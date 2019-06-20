Lista de nominados a los TCA Awards 2019

La temporada de premios del cine y la televisión está por comenzar, y para dar inicio y honrar a lo mejor del 2018/19, la organización Television Critics Association (TCA) ha anunciado los nominados a su trigésima quinta edición de los TCA Awards.
La ceremonia que se llevará a cabo el próximo 3 de agosto en Beverly Hills, California será presentada por Desus and Mero y premiará 11 categorías donde resalta Pose (FX) y Russian Doll (Netflix) como las dos series más nominadas de esta edición. Mientras que por el lado de las cadenas o plataformas de streaming, es HBO con 15 y Netflix con 14 quienes se colocan por encima de todos al ser las únicas dos en superar la marca de las dos cifras.
Curiosamente, el año pasado fue Killing Eve la más nominada, misma serie que destacó el resto de la temporada. ¿Sucederá lo mismo con Pose y Russian Doll este año?
A continuación el listado completo:
- Actuación Dramática
- Amy Adams – Sharp Objects (HBO)
- Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
- Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)
- Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
- Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX)
- Actuación Comedia
- Pamela Adlon – Better Things (FX)
- Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO) / Ganadora de la edición 2014
- Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll (Netflix)
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon Prime Video)
- Mejor Programa de Noticias y/o Información
- 60 Minutes (CBS) / Ganador de la edición 2012
- America to Me (Starz)
- Leaving Neverland (HBO)
- Our Planet (Netflix)
- The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)
- Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)
- Mejor Programa Reality
- The Great British Baking Show (PBS)
- Making It (NBC)
- Nailed It! (Netflix)
- Queer Eye (Netflix)
- Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat (Netflix)
- Tidying Up With Marie Kondo (Netflix)
- Mejor Programa Infantil
- Arthur (PBS Kids)
- Carmen Sandiego (Netflix)
- Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS Kids) / Ganador de la edición 2016
- Muppet Babies (Disney Junior)
- Odd Squad (PBS Kids)
- Sesame Street (HBO) / Ganador de la edición 2018
- Mejor Programa de Sketches o Variedades
- Desus & Mero (Showtime)
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
- I Think You Should Leave (Netflix)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- Mejor Película para la TV o Miniserie
- Chernobyl (HBO)
- Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
- Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
- Fosse/Verdon (FX)
- Sharp Objects (HBO)
- When They See Us (Netflix)
- Mejor Programa Nuevo
- Dead to Me (Netflix)
- The Other Two (Comedy Central)
- Pose (FX)
- Russian Doll (Netflix)
- Succession (HBO)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
- Mejor Drama
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
- Homecoming (Amazon Prime Video)
- Killing Eve (BBC America)
- Pose (FX)
- Succession (HBO)
- Mejor Comedia
- Barry (HBO)
- Fleabag (Amazon Prime Video)
- The Good Place (NBC) / Ganador de la edición 2018
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- Russian Doll (Netflix)
- Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
- Veep (HBO) / Ganador de la edición 2014
- Programa del Año
- Chernobyl (HBO)
- Fleabag (Amazon)
- Game of Thrones (HBO) / Ganador de la edición 2012
- Pose (FX)
- Russian Doll (Netflix)
- When They See Us (Netflix)
Nominaciones por cadena de televisión
- HBO – 15
- Netflix – 14
- FX – 8
- Amazon – 5
- CBS/CBS All Access – 4
- PBS/PBS Kids – 4
- NBC – 3
- Showtime – 3
- BBC America – 2
- Pop TV – 2
- AMC – 1
- Comedy Central – 1
- Disney Jr. – 1
- Lifetime – 1
- MSNBC – 1
- Starz – 1
- TBS – 1
Nominaciones por programa
- Pose (FX) – 4
- Russian Doll (Netflix) – 4
- Fleabag (Amazon) – 3
- Barry (HBO) – 2
- Chernobyl (HBO) – 2
- Escape at Dannemora (Showtime) – 2
- Fosse/Verdon(FX) – 2
- The Good Fight (CBS All Access) – 2
- Killing Eve (BBC America) – 2
- Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV) – 2
- Sharp Objects (HBO) – 2
- Succession (HBO) – 2
- Veep (HBO) – 2
- When They See Us (Netflix) – 2
- 60 Minutes (CBS) – 1
- America to Me (Starz) – 1
- Arthur (PBS Kids) – 1
- Better Call Saul (AMC) – 1
- Better Things (FX) – 1
- Carmen Sandiego (Netflix) – 1
- Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS Kids) – 1
- Dead to Me (Netflix) – 1
- Deadwood: The Movie (HBO) – 1
- Desus & Mero (Showtime) – 1
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS) – 1
- Game of Thrones (HBO) – 1
- Homecoming (Amazon) – 1
- I Think You Should Leave (Netflix) – 1
- Last Week With John Oliver (HBO) – 1
- Last Night With Seth Meyers (NBC) – 1
- Leaving Neverland (HBO) – 1
- Making It (NBC) – 1
- Muppet Babies (Disney Junior) – 1
- Nailed It! (Netflix) – 1
- Odd Squad (PBS Kids) – 1
- Our Planet (Netflix) – 1
- Queer Eye (Netflix) – 1
- Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat (Netflix) – 1
- Sesame Street (HBO) – 1
- Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime) – 1
- The Good Place (NBC) – 1
- The Great British Baking Show (PBS) – 1
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) – 1
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) – 1
- The Other Two (Comedy Central) – 1
- The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC) – 1
- Tidying Up With Marie Kondo (Netflix) – 1
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX) – 1