Martti Suosalo – Control

Ayisha Issa – The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

Mejor logro técnico

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Metro Exodus

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Mejor IP

Baba Is You

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Mejor narrativa

Control

Disco Elysium

Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)

Outer Wilds

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Outer Worlds

Mejor música

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Wattam

Mejor multijugador

Apex Legends

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Tick Tock: A Tale for Two

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Mejor diseño

Baba Is You

Control

Disco Elysium

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Wattam

Juego más allá del entretenimiento

Civilization VI: Gathering Storm

Death Stranding

Kind Words [lo fi chill beats to write to]

Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)

Neo Cab

Ring Fit Adventure

Mejor juego familiar

Concrete Genie

Knights and Bikes

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Untitled Goose Game

Vacation Simulator

Wattam

Mejor juego en evolución

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky: BEYOND

Path of Exile

Mejor juego debut

Ape Out

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Katana ZERO

Knights and Bikes

Manifold Garden

Mejor juego británico

DiRT Rally 2.0

Heaven’s Vault

Knights and Bikes

Observation

Planet Zoo

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Mejor logro en audio

Ape Out

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Untitled Goose Game

Mejor logro artístico

Concrete Genie Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

Knights and Bikes

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Mejor animación

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Juego móvil del año (vota el público)

Assemble With Care

Call of Duty: Mobile

Dead Man’s Phone

Pokemon Go

Tangle Tower

What The Golf?

¿Qué les parece? Nos llamó la atención las múltiples nominaciones a Death Stranding –recordando que se dará el premio Fellowship a Hideo Kojima– que curiosamente no incluyen Mejor juego del año. ¿Qué pasó allí?