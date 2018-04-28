Las series y películas que se van de Netflix durante mayo de 2018

La red de streaming saca algunas producciones de rotación para darle espacio a las nuevas

Lo que se va de la plataforma de streaming TV, Netflix, este mes. Estos títulos estarán en la plataforma solo por algunos días más. No pierdas la oportunidad de verlos.

Este es el último adiós para…

El 1º de mayo

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte’s Web

Field of Dreams

GoodFellas

Ocean’s Eleven

Sahara

Silent Hill

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The Hurt Locker

To Rome With Love

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

El 2 de mayo

12 Dates of Christmas

Beauty & the Briefcase

Cadet Kelly

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Cow Belles

Cyberbully

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2

Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World

Frenemies

Geek Charming

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas

Hello Sister, Goodbye Life

High School Musical

High School Musical 2

Jump In!

Lemonade Mouth

Little Einsteins: Temporada 1 – 2

My Fake Fiancé

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension

Phineas and Ferb: Temporada 1 – 4

Princess Protection Program

Princess: A Modern Fairytale

Read It and Weep

Revenge of the Bridesmaids

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure

Special Agent Oso: Temporada 1 – 2

StarStruck

Teen Spirit

The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Temporada 1 – 5

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

