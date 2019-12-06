Nominados en televisión a los Writers Guild Awards 2020

Por: Spoiler Time

Siguiendo con los diferentes anuncios de nominados, el Sindicato de Guionistas de Estados Unidos dio a conocer el listado de las series y programas para la edición de 2020 destacando a Netflix como la cadena con mayor número de nominaciones, seguida de HBO.

La 72da entrega anual de los WGA Awards see llevará acabo en dos partes: el lunes 6 de enero en la ciudad de Los Angeles, la primera parte, y el sábado 1 de febrero en Nueva York.

1. Mejor Serie Dramática

  • The Crown (Netflix)
  • The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
  • Mindhunter (Netflix)
  • Succession (HBO)
  • Watchmen (HBO)

2. Mejor Serie de Comedia

  • Barry (HBO)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
  • PEN15 (Hulu)
  • Russian Doll (Netflix)
  • Veep (HBO)

3. Mejor Guión en Serie Nueva

  • Dead To Me (Netflix)
  • PEN15 (Hulu)
  • Russian Doll (Netflix)
  • Watchmen (HBO)
  • What We Do in the Shadows (FX Networks)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l9TKHvvaMfE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l9TKHvvaMfE

4. Mejor Formato Largo Original de Televisión

  • Chernobyl (HBO)
  • The Terror: Infamy (AMC)
  • Togo (Disney+)
  • True Detective (HBO)

5. Mejor Formato Largo Adaptado de Televisión

  • El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
  • Fosse/Verdon (FX Networks)
  • The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
  • Unbelievable (Netflix)

6. Formato Corto para Nuevos Medios – Original

  • After Forever (Prime Video)
  • Special (Netflix)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bi3mMWw_cJ4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bi3mMWw_cJ4

7. Mejor Episodio Animado

  • “Bed, Bob & Beyond” – Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
  • “The Gene Mile” – Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
  • “Go Big or Go Homer” – The Simpsons (Fox)
  • “A Horse Walks Into A Rehab” – BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
  • “Livin’ La Pura Vida” – The Simpsons (Fox)
  • “Thanksgiving of Horror” – The Simpsons (Fox)

8. Mejor Episodio Dramático

  • “407 Proxy Authentication Required” – Mr. Robot (USA Network)
  • “A Good Man is Hard to Find” – Ray Donovan (Showtime)
  • “Mirror Mirror” – The OA (Netflix)
  • “Moondust” – The Crown (Netflix)
  • “Our Little Island Girl” – This Is Us (NBC)
  • “Tern Haven” – Succession (HBO)

9. Mejor Episodio de Comedia

  • “Here’s Where We Get Off” – Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)
  • “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
  • “Nice Knowing You” – Living With Yourself (Netflix)
  • “Pilot” – Dead to Me (Netflix)
  • “The Stinker Thinker” – On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
  • “Veep” – Veep (HBO)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UiF8mYJGeII

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UiF8mYJGeII

10. Mejor Programa de Variedades

  • Conan (TBS)
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC Universal)
  • The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

11. Mejor Especial de Variedades

  • Desi Lydic: Abroad (Comedy Central)
  • Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Part 2 (TBS)
  • The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019 (CBS)
  • Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)

12. Mejor Programa de Sketches

  • At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)
  • I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)
  • Saturday Night Live (NBC Universal)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1khDR7yzZ0I

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1khDR7yzZ0I

13. Mejor Programa de Participación del Público

  • Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? (Nickelodeon)
  • Hollywood Game Night (NBC)
  • Jeopardy! (ABC)
  • Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (Disney/ABC Syndication)

14. Mejor Drama Diurno

  • Days of Our Lives (NBC Universal)
  • General Hospital (ABC)
  • The Young and the Restless (CBS)

15. Mejor Episodio de un Programa Familiar

  • “It’s Just… Weird” – Alexa & Katie (Netflix)
  • “Remember Black Elvis?” – Family Reunion (Netflix)
  • “Remember How This All Started?” – Family Reunion (Netflix)
  • “Stupid Binder” – Alexa & Katie (Netflix)
  • “Time to Make… My Move” – Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5N5lTE4_90

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5N5lTE4_90

16. Mejor Guión documental – Eventos actuales

  • “Coal’s Deadly Dust” – Frontline (PBS)
  • “The Mueller Investigation” – Frontline (PBS)
  • “Trump’s Trade War” – Frontline (PBS)

17. Mejor Guión documental – Fuera de los Eventos actuales

  • “Chasing The Moon Part One: A Place Beyond The Sky” – American Experience (PBS)
  • “Right To Fail” – Frontline (PBS)
  • “Supreme Revenge” – Frontline (PBS)

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?