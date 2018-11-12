Todos los ganadores de los People’s Choice Awards 2018

Anoche, el Baker Hanger de Santa Mónica, California, se vistió de gala para recibir a los People’s Choice Awards 2018, la ceremonia anual que premia a los favoritos del cine, la música y la televisión, según el voto de los fans.
En esta 44° edición, la premiación no contó con un anfitrión y los presentes pudieron disfrutar de shows en vivo de Nicki Minaj y Tyga, así como también un emotivo homenaje al activista Bryan Stevenson de parte de John Legend.
Shadowhunters, la serie de ciencia ficción de Freeform que fue cancelada en su tercera temporada, encabezó la lista de ganadores con 4 estatuillas, mientras que Orange is The New Black se llevó el premio a la comedia del año.
A continuación, te presentamos todos los nominados y ganadores en las categorías de televisión.
REALITY SHOW 2018
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Queer Eye
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Chrisley Knows Best
Vanderpump Rules
PROGRAMA DE COMPETENCIAS 2018
The Voice
Ellen’s Game of Games
Big Brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race
America’s Got Talent
ACTOR DE TELEVISIÓN 2018
Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Justin Chambers, Grey’s Anatomy
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
ACTRIZ DE TELEVISIÓN 2018
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments
ESTRELLA DE COMEDIA 2018
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet
ESTRELLA DE DRAMA 2018
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
KJ Apa, Riverdale
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace:
American Crime Story
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
ESTRELLA DE REALITY
Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper
Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Nikki Bella, Total Bellas
MEJOR DRAMA
This Is Us
Grey’s Anatomy
13 Reasons Why
Riverdale
The Handmaid’s Tale
MEJOR COMEDIA
The Big Bang Theory
Modern Family
Black-ish
Orange Is the New Black
The Good Place
PROGRAMA DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN/FANTASÍA 2018
Supernatural
The Originals
The Expanse
Wynonna Earp
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
TALK SHOW MATUTINO 2018
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Steve
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Real
Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith
TALK SHOW NOCTURNO 2018
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
CONCURSANTE 2018
Nikki Bella, Dancing With the Stars
Maddie Poppe, American Idol
Brynn Cartelli, The Voice
Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race
Eva Igo, World of Dance
REVIVAL 2018
American Idol
One Day at a Time
Queer Eye
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Dynasty
BINGEWORTHY SHOW 2018
Outlander
Queer Eye
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
13 Reasons Why
Shameless
SHOW DE 2018
This Is Us
Grey’s Anatomy
The Big Bang Theory
13 Reasons Why
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments