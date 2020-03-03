Lista de nominados a los BAFTA Games Awards 2020

Aunque poco relevantes en un principio, los BAFTA Games Awards han ido ganando terreno en los últimos años, en especial por colocarse fuera de la temporada regular de premios (de cualquier clase).
Y como mucho tienen que ver los BAFTA con el mundo del cine y la TV, además de la creciente cercanía de la industria del videojuego con las ya mencionadas, es obligatorio checar los nominados a lo mejor en interactivos revelados la noche de ayer, en el Reino Unido:
Mejor juego
Control
Disco Elysium
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Outer Wilds
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Untitled Goose Game
Mejor actor
Laura Bailey – Gears 5
Courtney Hope – Control
Logan Marshall-Green – Telling Lies
Gonzalo Martin – Life Is Strange 2
Barry Sloane – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Norman Reedus – Death Stranding
Mejor actor de soporte
Jolene Andersen – Life Is Strange 2
Sarah Bartholomew – Life Is Strange 2
Troy Baker – Death Stranding
Lea Seydoux – Death Stranding
Martti Suosalo – Control
Ayisha Issa – The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
Mejor logro técnico
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Death Stranding
Metro Exodus
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Mejor IP
Baba Is You
Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Untitled Goose Game
Mejor narrativa
Control
Disco Elysium
Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
Outer Wilds
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Outer Worlds
Mejor música
Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Wattam
Mejor multijugador
Apex Legends
Borderlands 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Tick Tock: A Tale for Two
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Mejor diseño
Baba Is You
Control
Disco Elysium
Outer Wilds
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Wattam
Juego más allá del entretenimiento
Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
Death Stranding
Kind Words [lo fi chill beats to write to]
Life Is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
Neo Cab
Ring Fit Adventure
Mejor juego familiar
Concrete Genie
Knights and Bikes
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Untitled Goose Game
Vacation Simulator
Wattam
Mejor juego en evolución
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky: BEYOND
Path of Exile
Mejor juego debut
Ape Out
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Katana ZERO
Knights and Bikes
Manifold Garden
Mejor juego británico
DiRT Rally 2.0
Heaven’s Vault
Knights and Bikes
Observation
Planet Zoo
Total War: Three Kingdoms
Mejor logro en audio
Ape Out
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Death Stranding
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Untitled Goose Game
Mejor logro artístico
Concrete Genie Control
Death Stranding
Disco Elysium
Knights and Bikes
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Mejor animación
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Control
Death Stranding
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Juego móvil del año (vota el público)
Assemble With Care
Call of Duty: Mobile
Dead Man’s Phone
Pokemon Go
Tangle Tower
What The Golf?
¿Qué les parece? Nos llamó la atención las múltiples nominaciones a Death Stranding –recordando que se dará el premio Fellowship a Hideo Kojima– que curiosamente no incluyen Mejor juego del año. ¿Qué pasó allí?