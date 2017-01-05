Fotos: Su esposo y la amante la llamaban “vaca” y ella les dio importante lección

Happy Transformation Tuesday!!!!! So this is how I gained 100 lbs … Every week it was a birthday party or a function at work or a stressful day or thanksgiving or Christmas or my mom made my favorite food and so on and so on. So every week I would tell myself I'm starting on Monday and then I would and something would "happen" and I quit so I would say next Monday and I would eat everything under the sun because it was the last week of cheating and then it would happen all over again 😕 MY ADVICE: If you want to win this battle you are going to have to deal with all those situations and make a choice. I still enjoy the holidays and special occasions but now in moderation and I'm prepared for them. If you are waiting for New Years to make this "change" your will to change won't be any different January 1st than it is today. DO IT NOW 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 ———————————————— #21dayshakechallenge #changeyourlife #ownit #lightthematch #alwaysinpursuit #queenb #iamherbalife #iamofthislife #100lbs #fueledbyherbalife #watchme #orjoinme #livethelifeyoulove #lovethelifeyoulive #wellnesscocach #healthcoach #herbalife24 #fitness #fitchick #powerupfit #bestlifeever #dreams #fitspo #noexcuses #motivation #weightloss #weightlosstransformation #joinmyteam #beforeandafter

