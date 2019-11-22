Nominados a los Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020

Ya suenan los motores para arrancar la temporadas de premios que reconocerá el trabajo de todo el equipo creativo de las películas que se produjeron y lanzaron durante este 2019. En ese rubro hoy se dieron a conocer los nominados a la próxima ceremonia de los Film Independent Spirit Awards.
La trigésima quinta edición tomará lugar el próximo sábado 8 de febrero – un día antes que los Oscars– en Santa Monica Beach, California.
A continuación el listado completo:
Mejor película
- A Hidden Life
- Clemency
- The Farewell
- Marriage Story
- Uncut Gems
Mejor ópera prima
- Booksmart
- The Climb
- Diane
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco
- The Mustang
- See You Yesterday
Mejor director
- Alma Har’el – Honey Boy
- Lorene Scafaria – Hustlers
- Julius Onah – Luce
- Robert Eggers – The Lighthouse
- Benny Safdie; Josh Safdie – Uncut Gems
Mejor actriz
- Karen Allen – Colewell
- Hong Chau – Driveways
- Elisabeth Moss – Her Smell
- Mary Kay Place – Diane
- Alfre Woodard – Clemency
- Renée Zellweger – Judy
Mejor actor
- Chris Galust – Give Me Liberty
- Kelvin Harrison Jr. – Luce
- Robert Pattinson – The Lighthouse
- Matthias Schoenaerts – The Mustang
- Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
- Taylor Russell – Waves
- Lauren “LoLo” Spencer – Give Me Liberty
- Octavia Spencer – Luce
- Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell
Mejor actor de reparto
- Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
- Noah Jupe – Honey Boy
- Shia LaBeouf – Honey Boy
- Jonathan Majors – The Last Black Man in San Francisco
- Wendell Pierce – Burning Cane
Mejor guion
- Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
- Jason Begue; Shawn Snyder – To Dust
- Ronald Bronstein; Benny Safdie; Josh Safdie – Uncut Gems
- Chinonye Chukwu – Clemency
- Tarell Alvin McCraney – High Flying Bird
Mejor guion de ópera prima
- Fredrica Bailey; Stefon Bristol – See You Yesterday
- Hannah Bos; Paul Thureen – Driveways
- Bridget Savage Cole; Danielle Krudy – Blow the Man Down
- Jocelyn DeBoer; Dawn Luebbe – Greener Grass
- James Montague; Craig W. Sanger – The Vast of Night
Mejor fotografía
- Todd Banhazl – Hustlers
- Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
- Natasha Braier – Honey Boy
- Chananun Chotrungroj – The Third Wife
- Pawel Pogorzelski – Midsommar
Mejor edición
- Julie Béziau – The Third Wife
- Ronald Bronstein; Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
- Tyler L. Cook – Sword of Trust
- Louise Ford – The Lighthouse
- Kirill Mikhanovsky – Give Me Liberty
Premio John Cassavetes
- Burning Cane
- Colewell
- Give Me Liberty
- Premature
- Wild Nights With Emily
Premio Robert Altman
- Marriage Story
Director: Noah Baumbach
Directores de casting: Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Elenco: Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt Wever
Mejor documental
- American Factory
- Apollo 11
- For Sama
- Honeyland
- Island of the Hungry Ghosts
Mejor película en lengua no inglesa
- Invisible Life – Karim Aïnouz (Brasil)
- Les Misérables – Ladj Ly (Francia)
- Parasite – Bong Joon-Ho (Corea del Sur)
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire – éline Sciamma (Francia)
- Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio L. (Perú)
- The Souvenir – Joanna Hogg (Reino Unido)
Bonnie Award
- Marielle Heller
- Kelly Reichardt
- Lulu Wang
Piaget Producers Award (Premio a los Productores)
- Mollye Asher
- Krista Parris
- Ryan Zacarias
Premio Someone to Watch
- Rashaad Ernesto Green –Premature
- Ash Mayfair – The Third Wife
- Joe Talbot – The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Premio Truer Than Fiction (Más cierto que la ficción)
- Khalik Allah – Black Mother
- Davy Rothbart – 17 Blocks
- Nadia Shihab – Jaddoland
- Erick Stoll; Chase Whiteside – América