Nominados a los Oscar 2020

Por: Spoiler Time

Esta mañana, los actores Issa Rae y John Cho dieron a conocer los nominados al premio Oscar que es entregado por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas (AMPAS por sus siglas en inglés) de EE.UU.

La ceremonia de premiación se dará el próximo domingo 9 de febrero desde el Dolby Theatre ubicado en la ciudad de Los Angeles, EE.UU. y por segunda ocasión no tendrá presentador principal de la noche.

Conoce la lista de nominados aquí:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BEho_CNX43s

Mejor Película

Mejor Director

  • Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
  • Sam Mendes – 1917
  • Todd Phillips – Joker
  • Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
  • Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejor Actriz

  • Cynthia ErivoHarriet
  • Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
  • Charlize Theron – Bombshell
  • Renée Zellweger – Judy

Mejor Actor

  • Antonio Banderas – Dolor y Gloria
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Adam Driver – Marriage Story
  • Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
  • Jonathan PryceThe Two Popes

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
  • Laura Dern – Marriage Story
  • Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
  • Florence Pugh – Little Women
  • Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino – The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci – The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejor Guion Original

  • Knives Out – Rian Johnson
  • Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
  • 1917 – Sam Mendes; Krysty Wilson-Cairns
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
  • Parasite – Bong Joon Ho; Han Jin Won

Mejor Guion Adaptado

  • The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
  • Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
  • Joker – Todd Phillips; Scott Silver
  • Little Women – Greta Gerwig
  • The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

Mejor Fotografía

  • Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
  • Lawrence Sher – Joker
  • Jarin BlaschkeThe Lighthouse
  • Roger Deakins – 1917
  • Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejor Vestuario

  • Sandy Powell; Christopher Peterson – The Irishman
  • Mayes C. Rubeo – Jojo Rabbit
  • Mark Bridges – Joker
  • Jacqueline Durran – Little Women
  • Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejor Edición

  • Michael McCusker; Andrew Buckland – Ford v Ferrari
  • Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman
  • Tom Eagles – Jojo Rabbit
  • Jeff Groth – Joker
  • Yang Jinmo – Parasite

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

  • Kazu Hiro; Anne Morgan; Vivian Baker – Bombshell
  • Nicki Ledermann; Kay Georgiou – Joker
  • Jeremy Woodhead – Judy
  • Paul Gooch; Arjen Tuiten; David WhiteMaleficent: Mistress of Evil
  • Naomi Donne; Tristan Versluis; Rebecca Cole – 1917

Mejor Banda Original

  • Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
  • Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
  • Randy Newman – Marriage Story
  • Thomas Newman – 1917
  • John WilliamsStar Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Canción Original

  • “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4
  • “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”Rocketman
  • “I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough
  • “Into the Unknown”Frozen 2
  • “Stand Up” – Harriet

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • 1917
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Parasite

Mejor Edición de Sonido

  • Donald Sylvester – Ford v Ferrari
  • Alan Robert Murray – Joker
  • Oliver Tarney; Rachael Tate – 1917
  • Wylie Stateman – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Matthew Wood; David Acord – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Mezcla de Sonido

  • Gary Rydstrom; Tom Johnson; Mark Ulano – Ad Astra
  • Paul Massey; David Giammarco; Steven A. Morrow – Ford v Ferrari
  • Tom Ozanich; Dean Zupancic; Tod Maitland – Joker
  • Mark Taylor; Stuart Wilson – 1917
  • Michael Minkler; Christian P. Minkler; Mark Ulano – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • Avengers: Endgame
  • The Irishman
  • The Lion King
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mejor Película Animada

Mejor Película Extranjera

  • Corpus Christi – Polonia
  • Honeyland (NEON) – República de Macedonia
  • Les Misérables (Amazon Studios) – Francia
  • Dolor y Gloria (Sony Pictures Classics) – España
  • Parasite (NEON) – Corea del Sur

Mejor Documental

  • American Factory
  • The Cave
  • The Edge of Democracy
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

  • In the Absence
  • Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone if You’re a Girl
  • Life Overtakes Me
  • St. Louis Superman
  • Walk Run Cha-Cha

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Hair Love
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

Mejor Cortometraje Live-action

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The Neighbors’ Window
  • Saria
  • A Sister

