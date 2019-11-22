Nominados a los Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020

Por: Spoiler Time

Ya suenan los motores para arrancar la temporadas de premios que reconocerá el trabajo de todo el equipo creativo de las películas que se produjeron y lanzaron durante este 2019. En ese rubro hoy se dieron a conocer los nominados a la próxima ceremonia de los Film Independent Spirit Awards.

La trigésima quinta edición tomará lugar el próximo sábado 8 de febrero – un día antes que los Oscars– en Santa Monica Beach, California.

A continuación el listado completo:

Mejor película

  • A Hidden Life
  • Clemency
  • The Farewell
  • Marriage Story
  • Uncut Gems

Mejor ópera prima

  • Booksmart
  • The Climb
  • Diane
  • The Last Black Man in San Francisco
  • The Mustang
  • See You Yesterday

Mejor director

  • Alma Har’el – Honey Boy
  • Lorene Scafaria – Hustlers
  • Julius Onah – Luce
  • Robert Eggers – The Lighthouse
  • Benny Safdie; Josh Safdie – Uncut Gems
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJXmdY4lVR0

Mejor actriz

  • Karen Allen – Colewell
  • Hong Chau – Driveways
  • Elisabeth Moss – Her Smell
  • Mary Kay Place – Diane
  • Alfre Woodard – Clemency
  • Renée Zellweger – Judy

Mejor actor

  • Chris Galust – Give Me Liberty
  • Kelvin Harrison Jr. – Luce
  • Robert Pattinson – The Lighthouse
  • Matthias Schoenaerts – The Mustang
  • Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
  • Taylor Russell – Waves
  • Lauren “LoLo” Spencer – Give Me Liberty
  • Octavia Spencer – Luce
  • Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
  • Noah Jupe – Honey Boy
  • Shia LaBeouf – Honey Boy
  • Jonathan Majors – The Last Black Man in San Francisco
  • Wendell Pierce – Burning Cane
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTfJp2Ts9X8

Mejor guion

  • Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
  • Jason Begue; Shawn Snyder – To Dust
  • Ronald Bronstein; Benny Safdie; Josh Safdie – Uncut Gems
  • Chinonye Chukwu – Clemency
  • Tarell Alvin McCraney – High Flying Bird

Mejor guion de ópera prima

  • Fredrica Bailey; Stefon Bristol – See You Yesterday
  • Hannah Bos; Paul Thureen – Driveways
  • Bridget Savage Cole; Danielle Krudy – Blow the Man Down
  • Jocelyn DeBoer; Dawn Luebbe – Greener Grass
  • James Montague; Craig W. Sanger – The Vast of Night
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDBNcTMmR30

Mejor fotografía

  • Todd Banhazl – Hustlers
  • Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
  • Natasha Braier – Honey Boy
  • Chananun Chotrungroj – The Third Wife
  • Pawel Pogorzelski – Midsommar

Mejor edición

  • Julie Béziau – The Third Wife
  • Ronald Bronstein; Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
  • Tyler L. Cook – Sword of Trust
  • Louise Ford – The Lighthouse
  • Kirill Mikhanovsky – Give Me Liberty
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SyukapF4zmk

Premio John Cassavetes

  • Burning Cane
  • Colewell
  • Give Me Liberty
  • Premature
  • Wild Nights With Emily

Premio Robert Altman

  • Marriage Story
    Director: Noah Baumbach
    Directores de casting: Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
    Elenco: Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt Wever
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pFg0Rk3L9SY

Mejor documental

  • American Factory
  • Apollo 11
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland
  • Island of the Hungry Ghosts

Mejor película en lengua no inglesa

  • Invisible Life – Karim Aïnouz (Brasil)
  • Les Misérables – Ladj Ly (Francia)
  • Parasite – Bong Joon-Ho (Corea del Sur)
  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire – éline Sciamma (Francia)
  • Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio L. (Perú)
  • The Souvenir – Joanna Hogg (Reino Unido)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-fQPTwma9o

Bonnie Award

  • Marielle Heller
  • Kelly Reichardt
  • Lulu Wang

Piaget Producers Award (Premio a los Productores)

  • Mollye Asher
  • Krista Parris
  • Ryan Zacarias

Premio Someone to Watch

  • Rashaad Ernesto Green –Premature
  • Ash Mayfair – The Third Wife
  • Joe Talbot – The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Premio Truer Than Fiction (Más cierto que la ficción)

  • Khalik Allah – Black Mother
  • Davy Rothbart – 17 Blocks
  • Nadia Shihab – Jaddoland
  • Erick Stoll; Chase Whiteside – América
