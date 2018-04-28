Las series y películas que se van de Netflix durante mayo de 2018

La red de streaming saca algunas producciones de rotación para darle espacio a las nuevas
Cada mes Netflix renueva su contenido
Foto: Netflix
Por: Redacción

Lo que se va de la plataforma de streaming TVNetflix, este mes. Estos títulos estarán en la plataforma solo por algunos días más. No pierdas la oportunidad de verlos.

Este es el último adiós para…

El 1º de mayo

Bridget Jones’s Diary
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte’s Web
Field of Dreams
GoodFellas
Ocean’s Eleven
Sahara
Silent Hill
The Exorcism of Emily Rose
The Hurt Locker
To Rome With Love
To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

El 2 de mayo

12 Dates of Christmas
Beauty & the Briefcase
Cadet Kelly
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
Cow Belles
Cyberbully
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls 2
Disney’s The Cheetah Girls: One World
Frenemies
Geek Charming
Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas
Hello Sister, Goodbye Life
High School Musical
High School Musical 2
Jump In!
Lemonade Mouth
Little Einsteins: Temporada 1 – 2
My Fake Fiancé
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension
Phineas and Ferb: Temporada 1 – 4
Princess Protection Program
Princess: A Modern Fairytale
Read It and Weep
Revenge of the Bridesmaids
Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure
Special Agent Oso: Temporada 1 – 2
StarStruck
Teen Spirit
The Secret Life of the American Teenager: Temporada 1 – 5
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie

Esta selección está pensada para Estados Unidos. Netflix no ofrece los mismos contenidos en todos los países.

