El actor Will Ferrell sufre aparatoso accidente

Will Ferrell is now out of the hospital, after rollover crash following event last night in Oceanside. https://t.co/ZiNBkPj91l He was 1 of 3 passengers in SUV driven by chauffeur when they got sideswiped on the 5 in OC. SUV spun and flipped. Drugs/alcohol not a factor, per TMZ. pic.twitter.com/QjNzPG3UpR

— Andrew Luria (@AndrewLuria) April 13, 2018