Lista preliminar de nominados al Oscar 2020

Por: Spoiler Time

Por segundo año consecutivo, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas (AMPAS) de EE.UU. ha lanzado sus listas preliminares de candidatos a ser nominados al Oscar el mismo día. De las 24 categorías a entregar en la ceremonia principal, se han develado 9 de ellas.

Las nominaciones completas para la 92ª ceremonia de entrega de los Premios Óscar se darán a conocer el próximo lunes 13 de enero. El evento principal se llevará a cabo el domingo 9 de febrero desde el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.

A continuación el listado completo:

1. Mejor Documental

  • Advocate
  • American Factory
  • The Apollo
  • Apollo 11
  • Aquarela
  • The Biggest Little Farm
  • The Cave
  • The Edge of Democracy
  • For Sama
  • The Great Hack
  • Honeyland
  • Knock Down the House
  • Maiden
  • Midnight Family
  • One Child Nation

Fueron inscritos 159 documentales.

2. Mejor Cortomentraje Documental

  • After Maria
  • Fire in Paradise
  • Ghosts of Sugar Land
  • In the Absence
  • Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
  • Life Overtakes Me
  • The Nightcrawlers
  • St. Louis Superman
  • Stay Close
  • Walk Run Cha-Cha

Fueron inscritos 96 cortometrajes documentales.

3. Mejor Película Internacional

  • The Painted Bird – República Checa
  • Truth and Justice – Estonia
  • Les Misérables – Francia
  • Those Who Remained – Hungría
  • Honeyland – República de Macedonia
  • Corpus Christi – Polonia
  • Beanpole – Rusia
  • Atlantics – Senegal
  • Parasite – Corea del Sur
  • Dolor y Gloria – España
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4GMO3BgUIOk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4GMO3BgUIOk

4. Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

5. Mejor Banda Sonora

Fueron inscritas 170 bandas sonoras.

6. Mejor Canción Original

  • “Speechless” – Aladdin
  • “Letter To My Godfather” – The Black Godfather
  • “I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough
  • “Da Bronx” – The Bronx USA
  • “Into The Unknown” – Frozen II
  • “Stand Up” – Harriet
  • “Catchy Song” – The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
  • “Never Too Late” – The Lion King
  • “Spirit” – The Lion King
  • “Daily Battles” – Motherless Brooklyn
  • “A Glass of Soju” – Parasite
  • “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman
  • “High Above The Water” – Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
  • “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4
  • “Glasgow” – Wild Rose

Fueron inscritas 65 canciones originales.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TobNCFMK_bs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TobNCFMK_bs

7. Mejor Cortometraje Animado

  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Hair Love
  • He Can’t Live without Cosmos
  • Hors Piste
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Mind My Mind
  • The Physics of Sorrow
  • Sister
  • Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days

8. Mejor Cortometraje

  • Brotherhood
  • The Christmas Gift
  • Little Hands
  • Miller & Son
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The Neighbors’ Window
  • Refugee
  • Saria
  • A Sister
  • Sometimes, I Think about Dying

Fueron inscritos 191 cortometrajes.

9. Mejores Efectos Visuales

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?