Lista de nominados televisivos de la ceremonia 2019 – Golden Globes

El próximo 6 de enero se llevará la ceremonia número 76 de los Golden Globe Awards, la cual contará con la presencia de Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) y Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) quienes fungirán como presentadores del galardón que entrega la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA por sus siglas en inglés).
El día de hoy, Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead), Leslie Mann (Allen Gregory) y Christian Slaterse (Mr. Robot) fueron los encargados de dar a conocer la lista completa de nominados a todas las categorías, tanto en cine como en televisión, y aquí te dejamos la lista completa del rubro televisivo.
- MEJOR DRAMA
The Americans (FX)
Bodyguard (Netflix/BBC)
Homecoming (Amazon Prime Video)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Pose (FX)
- MEJOR ACTRIZ EN DRAMA
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Julia Roberts – Homecoming
Keri Russell – The Americans
- MEJOR ACTOR EN DRAMA
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Stephan James – Homecoming
Richard Madden – Bodyguard
Billy Porter – Pose
Matthew Rhys – The Americans
- MEJOR COMEDIA
Barry (HBO)
The Good Place (NBC)
Kidding (Showtime)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
- MEJOR ACTRIZ EN COMEDIA
Kristen Bell – The Good Place
Candice Bergen – Murphy Brown
Alison Brie – GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing – Will & Grace
- MEJOR ACTOR EN COMEDIA
Sasha Baron Cohen – Who Is America?
Jim Carrey – Kidding
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
- MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA
The Alienist (TNT)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
Sharp Objects (HBO)
A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
- MEJOR ACTRIZ EN SERIE LIMITADA y/o PELÍCULA PARA LA TV
Amy Adams – Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton – Dirty John
Laura Dern – The Tale
Regina King – Seven Seconds
- MEJOR ACTOR EN SERIE LIMITADA y/o PELÍCULA PARA LA TV
Antonia Banderas – Genius
Daniel Brühl – The Alienist
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal
- MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Alex Bornstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
- MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Edgar Ramirez – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Wishaw – A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler – Barry
BALANCE de NOMINADOS por CADENA
- FX – 10
- Amazon Prime Video – 9
- HBO – 9
- Netflix – 8
- Showtime – 6
- NBC – 3
- BBC America – 2
- Hulu – 2
- TNT – 2
- Bravo – 1
- CBS – 1
- National Geographic – 1
- Starz – 1