Mark Hamill será estrella invitada en la segunda temporada – What We Do in the Shadows

Remember when I told you about a project I really, really, really, REALLY loved but it was under an NDA? Well, @AJemaineClement just let the bat out of the bag & announced I’ll soon be visiting my favorite undead family on @theshadowsfx! What Will I Do In The Shadows? #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/M9txUqSRxV

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 10, 2020