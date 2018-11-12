Todos los ganadores de los People’s Choice Awards 2018

Anoche, el Baker Hanger de Santa Mónica, California, se vistió de gala para recibir a los People’s Choice Awards 2018, la ceremonia anual que premia a los favoritos del cine, la música y la televisión, según el voto de los fans. En esta 44° edición, la premiación no contó con un anfitrión y los presentes pudieron disfrutar de shows en vivo de Nicki Minaj y Tyga, así como también un emotivo homenaje al activista Bryan Stevenson de parte de John Legend. Shadowhunters, la serie de ciencia ficción de Freeform que fue cancelada en su tercera temporada, encabezó la lista de ganadores con 4 estatuillas, mientras que Orange is The New Black se llevó el premio a la comedia del año. A continuación, te presentamos todos los nominados y ganadores en las categorías de televisión.

REALITY SHOW 2018

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Queer Eye

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Chrisley Knows Best

Vanderpump Rules

PROGRAMA DE COMPETENCIAS 2018

The Voice

Ellen’s Game of Games

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race

America’s Got Talent

ACTOR DE TELEVISIÓN 2018

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Justin Chambers, Grey’s Anatomy

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

ACTRIZ DE TELEVISIÓN 2018

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments

ESTRELLA DE COMEDIA 2018

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet

ESTRELLA DE DRAMA 2018

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

KJ Apa, Riverdale

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace:

American Crime Story

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

ESTRELLA DE REALITY

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

MEJOR DRAMA

This Is Us

Grey’s Anatomy

13 Reasons Why

Riverdale

The Handmaid’s Tale

MEJOR COMEDIA

The Big Bang Theory

Modern Family

Black-ish

Orange Is the New Black

The Good Place

PROGRAMA DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA 2018

Supernatural

The Originals

The Expanse

Wynonna Earp

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

TALK SHOW MATUTINO 2018

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Steve

Live With Kelly and Ryan

The Real

Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith

TALK SHOW NOCTURNO 2018

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

CONCURSANTE 2018

Nikki Bella, Dancing With the Stars

Maddie Poppe, American Idol

Brynn Cartelli, The Voice

Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race

Eva Igo, World of Dance

REVIVAL 2018

American Idol

One Day at a Time

Queer Eye

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Dynasty

BINGEWORTHY SHOW 2018

Outlander

Queer Eye

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

13 Reasons Why

Shameless

SHOW DE 2018