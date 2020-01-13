Nominados a los Oscar 2020

Esta mañana, los actores Issa Rae y John Cho dieron a conocer los nominados al premio Oscar que es entregado por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas (AMPAS por sus siglas en inglés) de EE.UU.
La ceremonia de premiación se dará el próximo domingo 9 de febrero desde el Dolby Theatre ubicado en la ciudad de Los Angeles, EE.UU. y por segunda ocasión no tendrá presentador principal de la noche.
Conoce la lista de nominados aquí:
Mejor Película
- 1917 (Universal Pictures)
- Ford v Ferrari (20th Century Fox)
- The Irishman (Netflix)
- Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight Pictures)
- Joker (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Little Women (Sony Pictures Releasing)
- Marriage Story (Netflix)
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Releasing)
- Parasite (NEON)
Mejor Director
- Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Todd Phillips – Joker
- Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejor Actriz
Mejor Actor
- Antonio Banderas – Dolor y Gloria
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh – Little Women
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
- Al Pacino – The Irishman
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejor Guion Original
- Knives Out – Rian Johnson
- Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
- 1917 – Sam Mendes; Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite – Bong Joon Ho; Han Jin Won
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
- Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
- Joker – Todd Phillips; Scott Silver
- Little Women – Greta Gerwig
- The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
Mejor Fotografía
- Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
- Lawrence Sher – Joker
- Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
- Roger Deakins – 1917
- Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejor Vestuario
- Sandy Powell; Christopher Peterson – The Irishman
- Mayes C. Rubeo – Jojo Rabbit
- Mark Bridges – Joker
- Jacqueline Durran – Little Women
- Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejor Edición
- Michael McCusker; Andrew Buckland – Ford v Ferrari
- Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman
- Tom Eagles – Jojo Rabbit
- Jeff Groth – Joker
- Yang Jinmo – Parasite
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- Kazu Hiro; Anne Morgan; Vivian Baker – Bombshell
- Nicki Ledermann; Kay Georgiou – Joker
- Jeremy Woodhead – Judy
- Paul Gooch; Arjen Tuiten; David White – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- Naomi Donne; Tristan Versluis; Rebecca Cole – 1917
Mejor Banda Original
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
- Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
- Randy Newman – Marriage Story
- Thomas Newman – 1917
- John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor Canción Original
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Mejor Edición de Sonido
- Donald Sylvester – Ford v Ferrari
- Alan Robert Murray – Joker
- Oliver Tarney; Rachael Tate – 1917
- Wylie Stateman – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Matthew Wood; David Acord – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor Mezcla de Sonido
- Gary Rydstrom; Tom Johnson; Mark Ulano – Ad Astra
- Paul Massey; David Giammarco; Steven A. Morrow – Ford v Ferrari
- Tom Ozanich; Dean Zupancic; Tod Maitland – Joker
- Mark Taylor; Stuart Wilson – 1917
- Michael Minkler; Christian P. Minkler; Mark Ulano – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mejor Película Animada
Mejor Película Extranjera
- Corpus Christi – Polonia
- Honeyland (NEON) – República de Macedonia
- Les Misérables (Amazon Studios) – Francia
- Dolor y Gloria (Sony Pictures Classics) – España
- Parasite (NEON) – Corea del Sur
Mejor Documental
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
- In the Absence
- Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone if You’re a Girl
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Mejor Cortometraje Animado
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Mejor Cortometraje Live-action
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors’ Window
- Saria
- A Sister