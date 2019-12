Studio Ghibli estrenará sus películas en formato digital

For the first time ever, Studio #Ghibli films will be available to purchase digitally in the US and Canada.

Both English and Japanese versions will be available.

PRE-ORDER #StudioGhibli titles on select outlets starting tomorrow, DECEMBER 3.

AVAILABLE on DECEMBER 17! pic.twitter.com/WxGlOLL88x

— GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) December 2, 2019