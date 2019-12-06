Nominados en televisión a los Writers Guild Awards 2020

Siguiendo con los diferentes anuncios de nominados, el Sindicato de Guionistas de Estados Unidos dio a conocer el listado de las series y programas para la edición de 2020 destacando a Netflix como la cadena con mayor número de nominaciones, seguida de HBO.
La 72da entrega anual de los WGA Awards see llevará acabo en dos partes: el lunes 6 de enero en la ciudad de Los Angeles, la primera parte, y el sábado 1 de febrero en Nueva York.
1. Mejor Serie Dramática
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Mindhunter (Netflix)
- Succession (HBO)
- Watchmen (HBO)
2. Mejor Serie de Comedia
- Barry (HBO)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- PEN15 (Hulu)
- Russian Doll (Netflix)
- Veep (HBO)
3. Mejor Guión en Serie Nueva
- Dead To Me (Netflix)
- PEN15 (Hulu)
- Russian Doll (Netflix)
- Watchmen (HBO)
- What We Do in the Shadows (FX Networks)
4. Mejor Formato Largo Original de Televisión
- Chernobyl (HBO)
- The Terror: Infamy (AMC)
- Togo (Disney+)
- True Detective (HBO)
5. Mejor Formato Largo Adaptado de Televisión
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
- Fosse/Verdon (FX Networks)
- The Loudest Voice (Showtime)
- Unbelievable (Netflix)
6. Formato Corto para Nuevos Medios – Original
- After Forever (Prime Video)
- Special (Netflix)
7. Mejor Episodio Animado
- “Bed, Bob & Beyond” – Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- “The Gene Mile” – Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- “Go Big or Go Homer” – The Simpsons (Fox)
- “A Horse Walks Into A Rehab” – BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
- “Livin’ La Pura Vida” – The Simpsons (Fox)
- “Thanksgiving of Horror” – The Simpsons (Fox)
8. Mejor Episodio Dramático
- “407 Proxy Authentication Required” – Mr. Robot (USA Network)
- “A Good Man is Hard to Find” – Ray Donovan (Showtime)
- “Mirror Mirror” – The OA (Netflix)
- “Moondust” – The Crown (Netflix)
- “Our Little Island Girl” – This Is Us (NBC)
- “Tern Haven” – Succession (HBO)
9. Mejor Episodio de Comedia
- “Here’s Where We Get Off” – Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)
- “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
- “Nice Knowing You” – Living With Yourself (Netflix)
- “Pilot” – Dead to Me (Netflix)
- “The Stinker Thinker” – On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)
- “Veep” – Veep (HBO)
10. Mejor Programa de Variedades
- Conan (TBS)
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC Universal)
- The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
11. Mejor Especial de Variedades
- Desi Lydic: Abroad (Comedy Central)
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Part 2 (TBS)
- The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019 (CBS)
- Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)
12. Mejor Programa de Sketches
- At Home with Amy Sedaris (truTV)
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC Universal)
13. Mejor Programa de Participación del Público
- Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? (Nickelodeon)
- Hollywood Game Night (NBC)
- Jeopardy! (ABC)
- Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (Disney/ABC Syndication)
14. Mejor Drama Diurno
- Days of Our Lives (NBC Universal)
- General Hospital (ABC)
- The Young and the Restless (CBS)
15. Mejor Episodio de un Programa Familiar
- “It’s Just… Weird” – Alexa & Katie (Netflix)
- “Remember Black Elvis?” – Family Reunion (Netflix)
- “Remember How This All Started?” – Family Reunion (Netflix)
- “Stupid Binder” – Alexa & Katie (Netflix)
- “Time to Make… My Move” – Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)
16. Mejor Guión documental – Eventos actuales
- “Coal’s Deadly Dust” – Frontline (PBS)
- “The Mueller Investigation” – Frontline (PBS)
- “Trump’s Trade War” – Frontline (PBS)
17. Mejor Guión documental – Fuera de los Eventos actuales
- “Chasing The Moon Part One: A Place Beyond The Sky” – American Experience (PBS)
- “Right To Fail” – Frontline (PBS)
- “Supreme Revenge” – Frontline (PBS)