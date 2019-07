Muere el actor Karl Shiels

We are immensely saddened to hear of the passing of our colleague and friend, Karl Shiels. We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to Karl’s family and friends. A tribute will be made to Karl from the Abbey Stage at the end of tonight’s performance. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/TwGDdAEGMh

— Abbey Theatre (@AbbeyTheatre) July 15, 2019