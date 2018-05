Shannen Doherty se someterá a una nueva cirugía

My doctor had me bank some blood for my upcoming surgery. Mars P was patient with me and didn’t even roll his eyes at my anxiety over the needle size. He was patient, kind and really good. As I sat there banking blood for myself, I asked him about some of the people also donating… especially the ones with TVs. So two of them come every 2 weeks and donate platelets which takes 2 hours. Another girl comes as often as allowed to donate blood. To say I’m moved by the generosity of people is an understatement. I’m vowing that as long as I’m cleared in the future, I will start donating. Thank you to those selfless humans that donate. Thank you to Mars and all at the clinic in Woodland Hills for your smiles and hard work. Thank you to the @americanredcross #humbledagain.

A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on May 1, 2018 at 6:23pm PDT