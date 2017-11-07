¿Miley Cyrus se casó con Liam Hemsworth hace seis meses?

¡La boda tuvo lugar en Malibú, y se llevó a cabo a finales del mes de abril, es decir hace seis meses! Medios como TMZ avalan la noticia y aseguran que los rumores surgieron cuando vieron que Miley Cyrus y Liam Hemsworth están utilizando un nuevo par de anillos, lo que hace creer que efectivamente ya son marido y mujer.
Medios como la revista OK! también afirman que los rumores son ciertos, y citan a fuentes que narran que el momento del enlace fue muy íntimo y en compañía de muy pocas personas.
You're sweeter than candy & better than any childhood dream…. I am yours and you are mine I have your heart I don't even need a ring … I'd give up all I have in exchange for who I love more than anything …. #IWouldDieForYou swipe on my story or click the link on twitter to watch the full performance from @nbcsnl !