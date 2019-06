Pennywise aterrorizará en San Diego Comic-Con 2019

THIS JUST IN: #ITChapter2 director Andy Muschietti announced that the film will come to ScareDiego at San Diego Comic-Con. Expect new footage & other surprises

(Also of note: This will be WB’s only major panel presence at #SDCC this year for its movies. No Hall H for the studio) pic.twitter.com/zRv72FP0g0

— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 5, 2019