Todos los ganadores de los People’s Choice Awards 2018

Todos los ganadores de los People’s Choice Awards 2018
Por: Spoiler Time

Anoche, el Baker Hanger de Santa Mónica, California, se vistió de gala para recibir a los People’s Choice Awards 2018, la ceremonia anual que premia a los favoritos del cine, la música y la televisión, según el voto de los fans.

En esta 44° edición, la premiación no contó con un anfitrión y los presentes pudieron disfrutar de shows en vivo de Nicki MinajTyga, así como también un emotivo homenaje al activista Bryan Stevenson de parte de John Legend.

Shadowhunters, la serie de ciencia ficción de Freeform que fue cancelada en su tercera temporada, encabezó la lista de ganadores con 4 estatuillas, mientras que Orange is The New Black se llevó el premio a la comedia del año.

A continuación, te presentamos todos los nominados y ganadores en las categorías de televisión.

REALITY SHOW 2018

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Queer Eye
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Chrisley Knows Best
Vanderpump Rules

PROGRAMA DE COMPETENCIAS 2018

The Voice
Ellen’s Game of Games
Big Brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race
America’s Got Talent

ACTOR DE TELEVISIÓN 2018

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Justin Chambers, Grey’s Anatomy
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

ACTRIZ DE TELEVISIÓN 2018

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments

ESTRELLA DE COMEDIA 2018

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet

ESTRELLA DE DRAMA 2018

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
KJ Apa, Riverdale
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace:
American Crime Story
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

ESTRELLA DE REALITY

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper
Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

MEJOR DRAMA

This Is Us
Grey’s Anatomy
13 Reasons Why
Riverdale
The Handmaid’s Tale

MEJOR COMEDIA

The Big Bang Theory
Modern Family
Black-ish
Orange Is the New Black
The Good Place

PROGRAMA DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA 2018

Supernatural
The Originals
The Expanse
Wynonna Earp
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

TALK SHOW MATUTINO 2018

The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Steve
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Real
Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith

TALK SHOW NOCTURNO 2018

Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

CONCURSANTE 2018

Nikki Bella, Dancing With the Stars
Maddie Poppe, American Idol
Brynn Cartelli, The Voice
Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race
Eva Igo, World of Dance

REVIVAL 2018

American Idol
One Day at a Time
Queer Eye
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Dynasty

BINGEWORTHY SHOW 2018

Outlander
Queer Eye
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
13 Reasons Why
Shameless

SHOW DE 2018

This Is Us
Grey’s Anatomy
The Big Bang Theory
13 Reasons Why
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

