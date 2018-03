BuenosDíasLA: ¿cuáles son los derechos del inquilino?

Detention Centers = Immigrant Prisons! Yesterday the country’s highest court made internment detention camps legal. This means that undocumented immigrants may be held in detention indefinitely for years. Follow @unitedwedream and @undocumedia to stay informed and learn how to support #Dreamers. Photo by @votolatino. #AmplifierArt

