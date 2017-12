VIDEO: Diego Valeri gana el MVP de la MLS y así reacciona su hija

Most interesting thing about the #MLS MVP voting for me was the fact Michael Bradley got 0.00 percent of the player vote but finished third in the voting among coaches and GMs. For me 3rd place was about right, definitely deserved consideration, but then again DMs rarely do: pic.twitter.com/mT2vjewMB4

— Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) December 4, 2017