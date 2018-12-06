Lista de nominados televisivos de la ceremonia 2019 – Golden Globes

Por: Spoiler Time

El próximo 6 de enero se llevará la ceremonia número 76 de los Golden Globe Awards, la cual contará con la presencia de Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) y Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) quienes fungirán como presentadores del galardón que entrega la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA por sus siglas en inglés).

El día de hoy, Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead), Leslie Mann (Allen Gregory) y Christian Slaterse (Mr. Robot) fueron los encargados de dar a conocer la lista completa de nominados a todas las categorías, tanto en cine como en televisión, y aquí te dejamos la lista completa del rubro televisivo.

  • MEJOR DRAMA
    The Americans (FX)
    Bodyguard (Netflix/BBC)
    Homecoming (Amazon Prime Video)
    Killing Eve (BBC America)
    Pose (FX)
  • MEJOR ACTRIZ EN DRAMA
    Caitriona BalfeOutlander
    Elisabeth MossThe Handmaid’s Tale
    Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
    Julia Roberts – Homecoming
    Keri Russell – The Americans
  • MEJOR ACTOR EN DRAMA
    Jason BatemanOzark
    Stephan James – Homecoming
    Richard Madden – Bodyguard
    Billy Porter – Pose
    Matthew Rhys – The Americans
  • MEJOR COMEDIA
    Barry (HBO)
    The Good Place (NBC)
    Kidding (Showtime)
    The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
  • MEJOR ACTRIZ EN COMEDIA
    Kristen Bell – The Good Place
    Candice Bergen – Murphy Brown
    Alison BrieGLOW
    Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Debra MessingWill & Grace
  • MEJOR ACTOR EN COMEDIA
    Sasha Baron Cohen – Who Is America?
    Jim Carrey – Kidding
    Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
    Donald GloverAtlanta
    Bill Hader – Barry
  • MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA
    The Alienist (TNT)
    The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
    Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
    Sharp Objects (HBO)
    A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
  • MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE LIMITADA y/o PELÍCULA PARA LA TV
    Amy Adams – Sharp Objects
    Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora
    Connie BrittonDirty John
    Laura Dern – The Tale
    Regina KingSeven Seconds
  • MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE LIMITADA y/o PELÍCULA PARA LA TV
    Antonia BanderasGenius
    Daniel Brühl – The Alienist
    Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
    Benedict CumberbatchPatrick Melrose
    Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal
  • MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
    Alex Bornstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects
    Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
    Thandie NewtonWestworld
    Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
  • MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
    Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
    Kieran CulkinSuccession
    Edgar Ramirez – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
    Ben Wishaw – A Very English Scandal
    Henry Winkler – Barry

BALANCE de NOMINADOS por CADENA

  • FX – 10
  • Amazon Prime Video – 9
  • HBO – 9
  • Netflix – 8
  • Showtime – 6
  • NBC – 3
  • BBC America – 2
  • Hulu – 2
  • TNT – 2
  • Bravo – 1
  • CBS – 1
  • National Geographic – 1
  • Starz – 1

