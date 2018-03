ICE mantendrá detenidas a embarazadas que sean “peligro” para comunidad o riesgo de fuga

.@ICEgov's policy change toward pregnant women is inhumane and will expose these women to potential harm and undoubtedly lead to more miscarriages and pregnancy complications.

Read @HispanicCaucus Chair @RepLujanGrisham's full statement ➡️https://t.co/ldJrXmA4in pic.twitter.com/thfYhrNdx9

— Hispanic Caucus (@HispanicCaucus) March 29, 2018