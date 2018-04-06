Anette Carrión, conocida motorista, muere en accidente de tránsito en California

#TwistyTuesday – I thought I knew all the local canyons, but I was wrong. A month ago, I did a shoot with my @arkon_mounts family and they introduced me to some pretty epic views at Santa Anita Canyon – A lot of people drive up the mountain for the loop hikes, and for a little reprieve from the usual hustle & bustle of LA. We were there on a weekday for a shoot, and were able to get some cool photos without being interrupted – The new RV131 handlebar Mount is now available. Use code “Annette” for 20% off! Link in bio . . . . . #affiliate #bikekingz #bikequeens #motorcycle_mafia #motorcyclemafia #cyclelaw #bikewars #killswitchbikes #motorcycles #sportbikelifestyle #bikergirlsofinstagram #bikerbabes #bikerchicks #Ladiesthatride #bikelife #shiftlife #girlswhoride #bikefam #instamotogallery #bikersofinstagram #ridingsexy #girlsbiker #universalbikers #sportbikeaddicts #sportbikelife 📷 @cosmopop

A post shared by Annette Carrion (@annettecarrion) on Mar 13, 2018 at 7:18am PDT