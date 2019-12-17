Lista preliminar de nominados al Oscar 2020

Por segundo año consecutivo, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas (AMPAS) de EE.UU. ha lanzado sus listas preliminares de candidatos a ser nominados al Oscar el mismo día. De las 24 categorías a entregar en la ceremonia principal, se han develado 9 de ellas.
Las nominaciones completas para la 92ª ceremonia de entrega de los Premios Óscar se darán a conocer el próximo lunes 13 de enero. El evento principal se llevará a cabo el domingo 9 de febrero desde el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.
A continuación el listado completo:
1. Mejor Documental
- Advocate
- American Factory
- The Apollo
- Apollo 11
- Aquarela
- The Biggest Little Farm
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- The Great Hack
- Honeyland
- Knock Down the House
- Maiden
- Midnight Family
- One Child Nation
Fueron inscritos 159 documentales.
2. Mejor Cortomentraje Documental
- After Maria
- Fire in Paradise
- Ghosts of Sugar Land
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- The Nightcrawlers
- St. Louis Superman
- Stay Close
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Fueron inscritos 96 cortometrajes documentales.
3. Mejor Película Internacional
- The Painted Bird – República Checa
- Truth and Justice – Estonia
- Les Misérables – Francia
- Those Who Remained – Hungría
- Honeyland – República de Macedonia
- Corpus Christi – Polonia
- Beanpole – Rusia
- Atlantics – Senegal
- Parasite – Corea del Sur
- Dolor y Gloria – España
4. Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
5. Mejor Banda Sonora
- Avengers: Endgame
- Bombshell
- The Farewell
- Ford v Ferrari
- Frozen II
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- The King
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Motherless Brooklyn
- 1917
- Pain and Glory
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Us
Fueron inscritas 170 bandas sonoras.
6. Mejor Canción Original
- “Speechless” – Aladdin
- “Letter To My Godfather” – The Black Godfather
- “I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough
- “Da Bronx” – The Bronx USA
- “Into The Unknown” – Frozen II
- “Stand Up” – Harriet
- “Catchy Song” – The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
- “Never Too Late” – The Lion King
- “Spirit” – The Lion King
- “Daily Battles” – Motherless Brooklyn
- “A Glass of Soju” – Parasite
- “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman
- “High Above The Water” – Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
- “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4
- “Glasgow” – Wild Rose
Fueron inscritas 65 canciones originales.
7. Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- He Can’t Live without Cosmos
- Hors Piste
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Mind My Mind
- The Physics of Sorrow
- Sister
- Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days
8. Mejor Cortometraje
- Brotherhood
- The Christmas Gift
- Little Hands
- Miller & Son
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors’ Window
- Refugee
- Saria
- A Sister
- Sometimes, I Think about Dying
Fueron inscritos 191 cortometrajes.
9. Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Alita: Battle Angel
- Avengers: Endgame
- Captain Marvel
- Cats
- Gemini Man
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Terminator: Dark Fate